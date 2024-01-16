Skip to Main content
Just Dogs ATL
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Plain Dog
$8.00
Chicago Dog
$10.00
Hawaiian Dog
$10.00
Philly Cheese Dog
$10.00
Sloppy Dog
$11.00
Dirty Bird
$10.00
Chili Split
$9.00
ATL Dog
$9.00
Weenie in a Haystack
$12.00
Classic Cheeseburger
$7.00
Hand Cut Fries
$4.00
3/8 Breaded O-Rings
$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Mac Bites
$5.00
Kid Dog
$4.00
Kid Dog Combo
$6.00
Just Dogs ATL Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 712-5554
1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
