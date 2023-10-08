Popular Items

Tart Frozen Yogurt

$10.00

Hot Chai Latte

$7.00
Iced Caramel Frappuccino

Iced Caramel Frappuccino

$8.00

Food

Salads

Arugula Feta Salad

Arugula Feta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Feta Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Quinoa Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Arugula Tuna Salad

Arugula Tuna Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Italian Scooped Tuna, Lentils, Beets , Cucumber, Tomato, Radicchio Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Asian Kale Salad

$20.00Out of stock
Asian Tuna Salad

Asian Tuna Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Seared Tuna, Spiralized Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potato, Asian Thai Peanut Dressing

Cauliflower Rice Salmon Bowl

Cauliflower Rice Salmon Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cauliflower Rice, String Beans. Chopped Cucumbers, Peppers, Onion, Kalamata Olive Lemon Mint and Tehina Dressing

Falafel Hot Bowl

Falafel Hot Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Red and White Quinoa, Falafel, Tahini, Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomato Salad Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing

Kale Tuna Salad

Kale Tuna Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Japanese sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and Tuna Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kale Feta Salad

Kale Feta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Feta Cheese, avocado, Kalamata olives, and sunflower seeds. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kale Ceaser Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing

Kale Falafel Salad

Kale Falafel Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Baked Falafel, carrots, sunflower seeds, cucumber, and tomato. Tahini and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kale Meatless Chicken Salad

Kale Meatless Chicken Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale Tempeh Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Japanese sweet potato or brown rice, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and tempeh. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kale Veggie Burger Salad

Kale Veggie Burger Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Kale, Veggie Burger, Japanese Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Carrots Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kale Chopped Salad

Kale Chopped Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Scooped Tuna, Kale, Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Radicchio, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Heart of Palm. Honey Dijon Dressing

Kale Salmon Salad

Kale Salmon Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Kale, Salmon, Cucumber , Tomato, Avocado. Caesar Dressing

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$20.00Out of stock
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Tempeh, Quinoa, Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Chick Peas, Miso Eggplant, Sweet Potato, Baby Carrots. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Power Protien Salad

Power Protien Salad

$19.00Out of stock
Poke Bowl White Rice

Poke Bowl White Rice

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon , Sushi rice, sweet potato , cucumbers. Sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo.

Poke bowl Brown Rice

$19.00Out of stock
Poke Bowl Quinoa

Poke Bowl Quinoa

$19.00Out of stock

Romaine Tuna Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Italian tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing

Romaine Feta Salad

Romaine Feta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Feta cheese, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing

Romaine Caeser Salad

Romaine Caeser Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing

Romaine Veggie Burger Salad

Romaine Veggie Burger Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Veggie burger (mushroom, carrots, zucchini, onion, brown rice), lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing

Romaine Falafel salad

Romaine Falafel salad

$16.00Out of stock
Romaine Chopped Salad

Romaine Chopped Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped Salmon Salad

$22.00Out of stock
Romaine Salmon Salad

Romaine Salmon Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Romaine, Salmon, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive Caesar Dressing

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

$19.00Out of stock

String Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Brown Rice. Teriyaki and Balsamic Dressing

Salmon Hot Bowl

Salmon Hot Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Cajun Salmon, Red and White Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Beets and Squash Roasted, String Beans and Carrot Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing

Buckwheat Salmon Noodle Bowl

Buckwheat Salmon Noodle Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Rice Noodle Bowl

$20.00Out of stock
Balsamic Dressing Bottle

Balsamic Dressing Bottle

$12.00

Caeser Dressing Bottle

$12.00

Honey Dijon Dressing Bottle

$12.00
Lemon Mint Dressing Bottle

Lemon Mint Dressing Bottle

$12.00

Romaine Prechecked Lettuce -8 oz

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing Cup

$1.00

Extra Feta Cup

$2.00

Wraps

Avocado Rice Paper Wrap

Avocado Rice Paper Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Rice paper wrap with avocado, carrots, cucumbers, and rice noodles. Miso Peanut Butter Dressing

Collard Falafel Wrap

Collard Falafel Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Baked Falafel in a Collard Wrap with Avocado and Carrots Tehina Dressing

Collard Tuna Wrap

Collard Tuna Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Collard greens, Italian tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Lettuce, Beers, Radish Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Collard Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Collard Wrap with Veggie Burger and Avocado Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Salmon Rice Paper Wrap

Salmon Rice Paper Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon, Arugula, Soba Noodles, Red Cabbage, Cucumber Miso Peanut Butter Dressing

Seared Tuna Wrap

$16.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Falafel Wrap

Whole Wheat Falafel Wrap

$16.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Tuna Wrap

Whole Wheat Tuna Wrap

$16.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Veggie Burger Wrap

Whole Wheat Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Mediterranean Wrap

Whole Wheat Mediterranean Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Sushi

Avocado Roll

$7.00Out of stock
Big Roll

Big Roll

$16.00Out of stock

California Roll

$9.00Out of stock
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.00Out of stock
NY Style Salmon Roll

NY Style Salmon Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Seared Tuna Roll

$16.00Out of stock
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00Out of stock
Tuna Poke Roll

Tuna Poke Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Half N Half Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna N Salmon Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Tartar Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Panini, Mac & Pizza

Mozzarella Panini

Mozzarella Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Spelt bread with mozzarella cheese, tomato, and pesto sauce.

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Spelt bread, Italian tuna, pesto, avocado, tomatoes, and pickles.

