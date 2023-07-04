Just Spoon's Cafe
Food
Seasonal Specials
Curry Red Snapper & Shrimp
Whole Red Snapper & Shrimp smothered in onions, green peppers and our Housemade Creamy Curry Sauce. Served with two eggs of any style, Grits or Homefries Honey Butta Biscuit or Toast or (Honey Butta Croissant- $2)
Linda's Fried Catfish French Toast Sandwich
Fried catfish, maple glazed, fried egg, American cheese, donut sandwich, and served with creamy grits or home fries
Bourbon Vanilla & Berries French Toast
Classics
The Basic
Two eggs, grits or home fries, honey butta biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)
Catfish & Grits
2- boneless, skinless catfish filets. Served with two eggs, grits or home fries, biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)
Curry Shrimp & Grits
(5) grilled colossal shrimp in our housemade curry sauce. Served with creamy grits or home fries, 2 eggs, and biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)
Smoked Veggie Omelet
Smoked gouda cheese, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes. Served with grits or home fries, biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant $2)
Spoon My Vegan
Grilled goodness seasoned to perfection. Vegan sausage, onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes on a bed of seasoned potatoes
Specialties
The Champ
Cajun fried chicken, vanilla bean French toast or strawberry shortcake French toast (1), curry shrimp and grits, pork bacon or pork sausage or turkey bacon($2), egg and cheese donut sandwich and home fries
Grilled Shrimp & Catfish Plate
Fried catfish, grilled shrimp. Served with creamy grits or home fries, 2 eggs, and biscuit or toast or (honey butta croissant- $2)
Tomahawk Smothered Cajun Porkchop
16oz Tomahawk Pork Chop,smothered in our Housemade Cajun Gravy. Served with 2 eggs, Grits or Home Fries, Biscuit or Toast or (Honey Butta Croissant- $2)
French Toast
Sandwiches
Maple Pork Sausage or Bacon Eggs & Cheese
Maple glazed pork sausage or bacon, fried eggs, and cheese on donut or brioche bread. Served with creamy grits or home fries
Chicken Biscuit
Southern fried chicken breast, fried eggs, cheese, honey butta glazed drizzle, and our signature honey butter biscuit. Served with creamy grits or home fries
Sides
s/o Curry Red Snapper
s/o Tomahawk Smothered Pork Chop
s/o Curry Shrimp
s/o Catfish
s/o Grilled Shrimp
s/o Pork Bacon (4)
s/o Turkey Bacon (4)
s/o Pork Sausage (2)
s/o Creamy Grits
s/o Home Fries
s/o Two Eggs
s/o Honey Butta Croissant
s/o Honey Butta Biscuit
s/o White Toast
s/o Steak Fries
s/o American Cheese
s/o Cheddar Cheese
s/o Smoked Gouda Cheese
s/o Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
s/o Vanilla Bean French Toast
s/o Fried Cajun Chicken
s/o Bourbon & Berries French Toast
Extras
French Toast the MOST
The Angelica
Fried chicken, fried eggs, maple glazed, American cheese, on French toast sandwich. Served with creamy grits or home fries.
The Linda
Maple glazed fried chicken, pork sausage, bacon, fried eggs and cheese on French toast sandwich. Served with creamy grits or home fries.
The DeMayah
Maple glazed, pork sausage, fried eggs and cheese on French toast sandwich . served with creamy grits or home fries.
The Derrick
Maple glazed, bacon, fried eggs and cheese on French toast . served with creamy grits or home fries.
Beverages
Mimosa Glass
Glass Juicy Bloom Mimosa
Prosecco, strawberry, mango, lime garnish - mango ice and strawberry, mango
Glass BLM
Rose, blackberry, strawberry, blueberry, lime juice garnish - blueberry ice on top and berries
Glass Sour Bitch
Rose, apple wine, lime, simple syrup, garnish - sour and scoop of sour apple ice
Glass Brunch Punch
Coconut wine, prosecco, mango wine, strawberry, orange, and lime juice
Glass Ms. Peaches
Peach nectar, orange juice, rose. Garnish - peaches
Glass Traditional
Procecco and orange juice
Glass of Wine
Non-Alcoholic
It's Juicy - No Refills
Strawberry, mango, lime, garnish - mango ice, strawberry, and mango
Tropical Twist - No Refills
Mango, orange, lime and pineapple juice garnish - scoop of pineapple ice
Lips Poppin Lemonade - No Refills
Mango, pineapple, lemonade garnish - mango, lime
Mango Tea - No Refills
Mango puree garinsh - mango