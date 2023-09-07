Skip to Main content
Kae Sushi
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Kae Sushi
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Drinks
Apetizers
Ceviches & tiraditos
Salads
Chef Recommendation Rolls
Signature Rolls
From the Kitchen
Desserts
Happy Hour
Food
Apetizers
Pork Gyoza
$9.50
Miso Soup
$6.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
$18.50
Edamame
$9.00
Vegetable Egg Roll
$9.50
Honey Shrimp
$19.00
Tuna Pizza
$19.00
Ceviches & tiraditos
Hamachi Tiradito
$18.00
Octopus Tiradito
$15.00
Tuna Tataki
$16.00
Classic Ceviche
$19.00
Fried Octopus Ceviche
$25.00
Salads
Kanikama Crunch Salad
$17.00
Seaweed Salad
$10.00
Chef Recommendation Rolls
Tropical Roll
$14.00
Ceviche Bites
$18.00
Prosciutto Roll
$16.00
Kae Roll
$16.00
Salmon Sensation
$19.00
Butter and Lobster Roll
$17.00
Guava Roll
$12.00
Passion Fruit Roll
$13.00
Signature Rolls
Miami Roll
$14.00
Honey Moon Roll
$13.00
Lobster Deluxe Roll
$14.00
Meat Lovers Roll
$12.00
Jalapeno Yaita Roll
$12.00
From the Kitchen
Grill Octopus
$22.00
Yakisoba
Chicken Teriyaki
$17.00
Fried Rice
Desserts
Thai Donuts
$12.00
Nutella Roll
$12.00
Happy Hour
Kae Sushi's Pork Gyoza
$5.00
Drinks
Sodas
Coke
$4.50
Coke Zero
$4.50
Sprite
$4.50
Kae Sushi Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 531-5220
1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement