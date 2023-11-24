Kairos Jax - Time to be healthy!
Menu
NEW ITEMS
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
- Almond Toast$10.99
GF bread, organic almond butter topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberry, blueberries, banana and drizzled with honey.
- Avocado Toast$10.99
The French Pantry whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado served with sunny side up fried egg sprinkled with everything seasoning. Served with a cup of fruit.
- Breakfast Tacos$10.99
3 corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, guacamole & Mexican cheese. Served with a cup of fruit.
- Burrito Mexicano$10.99
Flour tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. *Gluten Free Tortilla + $2.99.
- Create your own Omelette$12.99
Choose 5 ingredients from the list below. We use organic brown eggs. Egg White +$1.99. Served with side of fruit, potatoes or whole grain toast. GF bread available +$1.99
- Crepe$11.99
Skinny Pancakes topped with fresh seasonal fruit, syrup and powder sugar. Choice of spread: nutella, almond butter, dulce de leche or strawberry jelly.
- Energy Bowl$9.99
Yogurt topped with shredded coconut, granola & your choice of 3 seasonal fruits drizzled with honey and chia seeds.
- Kairos Omelette$12.99
Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices. Topped with avocado sauce, buffalo sauce & sour cream. Served with The French Pantry wholegrain toast, house potatoes or cup of fruit.
- Pancakes (3- Pink)$11.99
- Power Egg Bowl$11.99
Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.
- Power Egg Wrap$11.99
Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.
- Viva Sandwich$9.99
The French pantry whole wheat bread, spinach, Cheddar cheese.guacamole, fried egg. Served with a cup of fruit.
COFFEE & TEA
- Espresso$2.95
- Honey Oat Milk Iced Frothed Espresso$4.25
Iced Shaken double shot of espresso with honey and a splash of oat milk.
- Americano 12oz$3.75
- Traditional Macchiato (4oz)$3.99
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Latte$4.99
- Chai Latte$4.99
- Matcha Latte$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$4.99
- Tea$3.50
- Brewed SWEET Tea$3.99
- Brewed Half and half Tea$3.99
- Brewed Unsweet Tea$3.99
- Arnold Palmer (Tea & Lemonade)$3.99
- Lemonade$3.99
- Coconut Water - 12oz$3.99
BOWLS
- Create Your Own Bowl
Served all day / Bowl or Wrap
- Ultimate Burger Bowl$12.99
Grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pepper jack, grilled onions, pineapple & our homemade pink sauce.
- Fajita Bowl$11.99
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, onions, peppers & lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream,mozzarella cheese & GF corn chips. *Add your favorite protein*
- Super Food Bowl$13.99
Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*
- Tinga Nachos$11.99
GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.
WRAPS, SANDWICHES, QUESADILLAS & TACOS
- Create your own Wrap
- Burrito Colorado$14.99
Tomato tortilla, mix of chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, chipotle & guacamole.
- Burrito Shrek$14.99
Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.
- Kairos Burrito$10.99
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*
- Kairos Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
- Kairos Sandwich$10.99
Whole grain bread, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & mozzarella cheese. *Add your favorite protein*
- Original Quesadilla$10.99
Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*
- Salmon Tacos$14.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
- Tacos al Pastor$12.99
- Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$13.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
- Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Multigrain bread, Free-range grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, spinach, pepperjack cheese. *Gluten Free bread available
- Green Chicken Wrap$13.99
Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, extra guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla.
- Quick Tacos$10.99
PLATES
- Free Range Chicken$18.99
Grilled Chicken over a bed of romesco sauce and wild rice. Served with finger potatoes & asparagus.
- Chimichurri Steak$19.99
Steak topped with chimichurri sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & grilled mushrooms.
- Oven Roasted Salmon$21.99
Topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & finger potatoes.
- Vegan Plate$17.99
Tofu or Tempeh topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus and seasonal vegetables.
SOUPS, SALADS & SHARE
- Chicken Noodle Soup$10.99
Chicken, veggies and noodles soup
- GF Kairos Lentils Soup$9.00
Topped with Mexican cheese, radish and avocado
- (V) Berry Salad$12.00
Spring mix, feta cheese, berries, walnuts, and berry dressing.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
- (V) Kairos Salad$13.00
Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing.
- Cheese dip & chips$9.99
- GF Kairos Guacamole$9.99
Smashed avocados with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.
- (V) Herb Hummus$9.99
Pita chips, cucumbers & carrot sticks.
CYO ACAI BOWL
HEALTHY KIDS
- Cheese Sandwich (Kids)$8.99
Organic bread & melted cheddar cheese.
