Just Spoon's Cafe

Food

Seasonal Specials

Curry Red Snapper & Shrimp

$59.00

Whole Red Snapper & Shrimp smothered in onions, green peppers and our Housemade Creamy Curry Sauce. Served with two eggs of any style, Grits or Homefries Honey Butta Biscuit or Toast or (Honey Butta Croissant- $2)

Linda's Fried Catfish French Toast Sandwich

$30.00

Fried catfish, maple glazed, fried egg, American cheese, donut sandwich, and served with creamy grits or home fries

Bourbon Vanilla & Berries French Toast

$28.00

Classics

The Basic

$12.00

Two eggs, grits or home fries, honey butta biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)

Catfish & Grits

$28.00

2- boneless, skinless catfish filets. Served with two eggs, grits or home fries, biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)

Curry Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

(5) grilled colossal shrimp in our housemade curry sauce. Served with creamy grits or home fries, 2 eggs, and biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)

Smoked Veggie Omelet

$24.00

Smoked gouda cheese, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes. Served with grits or home fries, biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant $2)

Spoon My Vegan

$30.00

Grilled goodness seasoned to perfection. Vegan sausage, onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes on a bed of seasoned potatoes

Specialties

The Champ

$42.00

Cajun fried chicken, vanilla bean French toast or strawberry shortcake French toast (1), curry shrimp and grits, pork bacon or pork sausage or turkey bacon($2), egg and cheese donut sandwich and home fries

Grilled Shrimp & Catfish Plate

$40.00

Fried catfish, grilled shrimp. Served with creamy grits or home fries, 2 eggs, and biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)

Tomahawk Smothered Cajun Porkchop

$32.00

16oz Tomahawk Pork Chop,smothered in our Housemade Cajun Gravy. Served with 2 eggs, Grits or Home Fries, Biscuit or Toast or (Honey Butta Croissant- $2)

French Toast

Cajun Fried Chicken & Vanilla Bean French Toast

$26.00

Cajun Fried Chicken, 2 French Toast, 2 eggs

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast & Cajun Fried Chicken

$28.00

Cajun Fried Chicken, 2 French Toast, 2 eggs

Sandwiches

Linda's Fried Catfish French Toast Sandwich

$30.00

Fried catfish, maple glazed, fried egg, American cheese, donut sandwich, and served with creamy grits or home fries

Maple Pork Sausage or Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$24.00

Maple glazed pork sausage or bacon, fried eggs, and cheese on donut or brioche bread. Served with creamy grits or home fries

Chicken Biscuit

$23.00

Southern fried chicken breast, fried eggs, cheese, honey butta glazed drizzle, and our signature honey butter biscuit. Served with creamy grits or home fries

Sides

s/o Curry Red Snapper

$32.00

s/o Tomahawk Smothered Pork Chop

$20.00

s/o Curry Shrimp

$16.00

s/o Catfish

$16.00

s/o Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

s/o Pork Bacon (4)

$5.00

s/o Turkey Bacon (4)

$8.00

s/o Pork Sausage (2)

$8.00

s/o Creamy Grits

$6.00

s/o Home Fries

$6.00

s/o Two Eggs

$6.00

s/o Honey Butta Croissant

$5.00

s/o Honey Butta Biscuit

$3.00

s/o White Toast

$2.00

s/o Steak Fries

$5.00

s/o American Cheese

$1.25

s/o Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

s/o Smoked Gouda Cheese

$1.50

s/o Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$14.00

s/o Vanilla Bean French Toast

$12.00

s/o Fried Cajun Chicken

$14.00

s/o Bourbon & Berries French Toast

$14.00

Extras

s/o Curry Sauce

$1.25

s/o Honey Butta

$1.25

s/o Golden Glaze

$1.25

Maple Syrup

$0.01

s/o Strawberry Butta

$1.25

s/o Vanilla Bean Sauce

$1.25

s/o Strawberry Glaze

$1.25

s/o Brown Gravy

$1.25

s/o Grilled Onion

$1.00

s/o Grilled Peppers

$1.00

French Toast the MOST

The Angelica

$26.00

Fried chicken, fried eggs, maple glazed, American cheese, on French toast sandwich. Served with creamy grits or home fries.

The Linda

$30.00
The Champ

$28.00

Maple glazed fried chicken, pork sausage, bacon, fried eggs and cheese on French toast sandwich. Served with creamy grits or home fries.

The DeMayah

$24.00

Maple glazed, pork sausage, fried eggs and cheese on French toast sandwich . served with creamy grits or home fries.

The Derrick

$24.00

Maple glazed, bacon, fried eggs and cheese on French toast . served with creamy grits or home fries.

Beverages

Mimosa Glass

Glass Juicy Bloom Mimosa

$18.00

Prosecco, strawberry, mango, lime garnish - mango ice and strawberry, mango

Glass BLM

$18.00

Rose, blackberry, strawberry, blueberry, lime juice garnish - blueberry ice on top and berries

Glass Sour Bitch

$18.00

Rose, apple wine, lime, simple syrup, garnish - sour and scoop of sour apple ice

Glass Brunch Punch

$18.00

Coconut wine, prosecco, mango wine, strawberry, orange, and lime juice

Glass Ms. Peaches

$18.00

Peach nectar, orange juice, rose. Garnish - peaches

Glass Traditional

$16.00

Procecco and orange juice

Glass of Wine

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

It's Juicy - No Refills

$10.00

Strawberry, mango, lime, garnish - mango ice, strawberry, and mango

Tropical Twist - No Refills

$10.00

Mango, orange, lime and pineapple juice garnish - scoop of pineapple ice

Lips Poppin Lemonade - No Refills

$8.00

Mango, pineapple, lemonade garnish - mango, lime

Mango Tea - No Refills

$8.00

Mango puree garinsh - mango

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00
Orange Juice

$6.00
Apple Juice

$6.00
Acqua Panna - Still 1L

$12.00
San Pellegrino - Sparkling 1L

$12.00