Food Menu
startups
- Bouranee Baujaun$7.20
Fried eggplant served with homemade afghani tandooori bread
- Chicken ceaser Salad$11.95
Lettuce with feta cheese, caesar italian dressing and layered with choice of grilled chicken
- House salad$7.20
lettuce , cucumber and tomatoes tossed with house dressing
- Hummus$7.20
Afghan style chickpeas dip served with tahini sauce, garlic, tandoori bread and olive oil
- Maust-o- khiar$6.20
Homemade yogurt, cucumber, garlic and dry mint side
- Salata$6.20
Homemade afghani style salad, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and herbs in fresh lemon juice
- Sambosa$5.95
Fried pastries
Entrees Specialties
- Afghan Karayee$22.95
Choice of Charcoal- broiled lamb, chicken, fried with onions, tomatoes and green pepper mixed with special seasoning
- Palau$13.95
Deliciously seasoned pieces of lamb under a mound of saffron rice, served with meat sauce
- Palau Kabob$14.95
Choice of seasoned brown rice served with meat sauce and choice of chicken or lamb kabob
- Qaubili Kabob$15.95
Skillfully seasoned lamb under a heap of spiced brown rice, topped with carrot strips, and raisins, served with meat sauce (Qurma)
- Sabzi Palau$12.95
Sabzi seasoned spinach topped with yogurt, served with seasoned basmati rice
Kabob Specialties
- A1 Boneless chicken Breast$15.95
Boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated in special herbs over grill
- A2 Bone-in Chicken$15.95
Pieces of bone-in chicken, marinated in special herbs over grill
- A3 Ground Beef$15.95
Extra lean ground beef seasoned over grill
- A4 Lamb Kabob$16.95
Delicate chunks of tender lamb, marinated in special herbs over grill
- A5 Super Combo$19.95
Combination of chicken, beef and Lamb Kabob
- A6 Chopan Kabob$24.95
Very delicate and tender marinated lamb ribs and char broiled on the grill golden brown, tender and juicy
- A7 Combo Kabob$16.95
Combination of chicken breast and lamb Kabob one skewer of each
- A8 Combo Kabob$16.95
Combination of chicken breast and ground beef one skewer of each
- A9 Combo Kabob$16.95
Combination of lamb and ground beef kabob
- A10 Super Veggie Combo$18.95
Combination of two skewer of Kabob of your choice and one skewer of vegetables
- A11 Chaplee Kabob$21.95
Ground beef with chopped onions, tomato, green pepper and special dried hot pepper and seasonings
- A12 Shrimp kabob$16.95
Jumbo shrimp marinated in special herbs and spices broiled on a skewer over grill
- A13 Fish Kabob$16.95
Tilapia fish marinated in special herbs and spices broiled on a skewer over grill
- A14 Ground beef and Veggie$16.95
Combination of ground beef and grilled veggie
- A15 Chicken and grill Veggie$16.95
Combination of chicken and Grilled Veggies