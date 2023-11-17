Jun Bistro 290 Barber Court
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Wild Mushrooms Conserva 油浸菌子$5.50
A local Yunnan favorite, the mushrooms we use vary with the seasons, including shiitake, termite mushroom, porcini, chanterelle mushrooms, seafood mushrooms, shimeji mushroom, king oyster mushrooms, and maitake mushrooms, concentrating their unique flavors. Perfect as a refreshing appetizer or paired with any main dish. 云南特色油封菌子，我们会根据季节不同采用不同品种的蘑菇，至少含有以下蘑菇中的三种：香菇，鸡纵菌，牛肝菌，鸡油菌，海鲜菇，蟹味菇，杏鲍菇，舞茸菇。将菌香和精华都浓缩其中。适合当作开胃小菜或者搭配任何主食。
- Homemade Herby Butter with Sourdough 酸面包配云南风味黄油$6.00Out of stock
Experience a blend of Yunnan's local herbs—basil, mint, cilantro—infused into our homemade butter, with a hint of citrus to elevate the flavor. Paired perfectly with our fresh sourdough bread. 我们将云南本地人常用的罗勒、薄荷、香菜等芳香草本与黄油结合在一起，并加上了一丝柑橘风味，并佐以本地烘焙店新鲜酸面包。
- Crispy Fried Beans 香酥小斑豆$9.50
Crunchy Red Beans is a traditional Yunnan dish, typically made with large kidney beans. However, we have innovatively used small speckled beans to enhance their crispiness. 香酥红豆是传统的云南菜肴。通常以大红豆制作，我们创新地采用本地小斑豆，让口感更加香脆。
- Jun Signature Salad 招牌沙拉$14.50
chrysanthemum leaves, roasted bell pepper, shiitake mushroom, pineapple, mint, basil, nuts, cheese 茼蒿配上蘑菇，烧红椒，菠萝，风味酸甜。
- Jun’s Chicken Liver Pate with Chinese Donut 云南鸡肝酱配油条$13.50
Infused with Yunnan's exclusive plum wine, our chicken liver pate is enhanced with seasonal fruits, offering a unique culinary experience. This pate is suitable for children, providing a delicious way to supplement their iron intake. 我们将云南特有的梅子酒融入传统鸡肝酱，并加入时令水果。 这道菜很适合小朋友，有助于补充宝宝铁质。
- Tom Yum Fried Chicken 冬阴功炸鸡$13.50
A personal favorite of the chef and a star on our menu! Crafted for fried chicken enthusiasts, this dish brings our beloved flavors to your table, elevated with a homemade Tom Yum sauce for that extra zesty and spicy kick. 这道是老板私心推荐！我们自己是炸鸡爱好者，所以也希望把我们最爱的味道带给大家。同时我们还自制了冬阴功酱料解腻并增加酸辣风味。
- Szechuan Peppercorn Fried Eggplants 云南秘制炸茄子$7.00Out of stock
Paired with Sichuan peppercorn seasoning and house made coconut ranch dressing. 炸茄子配辣椒面及云南秘制酱。
- ‘Mala’Spicy Fried Chicken 四川麻辣炸鸡$13.50
Chef's Choice
- Jun Signature Bowl 云南红三剁盖饭$13.50
Featuring the traditional Yunnan ' ground pork chilli', a renowned rice companion known for its tangy and spicy flavors, this dish is both appetizing and satisfyingly filling. 红三剁是云南传统米饭杀手，口味酸辣，开胃管饱！
- Laksa Shrimp Fried Rice 叻沙菠萝炒饭$17.88
Mushroom,Pineapple,Rice,shirmp,Vega,Porcini,Jasmine,Eggs
- Cheung Fun Stir-Fried with Ham and Chives 云南酸腌菜炒肠粉$15.99
Reimagining the Yunnan classic, we've swapped traditional er kuai with soft and chewy Cheung Fun, stir-fried to crispy perfection. Paired with our homemade Yunnan pickles. 酸腌菜炒饵块是云南本地传统主食之一，我们将饵块换成了更为软糯的肠粉，并将其炒至表皮酥脆，并搭配了我们店内自制的云南酸腌菜。
- Yunnan Spicy Ground Pork Rice Noodle 酸菜肉沫米线配大骨棒$20.99Out of stock
Savor the Yunnan local favorite - rice noodles, elevated with whole beef bones and homemade Yunnan pickles in a 12-hour slow-cooked bone broth. 米线是云南当地人最喜爱的一道主食，我们加入了整根牛骨，自制云南酸腌菜，最后会搭配12个小时慢火熬制的无添加高汤。
- Jun's Braised Angus Beef Rice Noodle 大酥牛肉米线$17.99
Relish a dish every Yunnan native grew up loving - rice noodles in a 12-hour slow-simmered bone broth. Enhanced with local Zhaotong sauce and mint, this dish offers a mildly spicy flavor, embodying the essence of Yunnan's culinary heritage. 每个云南人从小吃到大的一道米线，在12小时慢炖骨汤的基础上加入了云南本地特色的昭通酱和薄荷，口味微辣。
- Plain Rice$1.99