Kaju Soft Tofu - Buena Park 7232 Orangethorpe Ave
ALL DAY
APPETIZER
Fried Shrimp
Each piece is delicately coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection. The result is a mouthwatering dish that combines the natural sweetness of the shrimp with a satisfying crunch. Served with a side of tangy cocktail sauce, our Fried Shrimp is an irresistible and perfect choice to start your meal.
Vegetable Fried Dumpling (6pcs)
Our Vegetable Fried Dumplings are a delightful fusion of flavors and textures that will satisfy both vegetarians and dumpling enthusiasts alike. Encased in a light and crispy golden shell, these dumplings offer a delightful contrast of textures — the crunch of the exterior giving way to the tender and flavorful vegetable filling inside.
Fried Dumpling (6pcs)
Served piping hot, these golden-brown dumplings offer a satisfying crunch on the outside while the inside reveals a succulent beef and vegetable filling that will tantalize your taste buds. Accompanied by soy sauce, our Fried Dumplings are perfect as an appetizer or a satisfying snack.
Seafood Pancake 해물 파전
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Korean Seafood Pancake, a tantalizing blend of flavors and textures inspired by the vibrant cuisine of Korea. This savory pancake is an artful combination of fresh seafood, such as shrimp, squid, and tender morsels of fish, harmoniously mixed with a medley of crisp vegetables. The batter, made with a secret blend of aromatic spices and seasonings, results in a pancake that is both delightfully crispy on the outside and wonderfully soft on the inside. Perfect as a shared appetizer or a standout main course, our Korean Seafood Pancake invites you to experience the enticing flavors of Korea in every bite.
SOFT-TOFU SOUP
GALBI Tofu Soup 갈비순두부
KIMCHI Tofu Soup 김치순두부
Kimchi Beef, pork, or Oyster
HAM&CHEESE Tofu Soup 햄&치즈순두부
BEEF Tofu Soup 소고기순두부
ASSORTED Tofu Soup 섞어순두부
Clam, Oyster, Shrimp, and Beef
SEAFOOD Tofu Soup 해물순두부
Clam, Oyster, and Shrimp
MUSHROOM Tofu Soup 버섯순두부
Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms
OYSTER Tofu Soup 굴순두부
CLAM Tofu Soup 조개순두부
PORK Tofu Soup 돼지순두부
DUMPLING Tofu Soup 만두순두부
Vegetable or Beef Dumplings
VEGETABLE Tofu Soup 야채순두부
Carrots, Corns, Peas, Green Beans, Enoki Mushroom
WILD SESAME Tofu Soup 들깨순두부
Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms, and Ground Perilla Seeds
SMALL INTESTINE Tofu Soup 곱창순두부
SEAWEED Tofu Soup 김 순두부
TOFU (Plain Tofu) 두부만
A LA CARTE
BIBIMBAP
Kaju Bibimbap 가주돌솥
Spinach, zucchini, seaweed, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, radish, water-fern, beef, and egg.
Chicken Bibimbap 닭불고기돌솥
Carrots, onions, chicken, and green onions.
Mushroom Bibimbap 버섯돌솥
Champignon & enoki & shiitake mushrooms, onions, egg.
Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기돌솥
Carrots, onions, bulgogi, and green onions.
Seafood Bibimbap 해물돌솥
Seafood mix - shrimp, octopus, muscle, crab, squid, and onions.