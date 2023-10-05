Popular Items

Combo Platter

$19.00

Choose any two of the following kabob skewers: koobideh, chicken, shrimp, Lamb or beef. Served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

White Rice

$5.00
Dolmas

$5.00

4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions, and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Mains

Sandwiches

Beef And Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Beef and lamb, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, with tomatoes, Lettuce, onions, Feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread

Falafel Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Deep Fried Garbanzo Bean and Dried Vegtables, with tomatoes, Lettuce, Onlins, Feta cheese, Cucumber and Tzatziki sauce in Pita Bread

Caesar Salad Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Your Choice of Classic Beef and Lamb or Chicken Topped with Caesar Salad in Pita Bread

Plates

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Grilled beef and lamb mix served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Chicken Kabob

$15.00

One skewer of grilled marinaded chicken tender served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Beef Kabob(Chenjeh)

$16.00

One skewer of marinaded tenderloin beef served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Lamb Kabob(chenjeh)

$16.00

One skewer of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

1 skewer Koobideh Kabob(Ground Beef Kabob)

$13.00

One skewer of ground beef kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

2 Skewers Koobideh Plate

$19.00
Shrimp Kabob

$15.00

One skewer of shrimp kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Veggie Plate

$14.00

3 falafel Balls, 3 dolmas served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Lamb Shank

$22.00

Stewed lamb, tomato-based shank soup, dill, and lima bean rice.

Rack Of Lamb Kabob

$28.00

Five chops (bone-in) of marinaded lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Combination Plates

Vaziri Platter

$19.00

Combination of one koobideh and one chicken skewer, served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Combo Platter

$19.00

Choose any two of the following kabob skewers: koobideh, chicken, shrimp, Lamb or beef. Served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Dinner For Two

$45.00

Combination of one koobideh, one chicken tenderloin, and 5 lamb chops skewer with a large serving of basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and Greek salad.

Apps, Small Plates, & Sides

Small Plates/Appetizers

Greek Fries

$5.00

Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.00

Cucumber yogurt sauce, serve with warm pita.

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Chickpea puree, Tahini, Garlic, EVO oil.

Babaganoush & Pita

$6.00

Traditional smoked eggplant and tahini served with warm pita bread

Dolmas

$5.00

4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions, and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Falafel

$5.00

4 falafel balls and a side of tzatziki sauce

Must-O Musir (Yogurt Dip)

$5.00

Traditional Iranian appetizer prepared dried shallots and yogurt.

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Deep fried bread calamari rings

Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olive, feta cheese, tzatziki, and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

Soup

Avgolemono Cup

$6.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Avgolemono Bowl

$9.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Lentil Cup

$6.00

Vegetable broth, spinach, lentil, cream

Lentil Bowl

$9.00

Vegetable broth, spinach, lentil, cream

Sides

Tzatziki

$2.00

Dipping cup

Hummus

$2.00

Dipping cup

Babaganoush

$2.00

Dipping cup

Must-O Musi

$2.00

Dipping cup

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

Single skewer

Koobideh Skewer

$7.00

Single skewer

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Single skewer

Lamb Skewer

$7.00

Single skewer

Beef Skewer

$7.00

Single skewer

Rack Of Lamb Skewer

$20.00

Single skewer

Gyro Meat

$6.00

Grilled Beef and lamb,

Olives

$2.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

One whole pita cut

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Dill And Lima Bean Rice

$7.00

White Rice

$5.00

Grilled Tomato

$1.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.50

Phyllo pastry, pistachios, walnuts, honey syrup

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Lady fingers, mascarpone cheese

Drinks

Soda Can

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

$1.75
Orange Soda

$1.75
DrPepper

$1.75
Coke Zero

$1.75

Soda Glass Bottle

coke

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50Out of stock
Orange Soda

$2.50

Juice and Ice Tea

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75
Mango Juice

$2.75
Mango Madness Snapple

$2.75
Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$2.75
Water Bottle

$1.75

Yogurt drink

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00