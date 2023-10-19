K&J Teriyaki LLC 20452 Fox Grove Rd
NO. 1 MENU
BBQ Bulgogi, rice, japchae, 2 Yakimando, kimchi, carrot
$14.99
THIN SLICED STEAK, MARINATED, GINGER,GARLIC,GREEN ONION,SOY SAUCE, SESAME SEED OIL [HOME RECIPE SAUCE]
Chicken Teriyaki , rice, stir fried rice,
$12.75
Boneless Chicken thighs teriyaki or spicy
$7.45+
Chicken Katsu
$13.45
Yakisoba
$12.75
choice of meat [bulgogi teriyaki,chicken teriyaki, shrimp ] vegetables,rice or noodles [spicy or soy sauce] cabbage,carrot, onion, green onion, garlic, ginger.
Chicken fried rice with vegetable mix
$12.50
Cup Bob steamed rice, lettuce, bulgogi, 2 pieces of yakimando, sweet potatoe noodles.
$11.75
Kimchi fried rice with pork and sunnyside egg, cheeze optional
$11.75
Philidelphia cheeze Steak [Korean style] with bulgogi steak
$12.50
Korean Bulgogi or Teriyaki chicken Nacho's
$11.00
Korean Ramen
$9.50
Yaki Mando pork and vegetable dumplings
$9.75
Spicey Pork
$12.95
jalapeno popper
$9.75
chicken dumpling soup 1 cup
$3.50
chicken dumpling 4 cups
$10.00
Yakitori Chicken [homemade sauce] sesame seed, rice or optional fried rice $1 more,
$12.75
Korean chicken teriyaki or bulgogi beef Burrito, mozzarella or nacho cheeze, rice, cabbage, onion
$12.50
Three Korean Taco , choice teriyaki chicken or bulgogi steak, vegetables, lettuce
$12.50
beef terriyaki
$12.75
Fried Rice
$4.00
egg fried rice
$7.00
Steamed Rice
$3.00
Kimshi
$3.75+
Cucumber Kimshi
$3.75+
water
$2.00
Ccke bottles 16.9 oz
$2.50
soda cans 12 oz
$2.00
soda 7.5 oz
$1.25
apple juice
$2.00
add egg to rice
$1.50
fried rice with existing rice order
$1.00
K&J Teriyaki LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 710-2176
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM