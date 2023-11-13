K O'Donnell's Sports Bar & Grill 14850 N Northsight Blvd
Apps
- Breaded Mozzarella$11.00
Fresh Sliced mozzarella hand breaded in our blend of panko breadcrumbs and Italian seasonings. Served with tomato basil dipping sauce.
- Cauliflower Wings$8.50
Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served carrots and celery.
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chorizo Queso Dip$10.00
Pice De Gallo and Chorizo in Queso cheese with tortilla chips on the side.
- Grilled Wings$14.00
Baked, fried, tossed in choice of sauce, then finished on the grill. If you like it saucy, order it double dipped. 10 wings in an order.
- Popcorn$5.00
Choose 1: Mexican, Salt and Vinegar, Pickle, Butter or Garlic and Herb
- Potato Skins$10.00
Fresh cut skins stuffed with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
Fresh baked salted pretzel served with our spicy Modelo beer cheese sauce.
- Quesadilla$12.00
Cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, black beans, and green onions. Topped with our roasted corn salsa and served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Sampler Platter$20.00
Grilled wings, onion rings, potato skins, and breaded mozzarella. Served with sour cream, ranch, and tomato basil marinara.
- Sauteed Cajun Shrimp$15.00
Spiced beer garlic butter sauce. Served with toasted French bread for dipping.
- Short Rib Poutine$15.00
Beer Batter Fries, Smoked Gouda, Jus Gravy, Short Ribs.
Salads/Soups
- Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing. Tossed
- Chicken Club Salad$11.00
- Cobb Salad$11.00
- House Salad$8.00
- Iceberg Wedge$9.00
- Salmon BLT Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens with bacon, tomato, avocado, feta, and cajun salmon. Served with Citrus Vinaigrette on the side
- Southwest Salad$11.00
- Steak & Feta Salad$11.00
- Daily Soup$6.00+
- French Loaf$3.00
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Soup Sample
Burgers/Sliders
Sandwiches
Pizza
- 12 In. Pizza$12.00Out of stock
- 12 In. Meat Lovers$16.00Out of stock
- 12 In. Green Goddess$15.00Out of stock
- 12 In. Fu Get About It$17.00Out of stock
- 16 In. Pizza$16.00Out of stock
- 16 In. Green Goddess$20.00Out of stock
- 16 In. Meat Lovers$21.00Out of stock
- 16 In. Fu Get About It$22.00Out of stock
- Cauliflower Crust Pizza$15.00
- Cauliflower Crust Meat Lovers$19.00
- Cauliflower Crust Green Goddess$18.00
- Cauliflower Crust Fu Get About It$20.00
Small Bites
KO's Favorites
Sides
- Basket of 1/2 & 1/2$7.00
- Basket of French Fries$6.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$7.00
- Basket of Onion Strings$6.00
- Basket of Potato Chips$7.00
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Basket of Tater Tots$6.00
- Black Beans - Side$4.00
- Carrots/Celery$2.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Creamed Corn$5.00
- Fruit$5.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Jasmine Rice$4.00
- Mexican Rice$4.00
- Refried Beans - Side$4.00
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
Dessert
Kids
Specials
Bev N/A
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Blue Powerade$3.00
- Bottled Water$4.00
- Club Soda
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- IBC Rootbeer$4.00
- Iced Tea (Black)$3.00
- Iced Tea (Green)$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Vitamin Water XXX$3.00
- Water
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit (Ruby Red)$3.75
- Grapefruit (Yellow)$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Red Bull$6.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$6.00
- Cranberry Red Bull$6.00
- Blueberry Red Bull$6.00
- Tropical Red Bull$6.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf$3.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Hot Apple Cider$3.75
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.00
- Virgin Margarita$4.00