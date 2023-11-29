Juli y Juan's Kitchen 1232 West Elizabeth Street Unit C9
FINGER FOOD
- Colombian Empanada Potato - GF DF V$3.00
One empanada Pre cooked corn flour mixed with traditional herbs and spices stuffed and deep fried; with mashed potato seasoned with hogao sauce which is almost a paste of tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with Ají sauce, made with spicy peppers, bell peppers, cilantro, green onion and vinegar. ( mild to low spice)
- Colombian Empanada Beef - GF DF$3.50
One empanada Pre cooked corn flour mixed with traditional herbs and spices stuffed and deep fried; with a combination of beef, mashed potato & seasoned with hogao sauce which is almost a paste of tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with Ají sauce, made with spicy peppers, bell peppers, cilantro, green onion and vinegar. ( mild to low spice)
- Big Pao de Queijo's - Brazilian Cheese Puff - GF$5.00+
2 or 4 Big Tapioca cheese puffs, it is as simple as it gets but so good you will want more next time!, served with chipotle apricot Jam on the side to dip. Orders in Pairs.
- Mini Pao de Queijo's Bag - Brazilian Cheese Puffs - GF$10.00
8 Mini tapioca cheese puffs. it is as simple as it gets, served in a paper bag with chipotle apricot Jam on the side to dip.
- Pupusas - GF VG V$7.50+
Pre cooked corn flour patties, stuffed with fried beans and cheese, pan seared and served with encurtido, traditionally a cabbage, carrots and onions pickle and a roasted spicy (mild) tomato sauce to top it, all served on the side.
Dips & Salsas
- Guacamole, Chips & Salsa - GF DF VG V$11.00+
Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo (diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro and serrano "cooked" in lime juice) served with tortilla chips and habanero salsa on the side.
- Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa - GF DF VG V$6.50+
A mixture of diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro and serrano "cooked" in lime juice served with tortilla chips and habanero salsa on the side.
TACOS
- Cochinita Pibil Tacos - GF DF ( Order of 2)$8.50
Pork shoulder wrapped in banana leafs marinated with annatto seeds, cumin, cloves, cinnamon and sour orange. Served on a small corn tortilla, topped with our famous lime-pickle red onions & roasted habanero sauce on the side. Yum!! ( order of 2)
- Zucchini & Sweet Corn Tacos; GF*DF*V VG ( order of 2)$8.50
Diced zucchini sautéed in olive oil, with sweet corn and charred onions 7 cauliflower, served with fresh Mexican cheese and pepitas (toasted Pumpkin seeds) and a Cilantro Serrano Sauce on the side. ( Order of 2)
- Carne Asada Tacos - DF - (order of 2)$8.50
A mix of Rib Eye and Sirloin, grilled, diced and then marinated in Mexican beer. Served over avocado and topped with red salsa, lime juice, cilantro and fresh chopped onion on a small corn tortilla. So good! (order of 2 tacos)
INDIVIDUAL MEALS
Entrees & Sides Meals (Choose One Entree + 4 Sides)
- Salmon in Macha Sauce - GF DF$18.50
Seared salmon filets finished in the oven dressed with MACHA Sauce. (Peanuts garlic and dry Chile chunky sauce, mild to high heat) and fresh lime on top. Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.
- Veggie Stuffed Poblano Peppers - GF VG *V *DF$16.50
One Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with veggies, potatoes and muenster cheese drenched in a spiced tomato sauce, topped with queso fresco and fresh cream. Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.
- Beef Stuffed Poblano Peppers - GF *DF$17.50
One Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with beef & veggies, potatoes and muenster cheese drenched in a spiced tomato sauce, topped with queso fresco and fresh cream. Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.
- Roasted Cuban Mojo Pork - GF DF$16.50
Braised pork shoulder rubbed with “Mojo”, a mix of spices, heavy on the garlic and some citrus, slowly cooked, then shredded in chunks and roasted until crispy, served with more Mojo on the side or another sauce instead. Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.
- Our Seared Chicken Thighs$16.50
Chicken thighs marinated in roasted garlic, dijon Mustard, seared in olive oil and baked, served with your choice of glazed with melted butter & lemon juice, or any of our sauces!! Choose up to 4 sides or some of your favorite sides twice with your entree.
DESSERTS
- Coconut Ricotta Tres Leches Cake - VG$5.50
Pound cake soaked with coconut, evaporated and condensed milk mix, topped with a gorgeous ricotta orange blossom whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
- Alfajores Cookie Sandwich - VG GF$4.00+
Buttery citrus infused sandwich cookie stuffed with dulce de Leche and shredded coconut on the sides topped with fleur de sel. (flaky salt)