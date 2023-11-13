Junk Food and Friends - Saginaw 100 S Michigan Suite 2
DESSERTS
Specialty Sundaes
- Superman Cheesecake Sundae$6.00+
Superman Ice Cream, Cheesecake Pieces, Graham Cracker Crumble, Superman Sauce, & Whipped Cream
- Vanilla Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.00+
Vanilla Ice Cream, Brownies, Hot Fudge Sauce, & Whipped Cream
- Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae$6.00+
Vanilla Ice Cream, Cheesecake Pieces, Strawberry Puree Sauce, Graham Cracker Crumble & Whipped Cream
- Cookies N' Cream Sundae$6.00+
Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream, Oreo Crumble, Fudge, Oreos & Whipped Cream
- Caramel Cheesecake Sundae$6.00+
Vanilla Ice Cream, Cheesecake Pieces, Caramel Sauce, Graham Cracker Crumble & Whipped Cream
- CoCo Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.00+
Chocolate Ice Cream, Brownies, Hot Fudge Sauce, & Whipped Cream
Shakes
- Vanilla$9.00
Creamy vanilla shake: timeless, sweet, and oh-so-indulgent for your taste buds.
- Chocolate$9.00
Rich, velvety chocolate shake: a decadent delight for cocoa enthusiasts.
- Strawberry$9.00
Luscious strawberry shake: a berry bliss in every creamy, sweet sip.
- Banana$9.00
Banana shake: creamy, fruity perfection that's both wholesome and indulgent
- Oreo$9.00
Oreo shake: Cookies and cream delight for the ultimate dessert experience.
- Fruity Pebbles$9.00
Fruity Pebble cereal shake: Childhood nostalgia in a creamy, colorful sip.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal shake is a delightful and nostalgic treat that combines the comforting flavors of the beloved cereal with the richness of a milkshake.
- Froot Loops$9.00
Froot Loops cereal shake is a whimsical and vibrant concoction that blends the fruity essence of the classic cereal with a creamy milkshake
Slushies
- Mango Slush$8.00
This icy treat offers a delightful blend of sweetness and tanginess, making it the perfect choice for quenching your thirst and savoring the taste of a sunny paradise.
- Pineapple Slush$8.00
This icy treat offers a perfect balance of sweetness and tang, providing a refreshing and exotic flavor experience reminiscent of a tropical getaway.
- Green Apple Slush$8.00
This icy beverage offers a refreshing and vibrant flavor experience, perfect for quenching your thirst and tantalizing your palate with a delightful burst of fruity goodness.
- Lemon Slush$8.00
This icy concoction provides a delightful burst of citrusy goodness, perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Strawberry Lemon Slush$8.00
Strawberry lemon slush is a delightful fusion of sweet strawberries and zesty lemons. This icy, two-in-one treat combines the best of both worlds.
- Watermelon Slush$8.00
Watermelon slush is a refreshing, hydrating treat that captures the natural, juicy essence of ripe watermelons.
- Caramel Green Apple Slush$8.00
Caramel green apple slush is a delectable fusion of sweet, buttery caramel and the crisp tang of green apples.
Ice Cream Scoops
Italian Ice Scoops
Ice Cream Nachos
NACHOS
Walking Tacos
- Walking Tacos$7.00
Experience a flavorful fiesta on the move with our walking taco, a handheld sensation that packs the essence of a taco into a convenient, mess-free delight. Delight in the crispy crunch of corn chips, the savory satisfaction of seasoned meat, and the zesty joy of toppings - all in one easy-to-carry package that's perfect for any adventure.