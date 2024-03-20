Just Kitchen
Catering
- Family Style$160.00
- Go Green Bundle
Each bundle includes a combination of Summer Caeser, Garden Cobb Salad, Greek Salad and Steak Salad. Bundles are individually packaged. Please note this caterer does not accept modifications. Utensils and napkins are included. Serves 20. Five of each Salad
- Wrap Pack Bundle$120.00
Each bundle includes a combination of Summer Caeser Wrap, Garden Cobb Wrap, Asian Chicken Wrap and Steak Salad Wrap. Bundles are individually packaged. Please note this caterer does not accept modifications. Utensils and napkins are included. Serves 20. Five of each Wrap
- JUST Bowl Bundle
Each bundle includes a combination of “The Greek” and “The Med” bowls. Comes with Beef & Lamb Shawarma and Chicken Shawarma, Hummus and Tzatziki. Bundles are individually packaged. Please note this caterer does not accept modifications. Utensils and napkins are included. Serves 20. 10 Beef & Lamb shawarma 10 Chicken shawarma
- Pita Pack Bundle
Each bundle includes a combination of Beef & Lamb Pita, Chicken Pita, and Falafel Pita. Pitas come with hummus, tzatziki, sumac onions, tomato, arugula. Bundles are individually packaged. Please note this caterer does not accept modifications. Utensils and napkins are included. Serves 20. Beef & Lamb (7) Chicken (7) Falafel (6)
- Mix & Match Bundle
Each bundle includes a combination of items from the bundles above. Bundles are individually packaged. Please note this caterer does not accept modifications. Utensils and napkins are included. Serves 30 “Go Green Bundle” – Greek Salad (5) Garden Cobb Salad (5) “JUST Bowls Bundle” – “The Greek” w/ Chicken (5) “The Med” w/ Beef & Lamb (5) “Pita Pack Bundle” – Chicken Pita (5) Falafel Pita (5)
- Anything Else
