Kabab 2 Go South End 4200 south blvd suite G
Cold Appetizers
- Hummus$6.99
Fresh slow-cooked chickpeas. Blended with sesame paste (tahini), garlic and lemon juice
- Baba Gannough$6.99
Charcoal grilled eggplant blended with sesame paste(tahini sauce) garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil
- Grapes Leaves$6.99
Vine leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, parsley, mint and onion, cooked in lemon and olive oil
- Makdous$6.99
Eggplant stuffed with walnuts and chili, pickled in virgin olive oil
- Garlic Labneh$6.99
Lebanese yogurt mixed with fresh garlic served with olive oil
- Moujaddarah$6.99
Mixtures of lentil and rice cooked in olive oil, spices. Topped with fried onion
Hot Appetizers
- Arayess$8.99
Mix of lamb and beef meat with parsley, onion, and mixed spices stuffed in pita bread and grilled on charcoal
- Kibbeh$9.99
4 pieces deep fried shell of lamb fillet and cracked wheat (burghul) stuffed with spicy minced lamb and onion
- Soujok$8.99
Spicy beef Armenian sausage served with sauteed tomato
- Makanek$8.99
Oriental beef sausage served with lemon juice
- Falafel$7.99
Crispy deep-fried ground chickpea, fava beans, and spices served with tahini sauce
- Spicy Potatoes$6.99
Cubed potatoes sauteed in garlic, coriander and chili
- Fried Cauliflower$7.99
Fried cauliflower served with tahini sauce
Salad
- Lebanese Salad$6.99
Tomato, lettuce, cucumber, onion, garlic, mint, olive oil and lemon juice
- Tabbouleh$6.99
Chopped parsley, diced tomato, onion, mint and crushed wheat (burghul) with fresh lemon juice and olive oil
- Fattoush$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, onion, mint, sumac and toasted pita bread with either fresh lemon juice and olive oil or pomegranate molasses
Sandwiches
- Shawarma Meat Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with lamb or beef shawarma, tomato, pickle, onion, parsley, and tahini sauce
- Shawarma Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Pita wrap with grilled chicken shawarma, pickle, fries and garlic sauce
- Beef Kabab Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with grilled beef kabab, hummus, tomato, onion and pickle
- Lamb Kabab Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with grilled lamb kabab, hummus, tomato, onion and pickle
- Chicken Kabab Sandwich$12.99
Pita wrap with grilled marinated chicken breast, fries, pickles, and garlic sauce
- Tawouk Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Pita wrap with our special marinated chicken cubes, fries, pickles, and garlic sauce
- Kafta Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with spicy lamb/beef kafta, hummus, tomato, onion, and pickle
- Spicy Kafta Sandwich$13.99
Pita wrap with spicy lamb/beef kafta, hummus, tomato, onion and pickle
- Falafel Sandwich$10.99
Deep fried ground chickpeas served with parsley, tomato, pickles, and tahini sauce
Platters
- Beef Kabab Plate$17.99
Charcoal-grilled juicy beef
- Lamb Kabab Plate$18.99
Marinated charcoal-grilled lamb
- Chicken Kabab Plate$16.99
Marinated charcoal-grilled chicken with garlic sauce
- Chicken Tawouk Plate$16.99
Chicken breast marinated using special imported spices
- Kafta Kabab Plate$16.99
Charcoal-grilled ground lamb/beef mixed with onion and parsley
- Spicy Kafta Kabab Plate$16.99
Spicy charcoal-grilled ground lamb/beef mixed with onion and parsley
- Half Chicken Platter$17.99
Charcoal grilled chicken over rice with salad
- Mixed Kabab Family Plate$119.99
4 lamb or beef, 4 chicken, 4 kafta comes with 2 cold appetizers and a choice of salad
- Mixed Grill Kabab Plate$22.99
1 lamb kabab. 1 kafta kabab, 2 chicken kabab over rice and salad
- Shrimp Kabab Platter$19.99
Charcoal grilled skewer of marinated shrimp over rice with a side of Lebanese salad and fries