- Create your Own Bowl (Kids)$8.99
- Kids Bowl$8.99
Rice, black beans, chicken, or steak.
- Kids Burrito$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.
- Kids Quesadilla$8.99
Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.99
- Kids Peanut Butter Sandwich$8.99
Organic Peanut Butter & Organic bread.
- Kids PB Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Tutti Frutti Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Fresh Strawberry Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
SAUCES & SIDES
- Black Beans - Reg side$3.99
- Brussels Sprouts - Reg side$3.99
- Green Beans - Reg side$3.99
- Grilled Mushrooms - Reg side$3.99
- Grilled Zucchini - Reg side$3.99
- House Potatoes - Reg side$3.99
- Lentils - Reg side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes - Reg side$3.99
- Pinto Beans - Reg side$3.99
- Quinoa - Reg side$3.99
- Roasted Broccoli - Reg side$3.99
- Roasted Cauliflower - Reg side$3.99
- Roasted Corn - Reg side$3.99
- Roasted Onions - Reg side$3.99
- Roasted Peppers - Reg side$3.99
- Sweet Potatoes - Reg side$3.99
- Brown Rice - Reg Side$3.99
- Cilantro Rice - Reg Side$3.99
- Corn Chips - Reg side$3.99
- Chipotle sauce$0.99
- Homemade ranch$0.99
- Cilantro ranch$0.99
- Chimichurri sauce$0.99
- Red spicy sauce$0.99
- Green Tomatillo sauce$0.99
- Green Avocado sauce$0.99
- Pico de gallo sauce On Side$0.99
- Chili Mango sauce$0.99
- Homemade ranch$0.99
SMOOTHIES & SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
- S/1: Super Almond$6.99+
Organic almond butter, dates, banana & almond milk.
- S/2: Fresh Strawberry$6.99+
Strawberries, banana, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- S/3: Very Berry$6.99+
Blueberries, banana, strawberry, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- S/4 Mega Orange$6.99+
Strawberries, pineapple, banana, yogurt & orange juice.
- S/5: Piña Colada$6.99+
Pineapple, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- S/6: Tuti Fruti$6.99+
Strawberries, mango, banana & apple juice.
- S/7: Green Caribbean$6.99+
Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.
- S/8: Kale Dream$6.99+
Kale, pineapple, banana & squeezed orange juice.
- S/9: Tropical Green (Go Green)$6.99+
Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water
- S/10: Double Green$6.99+
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.
- S/11: Piña Kale-lada$6.99+
Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- S/12: Berry Verde$6.99+
Kale, yogurt, strawberries, banana, blueberries & pure coconut water.
- MOCHA Almond Smoothie - 20 oz$10.99
Espresso, banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & vanilla grass-fed whey
- Ricky’s Acai Smoothie - 20 oz$11.99
Raw organic Açaí blended with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mango, vegan GF granola, coconut flakes, chia and organic almond butter.
- Super Matcha Smoothie - 20 oz$10.99
Matcha, mango, apple, spinach, lemon, spiraling & coconut water
- PB-NUT Smoothie - 20 oz$10.99
Peanut butter, banana, almond milk, chocolate grass-fed whey.
- Blue Energy (Pre-Workout) - 20 oz$10.99
Coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, spirulina & hemp protein
- Post Workout - 20 oz$10.99
Blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk & vegan vanilla protein.
- CYOS$6.99+
JUICES & WELLNESS SHOTS
- Kairos Green$6.99+
Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple & orange.
- Morning Energizer$6.99+
Carrots, beets, ginger, green apple & orange
- Spicy Lemonade$6.99+
Lemon, ginger, & green apple
- Go Green (Power Green)$6.99+
Kale, green apple, celery & cucumber
- Vuelve A La Vida Juice$6.99+
Organic carrots, orange juice & beets.
- Orange Juice$6.99+
- Detox Green$6.99+
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon.
- Cashew Milk$6.99+
Raw, cashews, dates, cinnamon.
- Red Infusion$6.99+
Beets, cucumber, red apple, celery.
- Glow Juice$6.99+
- Flu Shot$7.50
Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple
- Desinflammatory Shot$6.99
Ginger Pineapple
- CYOJ$6.99+
Create your own juice.
DETOX PLAN
- 1 Day Cleanse$40.99
Juices are made fresh per order.
- 3 Day Cleanse$122.97
If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date and time.
- 5 Day Cleanse$204.95
Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time
- 7 Day Cleanse$286.93
Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time
