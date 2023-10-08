Jus by Julie - Lakewood 700 Cedarbridge Ave
Food
Salads
Arugula Feta Salad
Feta Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Quinoa Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Arugula Tuna Salad
Italian Scooped Tuna, Lentils, Beets , Cucumber, Tomato, Radicchio Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Asian Kale Salad
Asian Tuna Salad
Seared Tuna, Spiralized Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potato, Asian Thai Peanut Dressing
Cauliflower Rice Salmon Bowl
Salmon, Cauliflower Rice, String Beans. Chopped Cucumbers, Peppers, Onion, Kalamata Olive Lemon Mint and Tehina Dressing
Falafel Hot Bowl
Red and White Quinoa, Falafel, Tahini, Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomato Salad Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
Kale Tuna Salad
Kale, Japanese sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and Tuna Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kale Feta Salad
Kale, Feta Cheese, avocado, Kalamata olives, and sunflower seeds. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kale Ceaser Salad
Kale, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
Kale Falafel Salad
Kale, Baked Falafel, carrots, sunflower seeds, cucumber, and tomato. Tahini and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kale Meatless Chicken Salad
Kale Tempeh Salad
Kale, Japanese sweet potato or brown rice, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and tempeh. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kale Veggie Burger Salad
Kale, Veggie Burger, Japanese Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Carrots Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Kale Chopped Salad
Scooped Tuna, Kale, Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Radicchio, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Heart of Palm. Honey Dijon Dressing
Kale Salmon Salad
Kale, Salmon, Cucumber , Tomato, Avocado. Caesar Dressing
Nicoise Salad
Power Bowl
Grilled Marinated Tempeh, Quinoa, Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Chick Peas, Miso Eggplant, Sweet Potato, Baby Carrots. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Power Protien Salad
Poke Bowl White Rice
Salmon , Sushi rice, sweet potato , cucumbers. Sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo.
Poke bowl Brown Rice
Poke Bowl Quinoa
Romaine Tuna Salad
Italian tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
Romaine Feta Salad
Feta cheese, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
Romaine Caeser Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
Romaine Veggie Burger Salad
Veggie burger (mushroom, carrots, zucchini, onion, brown rice), lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
Romaine Falafel salad
Romaine Chopped Salad
Chopped Salmon Salad
Romaine Salmon Salad
Romaine, Salmon, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive Caesar Dressing
Salmon Teriyaki Salad
String Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Brown Rice. Teriyaki and Balsamic Dressing
Salmon Hot Bowl
Cajun Salmon, Red and White Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Beets and Squash Roasted, String Beans and Carrot Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
Buckwheat Salmon Noodle Bowl
Salmon Rice Noodle Bowl
Balsamic Dressing Bottle
Caeser Dressing Bottle
Honey Dijon Dressing Bottle
Lemon Mint Dressing Bottle
Romaine Prechecked Lettuce -8 oz
Extra Dressing Cup
Extra Feta Cup
Wraps
Avocado Rice Paper Wrap
Rice paper wrap with avocado, carrots, cucumbers, and rice noodles. Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
Collard Falafel Wrap
Baked Falafel in a Collard Wrap with Avocado and Carrots Tehina Dressing
Collard Tuna Wrap
Collard greens, Italian tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Lettuce, Beers, Radish Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Collard Veggie Burger Wrap
Collard Wrap with Veggie Burger and Avocado Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Salmon Rice Paper Wrap
Salmon, Arugula, Soba Noodles, Red Cabbage, Cucumber Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
Seared Tuna Wrap
Whole Wheat Falafel Wrap
Whole Wheat Tuna Wrap
Whole Wheat Veggie Burger Wrap
Whole Wheat Mediterranean Wrap
Sushi
Avocado Roll
Big Roll
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
NY Style Salmon Roll
Seared Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Poke Roll
Half N Half Roll
Tuna N Salmon Roll
Salmon Tartar Roll
Veggie Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Panini, Mac & Pizza
Mozzarella Panini
Spelt bread with mozzarella cheese, tomato, and pesto sauce.
Tuna Panini
Spelt bread, Italian tuna, pesto, avocado, tomatoes, and pickles.
Tuna Melt Panini
Spelt Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Soup
Toast, Waffles & Oatmeal
Gluten Free Waffles
Almond Butter Toast
Multi Grain Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast with avocado and red pepper flakes.
Hot Oatmeal
Sourdough Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast with avocado and red pepper flakes.
Chunky Avocado Toast
Smoothies
Frozen Yogurt & Acai Bowl
Snacks
Chocolate Bark -48 piece
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chocolate Bark Almond Sea Salt
Chocolate Bark Quinoa Crunch
chocolate Bark -Spelt Pretzel
Blueberry Muffin
Chia Pudding
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Crack'n Up Crackers Original Flavor
Crackin Up Cracker cinnamon Flavor
Crackin Up Cracker Truffle Flavor
Gluten Free Carrot Muffin
Jus Cookie Box Cranberry Oat
Jus Cookies Box Chocolate Chip
Lesser Evil Popcorn
Lite Bite A Date Walks Into A Bar
Lite Bite Betwixt
Lite Bite Double Date
Lite Bite Snickery Snack
Lite Bite Take Ten
Lite Bite Smores
Overnight Oats
PB and J Bites Bag
PB and J Bites Small
Pure Bake Salted Caramel Cup
Raw Date Bites - Big Bag
Raw Date Bite- Small Box
Sallies Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sallies Chocolate Clouds
Sallies Chocolate Nut Munch
Sallies Cinnafin Fiber Muffins
Sallies kaak
Sallies Sweet Kaak
Sallies Vanilla Nut Munch Cookies
Snacklins Chips
Drinks
Coffee
Americano Coffee
Blended Chocolate Shake
Blended Iced Coffee
Cappuccino
Chai Chiller
Cold Brew Cup
Espresso Shot
Hot Chocolate
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Caramel Frappuccino
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Mocha Frappuccino
Iced P/B mocha Frappuccino
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Latte
Hot Mocha Latte
Hot Caramel Latte
Hot Caramel Mocha Latte
Hot Pb Mocha Latte
Shaken Esspresso
Tea, Lemonade & Water
Jus
Acai Blend Jus
Acai berry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut milk, and agave.
Chia Berry Jus
Chia seeds, pomegranate, strawberry, lemon, H20, and agave.
Choconana Jus
Cocoa, banana, strawberry, pomegranate, and coconut milk.
Extreme Green Jus
Spinach, kale, orange, pineapple, hemp seeds, lime, and H20.
PB and Jus
All natural peanut butter, strawberry, banana, and rice milk.
Spicy Lemonade Jus
Lemon, maple syrup, cayenne, pepper, and H20.
Spicy Pomegranate Jus
Pomegranate, lemon, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and H20.
Sweet Spin Jus
Spinach, pineapple, banana, mango, and rice milk.