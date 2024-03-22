Divot's Bar and Grill 375 Wilson Sharpsville Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Grit Puppies$9.00Out of stock
Deep fried cheesy grits
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$9.00
- Wedges$10.00
- Smoked Grilled Fried Wings$14.00
House special, sauces Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Salt and Vinegar, BBQ, Lemon Garlic, Ranch
- Smoked Short Rib Quesadilla$12.00
Topped w/ pico and sour cream
- Deviled Eggs$14.00Out of stock
w/ crispy pork belly crumble
- Smoked Buffalo Dip$14.00
Served w/ tortilla chips
- Loaded Blue Cheese Fries$11.00
Blue cheese crusted fries w/ bacon lardons and chives
- Loaded Short Rib Fries$14.00
Espresso braised short ribs under a bed of fries, w/ espresso gravy, chives, sunny side up egg, cheese curds, and bacon lardons
- Waffle Iron Mozz$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Rubies$13.00Out of stock
- Cornd beef cabbage$14.00Out of stock
- Haluski$12.00Out of stock
Skewers
Sandwiches
- Pork Belly BLT$14.00
House smoked pork belly, baby arugula, tomato and a roasted red pepper aioli
- Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Crispy chicken breast with Divot's special sauce topped w/fries and LTO
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$15.00
Fried chicken breast w/ pork belly, honey mustard, swiss, and LTO
- Chicken Rodeo$14.00
Fried chicken breast w/ onion rings, cheddar cheese, pork belly slices, and LTO
- Steak Egg and Cheese$15.00
Steak, egg, cheese sauce on a bagel
- Philly Cheese$15.00
w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce
- Fried Pork Chop$15.00
w/ charred cole slaw and LTO
- Triple Decker Grilled Cheese$14.00
Fan favorite
Burgers
Sides
Salads
- Smoked Chicken Cobb$16.00
Pork belly lardons, smoked chicken, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, tossed in honey lemon dressing
- Charred Brussel$17.00Out of stock
Charred brussel sprouts, broccoli, dried cranberries, crispy chickpeas, spring mix
- Tomato, Cucumber, Onion$14.00
Fresh herbs, red wine vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas, feta
- Chicken Salad$16.00
Romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Ceaser$15.00Out of stock
Romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Side Salad$7.00
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut$6.50
- Blue Ice$6.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.50
- Firefly$5.50
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Titos Handmade Vodka$6.50
- Van Gogh Double Espresso$6.00
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Wheatley Vodka$6.50
- DBL Well Vodka$6.50
- DBL Absolut$9.50
- DBL Blue Ice$9.50
- DBL Firefly$8.50
- DBL Grey Goose$11.50
- DBL Ketel One$11.50
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$9.50
- DBL Titos Handmade Vodka$9.50
- DBL Van Gogh Double Espresso$9.50
- DBL Wheatley Vodka$9.50
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- Cabo Wabo$7.50
- Casamigos Anjeo$13.50
- Casamigos Blanco$11.50
- Casamigos Reposado$12.50
- Don Julio Blanco$12.50
- Don Julio 1942 Anjeo$30.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial Gold$6.50
- Jose Cuervo Especial Silver$6.50
- Patron Silver$8.50
- Well Tequila$4.50
- DBL Well Tequila$6.50
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$10.50
- DBL 1800 Reposado$12.50
- DBL 1800 Silver$12.50
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$16.50
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$14.50
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$15.50
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$15.50
- DBL Don Julio 1942 Anjeo$45.00
- DBL Patron Silver$11.50
Whiskey
- Black Velvet$5.50
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Crown Royal Apple$7.50
- Crown Royal Peach$7.50
- Crown Royal Salted Caramel$7.50
- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky$4.50
- Gentleman Jack$8.50
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jack Daniels Fire$6.50
- Jack Daniels Honey$6.50
- Jager$5.00
- Jameson$7.50
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Jim Beam Fire$6.50
- Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry$6.50
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Seagram's VO$6.50
- Skrewball$5.50
- Tellamore Dew - Ireland$7.50
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- DBL Black Velvet$8,350.00
- DBL Canadian Club$9.50
- DBL Crown Royal$11.50
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$11.50
- DBL Crown Royal Peach$11.50
- DBL Crown Royal Salted Caramel$11.50
- DBL Fireball Cinnamon Whisky$8.50
- DBL Gentleman Jack$11.50
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.50
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$9.50
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$9.50
- DBL Jager$8.50
- DBL Jameson$10.50
- DBL Jim Beam$9.50
- DBL Jim Beam Fire$9.50
- DBL Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry$9.50
- DBL Maker's Mark$12.50
- DBL Seagram's VO$9.50
- DBL Skrewball$8.50
- DBL Tellamore Dew - Ireland$10.50
- DBL Well Whiskey$6.50
Scotch & Bourbon
- Angels Envy$11.50
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$8.50
- Blantons$15.50
- Buffalo Trace$7.50
- Bulleit$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$7.50
- Dewars 12$8.50
- Four Roses$8.50
- Glenlivet 12$10.50
- Glenlivet 15$20.50
- Johnny Walker Black$9.50
- Johnny Walker Red$6.50
- Knob Creek 9yr$8.50
- Macallan 12$20.50
- Well Scotch$4.50
- Weller Special Reserve$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$8.50
- Bowan Brothers$10.00
- DBL Angels Envy$14.50
- DBL Basil Hayden Bourbon$11.50
- DBL Blantons$18.50
- DBL Buffalo Trace$10.50
- DBL Bulleit$10.50
- DBL Bulleit Rye$10.50
- DBL Dewars 12$11.50
- DBL Four Roses$11.50
- DBL Glenlivet 12$14.50
- DBL Glenlivet 15$23.50
- DBL Johnny Walker Black$11.50
- DBL Johnny Walker Red$9.50
- DBL Knob Creek
- DBL Macallan 12$23.50
- DBL Well Scotch$6.50
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$10.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$11.50
Liquors & Cordials
- Aperol$6.50
- Campari$6.50
- Disaronno$6.00
- E & J VS$7.50
- Goldschlager$7.50
- Grand Marnier$8.50
- Hennessy$8.50
- Kahlua$6.50
- Lemoncello$5.50
- Licor 43$4.50
- Molly's Irish Cream$5.50
- Paramount Triple Sec$4.50
- DBL Aperol$5.00
- DBL Campari$5.00
- DBL Jagermeister$5.00
- DBL Lemoncello$5.00
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream$5.00
- DBL E & J VS$10.50
- DBL Hennessy$12.75
- DBL Disaronno$9.00
- DBL Goldschlager$10.50
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.75
- DBL Kahlua$9.00
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Appletini$9.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Long Island Top Shelf$11.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Malibu Sunset$7.50
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Martini$9.00
- Rob Roy$8.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sex on the beach$7.00
- Sidecar$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$7.00