Tuna Melt Panini

$17.00Out of stock
Spelt Pizza

Spelt Pizza

$12.00Out of stock
Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00Out of stock
Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Soup

Lentil Soup

$10.00Out of stock
Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Minestrone Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Mushroom Barley Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Toast, Waffles & Oatmeal

Gluten Free Waffles

Gluten Free Waffles

$14.00Out of stock
Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$7.50Out of stock
Multi Grain Avocado Toast

Multi Grain Avocado Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Multi-grain toast with avocado and red pepper flakes.

Hot Oatmeal

Hot Oatmeal

$10.00Out of stock
Sourdough Avocado Toast

Sourdough Avocado Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Sourdough toast with avocado and red pepper flakes.

Chunky Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Mango Tango Smoothie

Mango Tango Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock
Berry Blast Smoothie

Berry Blast Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock
Glowing Green Smoothie

Glowing Green Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock

Double Date Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock
Chunky Monkey Smoothie

Chunky Monkey Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock
Tropical Breeze Smoothie

Tropical Breeze Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock

Frozen Yogurt & Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Tart Frozen Yogurt

$10.00

Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

$10.00
Twist Frozen Yogurt

Twist Frozen Yogurt

$10.00

Snacks

Chocolate Bark -48 piece

Chocolate Bark -48 piece

$20.00
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00
Chocolate Bark Almond Sea Salt

Chocolate Bark Almond Sea Salt

$15.00
Chocolate Bark Quinoa Crunch

Chocolate Bark Quinoa Crunch

$15.00
chocolate Bark -Spelt Pretzel

chocolate Bark -Spelt Pretzel

$15.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00
Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Crack'n Up Crackers Original Flavor

$12.00

Crackin Up Cracker cinnamon Flavor

$12.00

Crackin Up Cracker Truffle Flavor

$13.00
Gluten Free Carrot Muffin

Gluten Free Carrot Muffin

$6.00Out of stock

Jus Cookie Box Cranberry Oat

$14.00

Jus Cookies Box Chocolate Chip

$14.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$2.50

Lite Bite A Date Walks Into A Bar

$18.00

Lite Bite Betwixt

$18.00

Lite Bite Double Date

$18.00

Lite Bite Snickery Snack

$18.00

Lite Bite Take Ten

$18.00

Lite Bite Smores

$18.00
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

PB and J Bites Bag

$12.00

PB and J Bites Small

$4.00
Pure Bake Salted Caramel Cup

Pure Bake Salted Caramel Cup

$22.00

Raw Date Bites - Big Bag

$12.00

Raw Date Bite- Small Box

$4.00
Sallies Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sallies Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

$16.00

Sallies Chocolate Clouds

$16.00Out of stock

Sallies Chocolate Nut Munch

$16.00

Sallies Cinnafin Fiber Muffins

$16.00Out of stock

Sallies kaak

$16.00

Sallies Sweet Kaak

$12.00

Sallies Vanilla Nut Munch Cookies

$16.00

Snacklins Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

Americano Coffee

$4.50
Blended Chocolate Shake

Blended Chocolate Shake

$7.00
Blended Iced Coffee

Blended Iced Coffee

$7.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00
Chai Chiller

Chai Chiller

$8.00
Cold Brew Cup

Cold Brew Cup

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$7.50
Iced Caramel Frappuccino

Iced Caramel Frappuccino

$8.00

Iced Chai Latte

$7.50

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$7.50
Iced Mocha Frappuccino

Iced Mocha Frappuccino

$8.00
Iced P/B mocha Frappuccino

Iced P/B mocha Frappuccino

$8.00

Hot Chai Latte

$7.00

Hot Latte

$6.00

Hot Mocha Latte

$7.00

Hot Caramel Latte

$7.00

Hot Caramel Mocha Latte

$7.00

Hot Pb Mocha Latte

$7.00
Shaken Esspresso

Shaken Esspresso

$7.50

Tea, Lemonade & Water

Water

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Cold Brew Bottle

$10.00
Passion Iced Tea

Passion Iced Tea

$6.00

Blended Passion Iced Tea

$6.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Blended Lemonade

$6.00

lemonade

$5.00

Jus

Acai Blend Jus

Acai Blend Jus

$8.00Out of stock

Acai berry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut milk, and agave.

Chia Berry Jus

Chia Berry Jus

$8.00

Chia seeds, pomegranate, strawberry, lemon, H20, and agave.

Choconana Jus

Choconana Jus

$8.00Out of stock

Cocoa, banana, strawberry, pomegranate, and coconut milk.

Extreme Green Jus

Extreme Green Jus

$8.00

Spinach, kale, orange, pineapple, hemp seeds, lime, and H20.

PB and Jus

PB and Jus

$8.00Out of stock

All natural peanut butter, strawberry, banana, and rice milk.

Spicy Lemonade Jus

Spicy Lemonade Jus

$8.00

Lemon, maple syrup, cayenne, pepper, and H20.

Spicy Pomegranate Jus

Spicy Pomegranate Jus

$8.00

Pomegranate, lemon, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and H20.

Sweet Spin Jus

Sweet Spin Jus

$8.00

Spinach, pineapple, banana, mango, and rice milk.

Watermelon Wizard Jus

$8.00

Cleanses

1 Day Cleanse

1 Day Cleanse

$48.00
3 Day Cleanse

3 Day Cleanse

$144.00
5 Day Cleanse

5 Day Cleanse

$240.00