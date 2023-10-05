Kabob Korner 1120 164th ST SW
Popular Items
Mains
Sandwiches
Beef And Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Grilled Beef and lamb, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, with tomatoes, Lettuce, onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
Falafel Gyro Sandwich
Deep Fried Garbanzo Bean and Dried Vegtables, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onlins, Feta cheese, Cucumber and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread
Caesar Salad Gyro Sandwich
Your Choice of Classic Beef and Lamb or Chicken Topped with Caesar Salad in Pita Bread
Plates
Gyro Plate
Grilled beef and lamb mix served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Chicken Kabob
One skewer of grilled marinaded chicken tender served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Beef Kabob(Chenjeh)
One skewer of marinaded tenderloin beef served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Lamb Kabob(chenjeh)
One skewer of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
1 skewer Koobideh Kabob(Ground Beef Kabob)
One skewer of ground beef kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
2 Skewers Koobideh Plate
Shrimp Kabob
One skewer of shrimp kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Veggie Plate
3 falafel Balls, 3 dolmas served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Lamb Shank
Stewed lamb, tomato-based shank soup, dill, and lima bean rice.
Rack Of Lamb Kabob
Five chops (bone-in) of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Combination Plates
Vaziri Platter
Combination of one koobideh and one chicken skewer, served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Combo Platter
Choose any two of the following kabob skewers: koobideh, chicken, shrimp, Lamb or beef. Served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad
Dinner For Two
Combination of one koobideh, one chicken tenderloin, and 5 lamb chops skewer with a large serving of basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and Greek salad.
Apps, Small Plates, & Sides
Small Plates/Appetizers
Greek Fries
Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.
Tzatziki & Pita
Cucumber yogurt sauce, serve with warm pita.
Hummus & Pita
Chickpea puree, Tahini, Garlic, EVO oil.
Babaganoush & Pita
Traditional smoked eggplant and tahini served with warm pita bread
Dolmas
4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions, and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Falafel
4 falafel balls and a side of tzatziki sauce
Must-O Musir (Yogurt Dip)
Traditional Iranian appetizer prepared dried shallots and yogurt.
Calamari
Deep fried bread calamari rings
Salad
Soup
Sides
Tzatziki
Dipping cup
Hummus
Dipping cup
Babaganoush
Dipping cup
Must-O Musi
Dipping cup
Shrimp Skewer
Single skewer
Koobideh Skewer
Single skewer
Chicken Skewer
Single skewer
Lamb Skewer
Single skewer
Beef Skewer
Single skewer
Rack Of Lamb Skewer
Single skewer
Gyro Meat
Grilled Beef and lamb,
Olives
Pita Bread
One whole pita cut