Kaju Soft Tofu - Garden Grove 8895 Garden Grove Boulevard
- TOFU & PROTEIN COMBO
Our combo includes a medium portion of your favorite protein & tofu soup of choice. All combos includes a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of side dishes.
- BEAN SPROUTS$3.49+
- GALBI Tofu Soup 갈비순두부$16.99
All tofu soups are topped with green onions. Orders include a side of rice and a set of side dishes.
APPETIZER
- Fried Shrimp$9.49
Each piece is delicately coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection. The result is a mouthwatering dish that combines the natural sweetness of the shrimp with a satisfying crunch. Served with a side of tangy cocktail sauce, our Fried Shrimp is an irresistible and perfect choice to start your meal.
- Vegetable Fried Dumpling (6pcs)$8.99
Our Vegetable Fried Dumplings are a delightful fusion of flavors and textures that will satisfy both vegetarians and dumpling enthusiasts alike. Encased in a light and crispy golden shell, these dumplings offer a delightful contrast of textures — the crunch of the exterior giving way to the tender and flavorful vegetable filling inside.
- Fried Dumpling (6pcs)$8.99
Served piping hot, these golden-brown dumplings offer a satisfying crunch on the outside while the inside reveals a succulent beef and vegetable filling that will tantalize your taste buds. Accompanied by soy sauce, our Fried Dumplings are perfect as an appetizer or a satisfying snack.
SOFT-TOFU SOUP
GALBI Tofu Soup 갈비순두부$16.99
- KIMCHI Tofu Soup 김치순두부$16.99
Kimchi Beef, pork, or Oyster.
- HAM&CHEESE Tofu Soup 햄&치즈순두부$16.99
HAM&CHEESE Tofu Soup 햄&치즈순두부$16.99
- BEEF Tofu Soup 소고기순두부$16.99
BEEF Tofu Soup 소고기순두부$16.99
- ASSORTED Tofu Soup 섞어순두부$16.99
Clam, Oyster, Shrimp, and Beef.
- SEAFOOD Tofu Soup 해물순두부$16.99
Clam, Oyster, and Shrimp.
- MUSHROOM Tofu Soup 버섯순두부$16.99
Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms.
- OYSTER Tofu Soup 굴순두부$16.99
OYSTER Tofu Soup 굴순두부$16.99
- CLAM Tofu Soup 조개순두부$16.99
CLAM Tofu Soup 조개순두부$16.99
- PORK Tofu Soup 돼지순두부$16.99
PORK Tofu Soup 돼지순두부$16.99
- DUMPLING Tofu Soup 만두순두부$16.99
Vegetable or Beef Dumplings.
- VEGETABLE Tofu Soup 야채순두부$16.99
Carrots, Corns, Peas, Green Beans, Enoki Mushroom.
- WILD SESAME Tofu Soup 들깨순두부$16.99
Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms, and Ground Perilla Seeds.
- SMALL INTESTINE Tofu Soup 곱창순두부$16.99
SMALL INTESTINE Tofu Soup 곱창순두부$16.99
- SEAWEED Tofu Soup 김 순두부$16.99
SEAWEED Tofu Soup 김 순두부$16.99
- TOFU (Plain Tofu) 두부만$15.99
TOFU (Plain Tofu) 두부만$15.99
A LA CARTE
- Grilled Mackerel 고등어자반$22.99
Grilled Mackerel 고등어자반$22.99
- Galbi 갈비$28.99
Galbi 갈비$28.99
- Chicken Bulgogi 닭불고기$25.99
Chicken Bulgogi 닭불고기$25.99
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi 돼지불고기$25.99
Spicy Pork Bulgogi 돼지불고기$25.99
- Beef Bulgogi 불고기$26.99
Beef Bulgogi 불고기$26.99
BIBIMBAP
- Kaju Bibimbap 가주돌솥$21.99
Spinach, zucchini, seaweed, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, radish, water-fern, beef, and egg.
- Chicken Bibimbap 닭불고기돌솥$22.99
Carrots, onions, chicken, and green onions.
- Mushroom Bibimbap 버섯돌솥$21.99
Champignon & enoki & shiitake mushrooms, onions, egg.
- Beef Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기돌솥$23.99
Carrots, onions, bulgogi, and green onions.
- Seafood Bibimbap 해물돌솥$23.99
Seafood mix - shrimp, octopus, muscle, crab, squid, and onions.
- Galbi Bibimbap 갈비돌솥$25.99
Carrots, onions, galbi, and green onions.