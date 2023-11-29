Roasted Cuban Mojo Pork - GF DF

$16.50

Braised pork shoulder rubbed with “Mojo”, a mix of spices, heavy on the garlic and some citrus, slowly cooked, then shredded in chunks and roasted until crispy, served with more Mojo on the side or another sauce instead. Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.