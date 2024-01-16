Juniper Cookhouse
Lunch
- Tri-tip Sandwich
served with BBQ sauce on a homemade rolll$11.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
served with BBQ sauce on a homemade rolll$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
served with BBQ sauce and grilled peppers and onions on a homemade rolll$9.00
- Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. patty$8.00
- Double Cheeseburger
2 1/3 lb.patties$10.00
- Nolan Burger
double burger with three oz of tri-tip, bacon, and cheese$15.00
- Nolan Burger Jr.
single patty with three oz of tri-tip, bacon, and cheese$13.00
- Western Burger
bacon, french fried onions, cheddar, and BBQ$11.00
- Southwest Burger
bacon,crunchy jalapenos, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo,guacamole, and pepper jack$12.00
- Kids Burger
1/5 lb. patty with cheese$6.00
- Hot Dog$5.00
- Hector
hot dog with pepperjack and bacon$8.00
- Salad
green leaf lettuce, choice of meat, choice of dressing, cheese, and sugared walnuts$9.00
- Wrap
choice of meat, choice of dressing, cheese, lettuce, and peppers and onions$8.00
- Steak Sandwich$12.00
- Regular Plate
4 oz of meat, choice of side, dinner roll, and side salad$13.00
- Large Plate
8 oz of meat, 2 sides, dinner roll, and side salad$18.00
- 3 meat Plate
All three meats, 2 sides, dinner roll, and side salad$25.00
- Southwest Salad
A chicken, bacon salad with guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo$12.00
- Justin
Pulled pork, coleslaw ,BBQ sauce, Habanero$11.00
- Dillon Wrap$12.00
- Cheesy Potatoes
Hot hashbrown,creamy, cheesy mixture$2.50
- Baked Beans$2.50
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Potato Salad$2.50
- Side Salad
choice of dressing cheese and sugared walnuts$2.50
- Chips$2.00
- 1 lb. Meat
comes with side of BBQ sauce
- 1/2 lb. Meat