NO. 1 MENU

BBQ Bulgogi, rice, japchae, 2 Yakimando, kimchi, carrot

$14.99

THIN SLICED STEAK, MARINATED, GINGER,GARLIC,GREEN ONION,SOY SAUCE, SESAME SEED OIL [HOME RECIPE SAUCE]

Chicken Teriyaki , rice, stir fried rice,

$12.75

Boneless Chicken thighs teriyaki or spicy

$7.45+

Chicken Katsu

$13.45
Yakisoba

$12.75

choice of meat [bulgogi teriyaki,chicken teriyaki, shrimp ] vegetables,rice or noodles [spicy or soy sauce] cabbage,carrot, onion, green onion, garlic, ginger.

Chicken fried rice with vegetable mix

$12.50

Cup Bob steamed rice, lettuce, bulgogi, 2 pieces of yakimando, sweet potatoe noodles.

$11.75

Kimchi fried rice with pork and sunnyside egg, cheeze optional

$11.75

Philidelphia cheeze Steak [Korean style] with bulgogi steak

$12.50

Korean Bulgogi or Teriyaki chicken Nacho's

$11.00

Korean Ramen

$9.50

Yaki Mando pork and vegetable dumplings

$9.75

Spicey Pork

$12.95

jalapeno popper

$9.75

chicken dumpling soup 1 cup

$3.50

chicken dumpling 4 cups

$10.00

Yakitori Chicken [homemade sauce] sesame seed, rice or optional fried rice $1 more,

$12.75

Korean chicken teriyaki or bulgogi beef Burrito, mozzarella or nacho cheeze, rice, cabbage, onion

$12.50

Three Korean Taco , choice teriyaki chicken or bulgogi steak, vegetables, lettuce

$12.50

beef terriyaki

$12.75

Fried Rice

$4.00

egg fried rice

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Kimshi

$3.75+

Cucumber Kimshi

$3.75+

water

$2.00

Ccke bottles 16.9 oz

$2.50

soda cans 12 oz

$2.00

soda 7.5 oz

$1.25

apple juice

$2.00

add egg to rice

$1.50

fried rice with existing rice order

$1.00