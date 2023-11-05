Jùs by Julie Monsey
Food
Salads
- Arugula Feta Salad$16.00
Feta Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Quinoa Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Arugula Tuna Salad$16.00
Italian Scooped Tuna, Lentils, Beets , Cucumber, Tomato, Radicchio Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Asian Kale Salad$20.00
- Asian Tuna Salad$20.00
Seared Tuna, Spiralized Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potato, Asian Thai Peanut Dressing
- Cauliflower Rice Salmon Bowl$20.00
Salmon, Cauliflower Rice, String Beans. Chopped Cucumbers, Peppers, Onion, Kalamata Olive Lemon Mint and Tehina Dressing
- Falafel Hot Bowl$20.00
Red and White Quinoa, Falafel, Tahini, Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tomato Salad Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
- Kale Tuna Salad$16.00
Kale, Japanese sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and Tuna Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Feta Salad$16.00
Kale, Feta Cheese, avocado, Kalamata olives, and sunflower seeds. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Ceaser Salad$16.00
Kale, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
- Kale Falafel Salad$16.00
Kale, Baked Falafel, carrots, sunflower seeds, cucumber, and tomato. Tahini and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Meatless Chicken Salad$16.00
- Kale Tempeh Salad$16.00
Kale, Japanese sweet potato or brown rice, carrot, avocado, sunflower seeds, and tempeh. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Veggie Burger Salad$16.00
Kale, Veggie Burger, Japanese Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Carrots Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Kale Chopped Salad$18.00
Scooped Tuna, Kale, Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Radicchio, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Heart of Palm. Honey Dijon Dressing
- Kale Salmon Salad$19.00
Kale, Salmon, Cucumber , Tomato, Avocado. Caesar Dressing
- Nicoise Salad$20.00
- Power Bowl$19.00
Grilled Marinated Tempeh, Quinoa, Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Chick Peas, Miso Eggplant, Sweet Potato, Baby Carrots. Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Power Protien Salad$19.00
- Poke Bowl White Rice$19.00
Salmon , Sushi rice, sweet potato , cucumbers. Sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo.
- Poke bowl Brown Rice$19.00
- Poke Bowl Quinoa$19.00
- Romaine Tuna Salad$16.00
Italian tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Feta Salad$16.00
Feta cheese, lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Caeser Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tempeh, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Caeser Dressing
- Romaine Veggie Burger Salad$16.00
Veggie burger (mushroom, carrots, zucchini, onion, brown rice), lettuce, carrots, beets, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and peppers. Lemon Mint Dressing
- Romaine Falafel salad$16.00
- Romaine Chopped Salad$18.00
- Chopped Salmon Salad$22.00
- Romaine Salmon Salad$18.00
Romaine, Salmon, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive Caesar Dressing
- Salmon Teriyaki Salad$19.00
String Beans, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Brown Rice. Teriyaki and Balsamic Dressing
- Salmon Hot Bowl$20.00
Cajun Salmon, Red and White Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Beets and Squash Roasted, String Beans and Carrot Honey Lemon Dijon Dressing
- Buckwheat Salmon Noodle Bowl$20.00
- Salmon Rice Noodle Bowl$20.00
- Balsamic Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Caeser Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Honey Dijon Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Lemon Mint Dressing Bottle$12.00
- Romaine Prechecked Lettuce -8 oz$12.00
- Extra Dressing Cup$1.00
- Extra Feta Cup$2.00
Wraps
- Avocado Rice Paper Wrap$16.00Out of stock
Rice paper wrap with avocado, carrots, cucumbers, and rice noodles. Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
- Collard Falafel Wrap$16.00
Baked Falafel in a Collard Wrap with Avocado and Carrots Tehina Dressing
- Collard Tuna Wrap$16.00
Collard greens, Italian tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Lettuce, Beers, Radish Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Collard Veggie Burger Wrap$16.00
Collard Wrap with Veggie Burger and Avocado Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Salmon Rice Paper Wrap$16.00
Salmon, Arugula, Soba Noodles, Red Cabbage, Cucumber Miso Peanut Butter Dressing
- Seared Tuna Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Falafel Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Tuna Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Veggie Burger Wrap$16.00
- Whole Wheat Mediterranean Wrap$16.00
Panini, Mac & Pizza
- Mozzarella Panini$15.00
Spelt bread with mozzarella cheese, tomato, and pesto sauce.
- Tuna Panini$15.00
Spelt bread, Italian tuna, pesto, avocado, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Tuna Melt Panini$17.00
- Spelt Pizza$12.00
- Cauliflower Crust Pizza$12.00
- Cauliflower Mac and Cheese$13.00Out of stock
Soup
Toast, Waffles & Oatmeal
Smoothies
Frozen Yogurt & Acai Bowl
Snacks
- Chocolate Bark -48 piece$20.00
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00
- Chocolate Bark Almond Sea Salt$15.00
- Chocolate Bark Quinoa Crunch$15.00
- chocolate Bark -Spelt Pretzel$15.00
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Chia Pudding$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00Out of stock
- Crack'n Up Crackers Original Flavor$12.00
- Crackin Up Cracker cinnamon Flavor$12.00
- Crackin Up Cracker Truffle Flavor$13.00
- Gluten Free Carrot Muffin$6.00
- Jus Cookie Box Cranberry Oat$14.00
- Jus Cookies Box Chocolate Chip$14.00
- Lesser Evil Popcorn$2.50
- Lite Bite A Date Walks Into A Bar$18.00
- Lite Bite Betwixt$18.00
- Lite Bite Double Date$18.00
- Lite Bite Snickery Snack$18.00
- Lite Bite Take Ten$18.00
- Lite Bite Smores$18.00
- Overnight Oats$6.00Out of stock
- PB and J Bites Bag$12.00
- PB and J Bites Small$4.00
- Pure Bake Salted Caramel Cup$22.00
- Raw Date Bites - Big Bag$12.00
- Raw Date Bite- Small Box$4.00
- Sallies Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies$16.00
- Sallies Chocolate Clouds$16.00
- Sallies Chocolate Nut Munch$16.00
- Sallies Cinnafin Fiber Muffins$16.00
- Sallies kaak$16.00
- Sallies Sweet Kaak$12.00
- Sallies Vanilla Nut Munch Cookies$16.00
- Snacklins Chips$3.00
Drinks
Coffee
- Americano Coffee$4.50
- Blended Chocolate Shake$7.00
- Blended Iced Coffee$7.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Chai Chiller$8.00
- Cold Brew Cup$5.00
- Espresso Shot$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Iced Caramel Latte$7.50
- Iced Caramel Frappuccino$8.00
- Iced Chai Latte$7.50
- Iced Latte$7.00
- Iced Mocha Latte$7.50
- Iced Mocha Frappuccino$8.00
- Iced P/B mocha Frappuccino$8.00
- Hot Chai Latte$7.00
- Hot Latte$6.00
- Hot Mocha Latte$7.00
- Hot Caramel Latte$7.00
- Hot Caramel Mocha Latte$7.00
- Hot Pb Mocha Latte$7.00
- Shaken Esspresso$7.50
Tea, Lemonade & Water
Jus
- Acai Blend Jus$8.00
Acai berry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut milk, and agave.
- Chia Berry Jus$8.00
Chia seeds, pomegranate, strawberry, lemon, H20, and agave.
- Choconana Jus$8.00
Cocoa, banana, strawberry, pomegranate, and coconut milk.
- Extreme Green Jus$8.00
Spinach, kale, orange, pineapple, hemp seeds, lime, and H20.
- PB and Jus$8.00
All natural peanut butter, strawberry, banana, and rice milk.
- Spicy Lemonade Jus$8.00
Lemon, maple syrup, cayenne, pepper, and H20.
- Spicy Pomegranate Jus$8.00
Pomegranate, lemon, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and H20.
- Sweet Spin Jus$8.00
Spinach, pineapple, banana, mango, and rice milk.
- Watermelon Wizard Jus$8.00