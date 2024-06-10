Kairos Jax - New
NEW ITEMS
- GF Pink Pancakes
3 GF pancakes made with beet juice & vegan protein topped with strawberries & blueberries. Sprinkled with powdered sugar$12.49
- Beet Latte
Fresh beet juice, steamed regular milk* and vanilla syrup.$5.75
- Strawberry Iced Latte$6.25
- Turmeric Latte (Hot)
Turmeric, ginger, honey, steamed milk* topped with cinnamon & cloves$6.25
- Beauty Shot$7.75
- Everything Danish-$5.50
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
- Almond Toast
The French Pantry multigrain bread, organic almond butter topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberry, blueberries, banana and drizzled with honey.$10.49
- Avocado Toast
The French Pantry whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado served with sunny side up fried egg sprinkled with everything seasoning. Served with a cup of fruit.$11.49
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, guacamole & Mexican cheese. Served with a cup of fruit.$11.49
- Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. *Gluten Free Tortilla + $2.99.$11.49
- Create your own Omelette
Choose 5 ingredients from the list below. We use organic brown eggs. Egg White +$1.99. Served with side of fruit, potatoes or whole grain toast. GF bread available +$1.99$12.49
- Crepe
Skinny Pancake topped with fresh strawberries & banana, syrup and powder sugar. Choice of spread: nutella, almond butter, dulce de leche or strawberry jelly.$12.49
- Energy Bowl
Yogurt topped with shredded coconut, granola & your choice of 3 seasonal fruits drizzled with honey and chia seeds.$10.49
- Kairos Veggie Omelette
Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices. Topped with avocado sauce, buffalo sauce & sour cream. Served with The French Pantry wholegrain toast, house potatoes or cup of fruit.$13.49
- Pancakes (3- Pink)
3-Pink pancakes topped with strawberries & blueberries. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Syrup on the side$10.49
- Power Egg Bowl
Spinach, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, hard boiled egg, yam, red peppers & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.$12.49
- Power Egg Wrap
Spinach tortilla, rice, guacamole, pinto beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.$12.49
- Viva Sandwich
The French Pantry multigrain bread, spinach, cheddar cheese, guacamole, fried egg. Served with a cup of fruit on the side$10.49
COFFEE & TEA
- Espresso
Double shot of espresso. Locally roasted blend of Ethiopian and Colombian medium roast beans with notes of stone fruit, dark chocolate and berries.$3.25
- Americano$3.49
- Traditional Macchiato (3oz)
Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam$3.99
- Cortado
Double shot of espresso and 2oz of steamed milk$3.99
- Honey Oat Shaken Espresso (Iced)
Iced Shaken double shot of espresso with honey and a splash of oat milk.$5.25
- Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso and 4oz of steamed milk$3.99
- Latte
Double Shot of espresso and 10oz of steamed milk.$5.25
- Herbal Tea (Hot)$3.99
- London Fog (Hot)
Earl Gray Tea, steamed milk of choice and vanilla syrup to sweetened. Sprinkled with lavender.$4.25
- Chai Latte
Chai blend of spices with steamed milk* & vanilla syrup$4.99
- Matcha Latte
Unsweetened Organic Matcha with steamed milk.$5.25
- Hot Chocolate
Sweet chocolate & steamed milk*$4.49
- Iced Tea (Brewed Tea)$4.15
- Coconut Water - 12oz$4.15
- Lemonade
Sweet Lemonade$4.15
BOWLS
- Create Your Own Bowl
Pick one green, one grain, two veggies & a sauce. Add your favorite protein*$9.49
- Ultimate Burger Bowl
Grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, pineapple, bun & our homemade pink sauce.$13.49
- Fajita Bowl
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, roasted onions, roasted peppers & lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella cheese & GF corn chips. *Add your favorite protein*$12.49
- Super Food Bowl
Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*$14.49
- Tinga Nachos
GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.$12.49
- Grain Bowl$12.49
- All Veggie Bowl$19.99
WRAPS, SANDWICHES, QUESADILLAS & TACOS
- Create your own Wrap$9.49
- Burrito Colorado
Tomato tortilla filled with chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, mozzarella cheese & guacamole. Topped with cheese dip & chipotle sauce$15.49
- Burrito Shrek
Spinach tortilla filled with chicken, chorizo, carnitas, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de Gallo. Topped with cheese dip & tomatillo sauce.$15.49
- Kairos Burrito
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Kairos Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.$13.49
- Kairos Sandwich
The French Pantry Multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & mozzarella cheese. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Original Quesadilla
Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Salmon Tacos
3 Tacos in GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans topped with Mexican cheese & pico.$15.49
- Tacos al Pastor
3 Tacos in GF corn tortillas filled with grilled port meat & pineapple. Topped with onions, radish & micro cilantro.$13.49
- Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
3 GF corn tortillas with buffalo cauliflower, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of pinto beans.$12.49
- Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, red bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread from The French Pantry and a side of fruit.$13.49
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Multigrain bread from the French Pantry, Free-range grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, spinach, pepper jack cheese & pesto sauce. *Gluten Free bread available$13.49
- Green Chicken Wrap
Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla. Sauce on the side$14.49
