Junky Fries and Ice Cream 6041 MABLETON PKWY STE 142
Standard Loaded Fries
- Chili Cheese$11.99
Waffle fries, chili cheese, chili, jalapeños, and green onions
- Steak & Cheese$11.99
Crinkle fries, mozzarella, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, and garlic aioli drizzle
- Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Waffle fries, buffalo chicken bites, blue cheese crumb, ranch or blue cheese drizzle, and side of celery
- 3 Meat Pizza$11.99
Tater tots, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and Italian seasoning
- Seafood Trio$11.99
Sautéed lobster bites, shrimp, grilled salmon, fries, white cheese sauce, and chipotle aioli drizzle
- Rosemary Chicken$11.99
Rosemary fries, diced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and rosemary ranch drizzle
- Oh So Sweet Potato$11.99
Sweet potato fries, cinnamon whipped topping, marshmallows, caramel syrup, and pecans
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
Crinkle fries, chicken, bacon, ranch, and scallions
- Bacon Ranch$11.99
Crinkle fries, bacon, ranch, and scallions
Fries - I Want To Do My Own Thing
Dessert - I Want to Do My Own Thing
Plain Janes
Zeke Zandwiches
- Cheese Zamurger$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- Turkey Zamurger$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- Zings$7.99
6 pieces. BBQ, lemon pepper, hot honey, sweet chili, or ranch
- Salmon Zamurger$7.99
Baby spring and chipotle aioli
- Chili Zogs$5.99
Chili, cheese, and onions
- Fried Chicken Zandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Zandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- Impossible Zamurger$5.99
Onions
Standard Junky Ice Cream
- Cotton Candy$9.99
Cotton candy ice cream, cotton candy topping, cotton candy kabob, rainbow candy stick, and whipped topping
- Cookie & Cream$9.99
Cookie & cream ice cream, Oreo crumbs, cookie kabob, chocolate syrup, white chocolate syrup, and golden Oreos
- Peach Cobbler$9.99
Warmed peach cobbler, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, caramel, and fried peach kabob
- Strawberry Cheesecake$9.99
Strawberry ice cream, cheesecake bites, fresh strawberry glaze, graham cracker crumb, vanilla cookie crumb, and whipped topping
- Turtle$9.99
Chocolate & vanilla ice cream, pecans, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, turtle bites, and turtle kabob
- Fun Fun Fun$9.99
Bubble gum ice cream, sour candy kabob, fresh fruit kabob, unicorn bark candy, and rock candy stick
- Tropi Chiller$9.99
Mango sherbet, strawberry sherbet, fresh fruit kabob, strawberry syrup, and glazed fresh strawberry
- Red Velvet$9.99
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream, red velvet cake, red velvet cookie dough bites, white chocolate syrup, pecans, and cream cheese
- Banana Split$9.99
- Pineapple$9.99
Vanilla ice cream, fresh pineapple, vanilla wafers and cookies, pineapple syrup, and whipped topping
- Strawberry Shortcake$9.99
Strawberry & vanilla ice cream, your choice of vanilla or strawberry cake, fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and syrup, strawberry shortcake crumbs, and whipped topping
- S'Mores$9.99
Chocolate ice cream, variety of chocolate candy, marshmallows, marshmallow topping, Graham crackers, Graham cracker crumbs, and whipped topping
- Banana Puddiin'$9.99
Vanilla ice cream, fresh bananas, whipped banana pudding, vanilla wafers, vanilla cookies, white chocolate syrup, and whipped topping
- Matcha Raspberry$9.99
Raspberry sherbet, matcha whip, matcha syrup, and variety of matcha treaties