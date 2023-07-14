Jus by Julie Aventura
Panini And Toast
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado topped with red pepper flakes served with spicy sauce on the side.
Almond Butter Toast
Sourdough, Almond Butte, Sliced Banana, blueberry, chia seeds.
Fresh Mozzarella Panini
Baguette, Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spicy Mayo On The Side.
Tuna-Cado Panini
Baguette, Tuna, Avocado, Pesto, Tomato Pickles, Spicy Mayo On The Side
Pizza Panini
Baguette, Pizza Sauce, Pizza Cheese
Feta Panini
Baguette, Feta Cheese, Cream Cheese, Spinach, Pesto, Spicy Mayo On The Side
Tuna Bagel
Bagel, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles
Cream Cheese Bagel
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives
V. Chicken Parmesan Panini
Baguette, Vegan Chicken, Sauté Peppers, Fresh mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce.
From The Kitchen
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza.
Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli Pizza
Spelt Pizza
Spelt Pizza
Cauliflower Mac & Cheese
Cauliflower Mac & Cheese
Gluten Free Waffles
Gluten Free Waffles, Banana, served with a side of blueberries and maple syrup
Lentil Soup
Split Pea Soup
Mushroom Barley Soup
Salads And Wraps
Blackened Grilled Salmon Salad
Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Blackened Grilled Salmon, Avocado, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side.
Salmon Teriyaki Salad
Teriyaki Salmon Sesame Seeds, String Beans, Carrots, Romaine, Raddichio, Arugula. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Teriyaki Dressing on the side.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tempeh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Egg White Salad
Egg Whites, Avocado, Beets, Carrots, Olives, Tomatoes, Sugar Snap Peas, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Tahini on the side.
Feta Salad
Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.
Tuna Salad
Yellowfin Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.
Veggie Burger Salad
Veggie Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.
Falafel Salad
Kale, Baked Falafel, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Tahini on the side.
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, Tempeh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Kale Feta Salad
Kale, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Avocado, Carrots, Crumbled Feta. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Kale Meatless Salad
Kale, Meatless BBQ Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potato, Jicama, Sesame Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Kale Tempeh Salad
Kale, Tempeh, Japanese Sweet Potato, Brown Rice, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Kale Tuna Salad
Kale, Yellowfin tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, Green Beans, Radish, Crumbled Feta. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.
Grilled Salmon Rice Wrap
Rice Paper, Salmon Arugula, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Rice Noodles, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Peanut Butter Dressing on the side.
Avocado Rice Wrap
Rice Paper, Avocado, Cucumber, carrots, Rice Noodles, Lettuce. Served with Peanut Butter Dressing on the side.
Falafel Wrap
Whole Wheat Wrap, Baked Falafel, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tahini and Israeli Salad on the side.
Veggie burger Wrap
Whole Wheat Wrap, Veggie Burger, Romaine, Tomatoes, Japanese Sweet Potato Sticks. Served with Spicy Mayo on the side.
Tuna wrap
Whole Wheat Wrap, Yellowfin Tuna, Carrots, Lettuce, Beets, Radish. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Collard Tuna Wrap
Collard Greens, Yellowfin Tuna, Carrots, Lettuce, Beets, Radish. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Collard Falafel wrap
Collard Greens, Baked Falafel, Avocado Cucumber Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Collard Veggie Burger Wrap
Collard Greens, Veggie Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Arugula Feta Salad
Arugula, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Raddicio, Lentils, Beets.
Treats + Toppings
Create Your Own Bowl
Choose Your Base and Choose Your Typing
Classic Açai Bowl
Açai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes, GF Granola, Almond Butter
Peanut Butter Açai Bowl
Açai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Granola, Chocolate Chips And Peanut Butter.
Nutella Açai Bowl
Açai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Walnut, Cacao Nibs, Nutella.
Tropical Açai Bowl
Açai, Kiwi, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Craisins, Agave
Froyo
Frozen Yogurt
Vanilla Chia Pudding
Vanilla Chia pudding, Blueberry, Coconut flakes, Walnut
Chocolate chia pudding
Chocolate chip pudding, Strawberry, Cashews, Cacao Nibs
Overnight Oats
Froyo Muffin
Hot Muffin Topped With Toppings
Muffins
Gluten Free Muffins
Freshly Squeezed Juice
Smoothies
Chunky Monkey
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Almond Butter.
Glowing Green
Spinach, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Date, Almond Milk.
Vanilla Date
Banana, Date, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla.
Very Berry
Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk.
Nutty Protien
Cashew, Moca Powder, Date, Banana, Cocoa Nibs, Cinnamon, Almond Milk.
Go Green
Cucumber, Mango, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk
Tropical Breeze
Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Almond Milk.
Kiddy Berry
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk.
Blended Juices
Spicy Lemonade
Lemon, Maple Syrup, Cayenne Pepper.
Spicy Pomegranate
Pomegranate, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Cayenne Pepper.
PB & Jus
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana And Rice Milk.
Açai Blend
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave.
Chia Berry
Chia Seeds, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Lemon, Agave.
Sweet Spin
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Rice Milk.
Xtreme Greens
Spinach, Kale, Orange, Pineapple, Hemp Seeds, Lemon.