- Quick Tacos
2 Tacos in GF corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or steak. served with a side of Cheese dip & chips.$10.99
PLATES
- Free Range Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken over a bed of romesco sauce and wild rice. Served with finger potatoes & asparagus.$19.49
- Chimichurri Steak Plate
Steak topped with chimichurri sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & grilled mushrooms.$20.99
- Oven Roasted Salmon Plate
Topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & finger potatoes over a bed of romesco sauce$22.99
- Vegan Plate
Tofu or Tempeh topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus and finger potatoes.$18.99
SOUPS, SALADS & SHARE
- Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken, veggies and noodles.$11.49
- GF Kairos Lentils Soup
Topped with Mexican cheese, radish and avocado$10.49
- (V) Berry Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries, caramelized walnuts, and berry dressing. *Add your favorite protein$12.49
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. *Add your favorite protein$10.49
- (V) Kairos Salad
Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing. *Add your favorite protein$13.49
- Avocado Salad
Kale, spring mix, corn, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish & pineapple dressing. *Add your favorite protein$13.49
- Cheese dip & chips
Cheese dip & GF corn chips$10.49
- GF Kairos Guacamole
Smashed avocados with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.$10.49
- (V) Herb Hummus
Served with pita chips, cucumbers & carrots.$10.49
- Empanada (1)$4.15
CYO ACAI BOWL
HEALTHY KIDS
- Cheese Sandwich (Kids)
Organic bread & melted cheddar cheese.$9.49
- Kids Bowl
Chicken or steak, brown rice, black beans & broccoli or green beans.$9.49
- Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.$9.49
- Kids Quesadilla
Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.$9.49
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.49
- Kids Peanut Butter Sandwich
The French Party Multi grain bread, organic Peanut Butter. (Strawberry jelly upon request)$9.49
- Kids PB Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Tutti Frutti Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Fresh Strawberry Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
SAUCES & SIDES
- Black Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Brussels Sprouts - Reg side$4.15
- Green Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Grilled Mushrooms - Reg side$4.15
- Grilled Zucchini - Reg side$4.15
- House Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Lentils - Reg side$4.15
- Mashed Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Pinto Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Quinoa - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Broccoli - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Cauliflower - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Corn - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Onions - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Peppers - Reg side$4.15
- Sweet Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Brown Rice - Reg Side$4.15
- Cilantro Rice - Reg Side$4.15
- Corn Chips - Reg side$4.15
- Chipotle sauce$1.07
- Homemade ranch$1.07
- Cilantro ranch$1.07
- Chimichurri sauce$1.07
- Red spicy sauce$1.07
- Green Tomatillo sauce$1.07
- Green Avocado sauce$1.07
- Pico de gallo sauce On Side$1.07
- Chili Mango sauce$1.07
- Homemade ranch$1.07
SMOOTHIES
- Super Almond
Organic almond butter, dates, banana & almond milk.
- Fresh Strawberry
Strawberries, banana, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- Very Berry
Blueberries, banana, strawberry, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- Mega Orange
Strawberries, pineapple, banana, yogurt & orange juice.
- Piña Colada
Pineapple, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- Tuti Fruti
Strawberries, mango, banana & apple juice.
- Green Caribbean
Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.
- Tropical Green
Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water
- Double Green
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.
- Piña Kale-lada
Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- Create Your Own Smoothie
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
- MOCHA Almond Smoothie - 20 oz
Double shot of espresso, banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & vanilla grass-fed whey$11.49
- Super Matcha Smoothie - 20 oz
Matcha, mango, apple, spinach, lemon, spiraling & coconut water$11.49
- PB-NUT Smoothie - 20 oz
Peanut butter, banana, almond milk, chocolate grass-fed whey.$11.49
- Blue Energy (Pre-Workout) - 20 oz
Coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, spirulina & hemp protein$11.49
- Post Workout - 20 oz
Blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk & vegan vanilla protein.$11.49
- Berry Beauty - 20 oz
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, collagen +, organic almond butter, dates, vegan vanilla protein & almond milk$11.49
JUICES & WELLNESS SHOTS
- Kairos Green
Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple & orange.
- Morning Energizer
Carrots, beets, ginger, green apple & orange
- Spicy Lemonade
Lemon, ginger, & green apple
- Go Green (Power Green)
Kale, green apple, celery & cucumber
- Vuelve A La Vida Juice
Organic carrots, orange juice & beets.
- Orange Juice
- Detox Green
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon.
- Cashew Milk
Raw, cashews, dates, cinnamon.
- Red Infusion
Beets, cucumber, red apple, celery.
- Glow Juice
- Create Your Own Juice
Create your own juice.
- Flu Shot
Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple$7.75
- Desinflammatory Shot
Ginger Pineapple$7.75
- Beauty Shot$7.75
- 1 Day Cleanse
Juices are made fresh per order. *For more than 1 day please visit go to Detox Plans and pre-order.$40.99