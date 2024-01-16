Just Love Coffee Grand Prairie, TX
BEVERAGES
- Coco Loco*$5.35
- Cha Cha*$5.35
- Toffee Coffee*$5.35
- White Chocolate Tiramisu*$5.35
- Lemonade$4.00
- Riptide*$4.95
- Strawberry Dragon*$4.95
- Strawberry Cloud*$4.95
- Watermelon Crawl*$4.95
- House Coffee*$3.00+
- Americano*$4.55
- Breve*$5.25
- Cafe Au Lait*$4.65
- Cappuccino*$4.65
- Caramel Macchiato*$5.35
- Chai Latte*$4.55
- Cold Brew*$4.15
- Cortado*$4.05
- Double Shot*$2.95
- Frappe*$6.05
- Hot Chocolate*$5.00
- Iced Tea*$2.75
- Latte*$4.65
- London Fog*$5.65
- Loose Leaf Tea*$4.55
- Milk*$3.45
- Mocha*$5.25
- Pour Over*$5.25
- CYO Red Bull Infusion$5.00
- Red Bull Infusion$5.75
- Redeye*$4.85
- Smoothie*$5.55
- Sweet Matcha*$5.25
- Traditional Macchiato*$4.05
- Traditional Cappuccino*$4.05
- White Chocolate Raspberry Latte*$5.99
- White Chocolate Mocha*$5.25
- The Patriot$6.35
FOOD
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$9.95
Avocado spread on sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
- Bagel$2.99
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
- Breakfast Taco$3.49
Taco with cheesy eggs and sausage in a flour tortilla.
- Breakfast Taco Plate$6.99
Two tacos filled with cheesy eggs and sausage in a flour tortilla.
- Breakfast Platter$12.95
Belgian waffle with cheesy eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
- Spinach Feta Womelette$10.99
Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, and peppers waffled together.
- Waffle$7.49
Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and whipped topping.
- Womelette$10.99
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, with sour cream or salsa
Lunch
- BLT Sandwich$9.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with garlic butter and jalapeño aioli on wheatberry bread
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onion and peppers, jalapeño, salsa, and sour cream
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Cranberry and pecan chicken salad on a bed of lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread
- Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta. Try with our made-from-scratch hot honey.
- Chicken Wrap$10.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, provolone, spinach, and tomato drizzled with avocado ranch
- Club Sandwich$12.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, on wheatberry bread toasted with garlic butter with a side of avocado ranch
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.95
Provolone, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses on sourdough bread
- Italian Caprese Sandwich$9.95
Mozzarella cheese, basil, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato, on ciabatta roll, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Jive Turkey Wrap$10.99
Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach, and creamy pepper jelly spread
Sides
Kids Menu
- Cheesy Quesadilla*$4.95
Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.
- Kids Chicken Fingers*$4.95
2 Chicken Tenders served with ranch and chips or fruit.
- Kids Grilled Cheese*$4.95
Half grilled cheese sandwich served with chips or fruit.
- Kids Peanut Butter Jelly*$4.95
Half PB&J sandwich served with chips or fruit.
- Mom's Breakfast*$4.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage (or bacon), toast (or biscuit) with grape jelly or syrup.
- Wakey-Waffle*$4.95
Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.
Sweet Treats
GRAB N GO
Grab N Go Food
Grab N Go Drink
COFFEE BAGS/MERCHANDISE
Merchandise
Coffee Beans
- African Skies - 2lb$28.00
Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.
- African Skies-Retail$14.95
Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.
- Cause Coffee - BREW55$20.99
- Cause Coffee-Retail$17.95
We 'just love' the mission of AutismETC and are excited to offer The Puzzle Piece Blend to raise awareness of autism while supporting their therapy centers. This hand-roasted coffee brings together citrus and chocolate notes with a bright acidity. For each bag purchased, we will donate $5 to AutismETC to help them 'bring the pieces together.
- Columbian - Retail$14.95
- Costa Rican-Retail$14.95
This coffee is pleasing to all the senses, making it an excellent anytime coffee. Full bodied, slightly sweet, and pleasant aftertaste, it’s perfect for waking up, or to sip and enjoy with dessert.
- Decaf Sidamo-Retail$14.95
Light body with floral notes in the cup. A delicate acidity and clean finish.
- El Salvador-Retail$14.95
- Father's Day Blend-Retail$14.95
- Hello Sunshine - 2 lb$28.00
What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.
- Hello Sunshine-Retail$14.95
What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.
- Honduran-Retail$14.95
Born on the Sierra de La Botija Mountains near San Marcos de Colon in southern Honduras, this delicious coffee is a medium roast with a bright acidity. It presents a dominate milk chocolate note coupled with sweet citrus in the cup.
- I Love My Mom Decaf-Retail$14.95
Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.
- I Love My Mom-Retail$14.95
Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.
- Kenya-Retail$14.95
- Lee Brice Serve Strong Blend$19.95
- Papua New Guinea-Retail$14.95
- Rwandan - 2lb$28.00
This wonderfully light-roasted coffee has the Eastern African berry tones with a sweet fragrance of raisin and cocoa along with lively, green grape acidity and a clean finish.
- Sidamo-Retail$14.95
Roasted medium, this coffee is clean and smooth with strong overtones of blueberries and a hint of cherries. This complex, flavorful coffee will resonate across the entire palette. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.
- Single K Cups$2.00
- Single Serve Cups-Retail$9.95
These cups work great in brewers that accept *K-Cup® packs. *K-Cup® is a registered trademark of Keurig Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. Just Love Coffee Roasters and our brands are not affiliated with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. or Keurig Inc.
- Sumatra-Retail$14.95
Fall in love with the full body and sweet aroma of this awesome Sumatra. It boasts a low acidity and citrus and floral qualities.
- Sumatra - FP$2.00
- Total Eclipse - 2lb$28.00
A full body with crisp notes of lemon berries and dark chocolate with a balanced acidity.
- Total Eclipse-Retail$14.95
A full body with crisp notes of lemon berries and dark chocolate with a balanced acidity.
- Yirgacheffe Natural-Retail$14.95
This light roast comes to us from the Gedeo Zone and has a juicy, bold notes with hints of lime, raspberry, and lemon in the cup. It's acidity is bright with a clean finish.
- Yirg Natural - FP$2.00
- Yirgacheffe Washed - 2lb$28.00
Ours delivers a bright acidity and citrus flavor with a medium body and floral and spicy notes. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.
- Yirgacheffe Washed-Retail$14.95
Ours delivers a bright acidity and citrus flavor with a medium body and floral and spicy notes. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.
- *NEW* Bolivian- Retail
- *NEW* Rwandan- Retail