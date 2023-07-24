Seafood Pancake 해물 파전

$26.99

Embark on a culinary adventure with our Korean Seafood Pancake, a tantalizing blend of flavors and textures inspired by the vibrant cuisine of Korea. This savory pancake is an artful combination of fresh seafood, such as shrimp, squid, and tender morsels of fish, harmoniously mixed with a medley of crisp vegetables. The batter, made with a secret blend of aromatic spices and seasonings, results in a pancake that is both delightfully crispy on the outside and wonderfully soft on the inside. Perfect as a shared appetizer or a standout main course, our Korean Seafood Pancake invites you to experience the enticing flavors of Korea in every bite.