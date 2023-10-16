DRINKS

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily

Classic Cold Brew

$5.15

our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.15

nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture

Honey Oat Cold Brew

Honey Oat Cold Brew

$5.25

cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+
Coffee & A Shot

$3.00+

Lattes/Mochas

Latte

$3.85+

two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Latte Iced

$5.35

two shots of espresso and cold milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.50

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mocha

$4.25+

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz

Mocha Iced

$5.50

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mayan Mocha

$3.65+

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk

Mayan Mocha Iced

$4.75

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Traditional Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

$3.85

6oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

$2.90

2oz drink including two shots of espresso

Gibraltar

$3.75

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk

Macchiato

$3.45

3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Sidecar

$4.00

8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

two shots of espresso and hot water

Americano Iced

$4.25

three shots of espresso and cold water

Seasonal Specials

Hibiscus Berry Tea

$4.95

Our house-made blackberry simple syrup combines with Firepot's hibiscus ginger iced tea for an extra-bright pop of fresh flavor.

Cinnamon Brûlée Latte

$4.50+

Cinnamon syrup combined with espresso and milk and is topped by a caramelized sugar crust.

Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$4.50+

Fresh baked pumpkin, maple, and cinnamon combined with espresso and milk.

Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.75

Fresh baked pumpkin, maple, and cinnamon combined with espresso and milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

chocolate and steamed milk

Firepot Tea

Iced Classic Black

$2.90

Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.

Iced Passionfruit Lime

$2.90

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.

Iced Hibiscus Ginger

$2.90
Iced Mango Bergamot

$2.90
Firepot Breakfast

$4.25

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.

Moroccan Jasmine Mint

$3.85

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.

Iron Goddess

$3.85

Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.

Hibiscus Elixir

$5.70

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.

Himalayan Mountain

$4.50

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.

Indian Rose Garden

$3.85

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.

Italian Grey

$4.00

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.

Fujian White Peony

$3.75

Organic White Tea (16oz) - Notes of clover and honey.

Genmaicha

$5.50

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.

Kagoshima Kukicha

$4.40

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of bamboo shoot and raw pecan.

Matcha & Chai

Chocolate Chai

$4.50+

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk

Iced Chocolate Chai

$5.75

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

$5.75Out of stock

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk

Unsweet Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte

$6.95

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

$7.65

banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave

Strawberries and Cream

$7.65

strawberry, oat milk and agave

Mango

$7.65

soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave

Mango Banana Kale

$7.65

Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice

Antioxidant Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey

Mocha Chip Frozen

$6.65

Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.

Vanilla Frozen

$6.65

Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.

Caramel Frozen

$6.65

Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.

Spiced Chai Frozen

$6.65

A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.

Matcha Frozen

$6.65

A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.

Turtle Frozen

$6.65

A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.

Steamer

choice of flavor and steamed milk
Steamer

$3.25+

flavored syrup and steamed milk

Juice, Water & Soda

Canned Cold Brew

$4.00
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

$13.00
Absopure Bottle Water

$2.35
Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.45
Natalie's OJ

$3.95
San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.95
San Pellegrino Can

$2.25

Companion Pineapple Kombucha

$3.95
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

$3.95

Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

$3.95

Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.

Cup of Juice

$1.50+

Cup of Milk

$1.50+

FOOD

Seasonal Specials

Italian Breakfast Sandwich

$5.59

Toasted English Muffin, Over Medium Egg, Sausage, Sundried Tomato Pesto and Peppery Arugula.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.29

Egg & Cheddar

$4.29
Sausage Egg and Cheddar

$6.99

Bacon Egg and Cheddar

$6.99
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

Egg, Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito

$8.99

Baked eggs, Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Churros w/ Icing

$5.29

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49
Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Crustless Quiche & Salad

$8.99

Spicy Black Bean, Sweet Potato, & Cheddar Burrito

$8.49

Spicy black bean mash, sweet potatoes, Cheddar cheese, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Egg, Impossible Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito

$8.99

Baked eggs, Impossible Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Sides

Side Salad

$3.49

mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled sweet peppers, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Orange

$1.49Out of stock

Banana

$1.49Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$2.29

Sausage

$2.99

Impossible Sausage

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

BAKERY

Scones

Blackberry Orange Scone

$3.89

blackberries, orange zest, butter, sugar and sugar in the raw

Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$3.89
Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.89Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.89Out of stock

Muffins

Black Cherry Walnut Muffin (GF)

$4.39

Made without gluten. Black cherries, toasted walnuts, lemon zest vanilla and made without gluten streusel.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.39Out of stock
Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.39
Mocha Muffin

$4.39Out of stock

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$2.99
Wheat Bagel

$2.99
Plain Bagel

$2.99

Cookies

Mini Wedding Cake Cookie

$2.99Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.39Out of stock

Breads

Zucchini Sunflower Bread

$4.19Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

$4.19

The annual return of our house made pumpkin bread. It is the perfect combination of pumpkin and spice. We sell it by the slice or by the loaf.

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.19Out of stock
Banana Nut Bread

$4.19

Other

Cinnamon Roll

$4.89
Granola Bar

$3.49

Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.49
Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.99Out of stock
Peanut Butter Energy Bite

$1.59+
6-Pack Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$8.99