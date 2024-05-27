Just Pizza Niagara Falls Blvd 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Combos
- Combo # 1$42.95
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas
- Combo # 2$45.95
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings (from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
- Combo # 3$80.95
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo # 4 (Sheet)$98.50
Jumbo Sheet Pizza & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo #4 (2 Larges)$98.50
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo # 5$30.75
Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 10 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
Main Menu
Traditional Pizza
- Large Cheese$20.35
- LG NY Style Cheese$20.35
- LG Cheese + 1 Topping$23.50
- LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping$23.50
- LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings$23.50
- LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings$23.50
- Medium Cheese$17.50
- MED NY Style Cheese$17.50
- MED Cheese + 1 Topping$19.75
- MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping$19.75
- MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings$19.75
- MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings$19.75
- Sheet Cheese$40.00
- Sheet Cheese + 1 Topping$42.50
- Sheet Cheese + 2 Half Toppings$42.50
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese$14.50
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping$14.50
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings$14.50
Red Sauce Pizza
- LG Basil Red$24.90
Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese, topped with fresh basil.
- LG Ched & Brocc$24.65
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- LG Deluxe Veggie$27.90
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- LG Hawaiian$24.30
Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- LG Holiday$25.45
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- LG Lasagna$27.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- LG Laura's$24.90
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- LG Old Italian Sauce$23.50
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- LG Parm Pizza$26.10
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & choice of Chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- LG Royal$27.05
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Black Olives and Onion
- LG Taco$26.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza gets choice of Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- LG Hollywood$30.75
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- LG Works$30.05
Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- LG Veggie$26.80
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
- MED Basil Red$19.95
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
- MED Ched & Brocc$19.95
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- MED Deluxe Veggie$21.60
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- MED Hawaiian$19.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- MED Holiday$20.25
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- MED Lasagna$21.30
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- MED Laura's$19.95
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- MED Old Italian Sauce$18.45
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- MED Parm Pizza$20.50
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- MED Royal$20.45
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
- MED Taco Pizza$21.00
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- MED Hollywood$22.85
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- MED Works$22.55
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- MED Veggie$19.95
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
- SHEET Basil Red$42.95
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
- SHEET Cheddar & Brocc$41.00
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- SHEET Deluxe Veggie$44.75
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- SHEET Hawaiian$42.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- SHEET Holiday$45.45
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- SHEET Hollywood$53.95
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- SHEET Lasagna$47.40
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- SHEET Laura's$42.95
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- SHEET Old Italian Sauce$39.95
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- SHEET Parmigiana$45.40
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- SHEET Royal$44.90
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
- SHEET Taco$46.70
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- SHEET Veggie$42.80
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
- SHEET Works$50.30
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- Holiday Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
(featuring Laura's Italian St