Kabab & Hummus House 3449 Post Road
Egyptian Koshari
Salads
- Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tom, onion, cucumber , feta, Greek olives and pepperoncini
- Falafel with Avocado$14.00
Over mixed greens, middle eastern salad radish, avocado, pickles, tahini
- Cairo Falafel$14.00
Mixed greens, middle eastern salad, fried eggplant, fried cauliflower, radish, pickles, tahini and hummus
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, lettuce, chicken kabab, hard boiled egg, tom, cucumbers and sweet onion
- Pesto Chicken Kabab$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, roasted pepper, mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Kabab Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onion
- Pomegranate Feta$13.00
Mixed greens, lettuce, tom, avocado , olives, corn, chickpeas, peeled pomegranate
House Specials
- Falafel with Hummus & Tahini$10.00
4 pc falafel, hummus, tahini, hand made pita
- Egyptian Hawawshi$10.00
Hand made pita stuffed with a mixture of ground beef seasoned with warm spices and fresh herbs
- Sloppy Moe$12.00
Lamb or chicken kabab, over crispy fries, mixed salad, drizzled with chipotle sauce
- Shawarma Quesadilla$12.00
Choice of chicken or lamb, 10" tortilla, Cheddar jack cheese serve with garlic dip & house sauce
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
- Lamb Quesadilla$12.00
Vegetarian Platters
Kabab, Kofta and Gyro Platters
- Sphinx Chicken Kabab Platter$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Kabab Platter$13.00
- Greek Chicken Gyro Platter$13.00
- Adana Chicken Kofta Platter$15.00
- Arabic Lamb Kabab Platter$15.00
- Greek Lamb Gyro Platter$15.00
- Beef Kofta Platter$15.00
- Beef Kofta Gyro Platter$15.00
- Shrimp Kabab Platter$15.00
- Mix of Two Meat Platter$16.00
- Mix of Three Meat Platter$17.00
Sandwiches
- Egyptian Classic Falafel$11.00
Hummus, lettuce, middle Eastern salad, radish, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Alexandrian Falafel$11.00
Hummus, lettuce, middle Eastern salad, eggplant, French fries, topped with sesame tahini
- Californian Falafel$11.00
Hummus, lettuce, middle Eastern salad, avocado, French fries, radish, topped with tahini
- Luxor Falafel$11.00
Hummus, lettuce middle Eastern salad, cauliflower's, radish, topped with sesame tahini
- Falafel & Baba Ghanoush$11.00
Hummus, lettuce, med salad, baba ghannoush, radish, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Hummus & Veggi$11.00
Hummus, lettuce middle Eastern salad, avocado, radish, pickles,topped with sesame tahini
- Sabich$11.00
Hummus, middle eastern salad, boiled egg, fried eggplant, radish, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Sphinx Chiken Kabab$7.00
Hummus, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Greek Chicken Gyro$11.00
Tzatziki, garlic, let, tom, vidalia onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Buffalo Chicken Kabab$11.00
Hummus, garlic, let, tom, vidalia onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Gyro Mix Chicken & Lamb$11.00
Tzatziki, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Lamb Kabab$12.00
Hummus, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Greek Lamb Gyro$12.00
Tzatziki, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Chipotle Lamb Kabab$12.00
Chipotle, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Kofta Kabab$12.00
Hummus, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
- Kofta Gyro$12.00
Tzatziki, garlic, let, tom, sweet onion, pickles, topped with sesame tahini
Sides
Extras
- Hummus Dip$5.00+
- Garlic Dip$5.00+
- Baba Ghanoush$5.00+
- Tzaziki Dip$5.00+
- Tahini Sauce$5.00+
- Fried Eggplant$5.00+
- Cauliflower Salad$5.00+
- Egyptian Moussaka$6.00+
- Red Cabbage Salad$5.00+
- Baked Cauliflower$5.00+
- Lentils Rice$5.00+
- Tabbouleh Salad$5.00+
- Middle Eastern Salad$5.00+
- Spinach & Chikpeas Salad$5.00+
- Moroccan Beets Salad$5.00+
- Spanakopita$3.00
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$5.00
5 pieces