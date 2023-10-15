Kai Bistro 625 East Main Street
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Kai Lettuce Wraps
Korean Fried Chicken
Extra crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Soup Dumplings
Steamed dumplings filled with a savory chicken and pork broth and filling
Fried Scallion Pancakes
Korean style crispy pancakes with long cut green scallions
Mini Bao Buns
Bahn Mi style, pickled daikon radish and carrots with cilantro, sliced cucumbers and sriracha mayo
Korean Cheese Corn Skillet
Sweet cirb and diced onions tossed in sriracha mayo and condensed milk. Baked with gouda and mozzarella cheese, topped with spring onions and parsley
Blackened Garlic Shrimp
Soups
Soybean Medley CUP
Soybean Medley BOWL
Chinese Onion CUP
French onion soup with shiitake mushrooms, brisket, crispy wontons, baked with provolone cheese
Chinese Onion BOWL
Kimchi Stew CUP
Kimchi cooked with Kielbasa sausage, ham, mixed vegetables in a spicy and tangy red pepper garlic broth
Kimchi Stew BOWL
Spicy Silk Tofu CUP
Extra soft tofu, brisket, mixed vegetables, in a spicy and tangy red pepper broth and poached egg
Spicy Silk Tofu BOWL
Salads
Vietnamese Noodle Salad
Iceberg lettuce with pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, limes, fresh jalapenos, grilled pork, mini fried spring rolls, rice noodles, with a chili garlic vinaigrette
Sesame Ginger Salad
Chopped Romain lettuce with grilled lemon grass chicken, garlic croutons, sliced asian pears, with a sesame ginger dressing topped with shredded parmesan
Kai Salad
Rice Dishes
Kimchi Fried Rice
Caramelized Kimchi sauteed with diced ham, carrots, onions, peas, corn, topped with a slice of Gouda cheese and a sunnyside egg
Bibimbap
Jasmine rice with mixed vegetables, Bulgogi ribeye meat, tossed in a roasted sesame red pepper sauce, topped with a sunnyside egg
Brisket Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with eggs, carrots, onions, peas, corn, fresh jalapenos, and thick sliced brisket
Asian Pot Roast
Slow cooked Korean gravy with carrots, onions, red potatoes, steak bited over Jasmine rice
Noodle Dishes
Glass Island Noodles
Korean Street Ramen
Black or Red Shin Ramen with your choice of 4 toppings
Phozilla Noodle Soup
Thin Udon noodles with braised short ribs, cilantro, onions, fresh jalapenos, served in a viet pho broth
Mia's Favorite (Jajangmyeon)
This pasta tossed in a sweet and savory soy sauce with diced onions, zucchini, pork and topped with fresh thinly sliced cucumbers
Entrees
King Katsu Plate
Deep fried pork cutlet Japanese style with a sweet Tonkatsu sauce with steamed Jasmine rice side of Asian salad
KBBQ Short Ribs (Galbi)
Grilled tri-bone beef ribs KBBQ style with assorted vegetable tapas and steamed Jasmine rice
KBBQ Sliced Ribeye (Bulgogi)
Thin sliced ribeye steak KBBQ style with caramelized onions, green peppers, served over fried blooming onion, and red lettuce and pickled garlic to wrap with spicy Korean dipping sauce
MAD Korean Tacos (Mojo Aint Dead)
KBBQ style tacos with cheese corn, caramelized kimchi, red and green onions, cilantro, limes, and sriracha sour scream
Army Base Seafood Hot Pot
Hot Pot style spicy red pepper garlic broth, mixed vegetables, ramen noodles, sausage, ham, Kielbasa, long cut scallions