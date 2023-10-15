Kalalou Caribbean Bar and Grill of Fort Lauderdale 7041 west commercial blvd
Entrée Selections
Blackened Salmon 10 oz
Blackened Salmon 8 oz
Conch/Lambi
Grilled, sautéed and marinated with sauce.
Creole Stew Chicken
Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.
Curry Chicken
Chicken marinated in a perfect blend of cooked curry spices, potatoes, and vegetables cooked traditional Jamaican style with a nice stew.
Griot/ Fried Pork
Chunks of pork marinated in citrus and creole spices then simmered until very tender before being fried crisp and brown. Also accompanied with pikliz. A traditional Creole dish that takes you right to the Caribbean without leaving your seat.
Jerk Chicken
Well-Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Jamaican jerk marinade that has the perfect balance of head, sweet & savory.
Kalalou Oxtail
Melt in your mouth. Fall of the bone tender beef braised oxtail with carrots, butter beans, and other vegetables. All smothered in an incredibly tasty stew broth.
Lalo
A specialty of Latibonit. Lalo is a mixture of a special greens cooked with blue crab "cyrik" and goat
Legumes Vegetables Stew
Legume vegetable medley served with a choice of beef, or vegan.
Lunch Special
Mon-Fri 11a-3p ONLY includes Plantain + Salad, Select your Choice of Griot Pork, Stew Chicken, Jerk chicken, Curry chicken.
Tassot Beef
Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat
Tassot Goat
Tassot Turkey
Whole Snapper
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
Whole Snapper $45
Fish $30
Fish $35
Fish $40
Fish $45
Appetizers
Akra fritters (4)
MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ
Chicken Tenders (3)
Chicken Wings (8)
Fresko - Slushy
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
BREADED FRIED SHRIMP WITH COCONUT FLAKES - SERVED WITH A CURRY AIOLI
Kalalou Combo
A MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS , & FRIES
Kalalou Combo with Meat
A FRITAY MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS, & FRIES
Marinade fritters (6)
MARINATED FRIED DUMPLINGS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ 240 cal