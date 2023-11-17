A personal favorite of the chef and a star on our menu! Crafted for fried chicken enthusiasts, this dish brings our beloved flavors to your table, elevated with a homemade Tom Yum sauce for that extra zesty and spicy kick. 这道是老板私心推荐！我们自己是炸鸡爱好者，所以也希望把我们最爱的味道带给大家。同时我们还自制了冬阴功酱料解腻并增加酸辣风味。