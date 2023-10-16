Kaldi's Coffee NRB
DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Classic Cold Brew
our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus
Nitro Cold Brew
nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture
Honey Oat Cold Brew
cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee & A Shot
Lattes/Mochas
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Latte Iced
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Vanilla Latte Iced
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mocha
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz
Mocha Iced
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Mayan Mocha Iced
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Traditional Espresso Drinks
Cappuccino
6oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
2oz drink including two shots of espresso
Gibraltar
5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk
Macchiato
3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk
Sidecar
8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side
Americano
Seasonal Specials
Hibiscus Berry Tea
Our house-made blackberry simple syrup combines with Firepot's hibiscus ginger iced tea for an extra-bright pop of fresh flavor.
Cinnamon Brûlée Latte
Cinnamon syrup combined with espresso and milk and is topped by a caramelized sugar crust.
Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte
Fresh baked pumpkin, maple, and cinnamon combined with espresso and milk.
Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte
Fresh baked pumpkin, maple, and cinnamon combined with espresso and milk.
Hot Chocolate
Firepot Tea
Iced Classic Black
Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.
Iced Passionfruit Lime
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.
Iced Hibiscus Ginger
Iced Mango Bergamot
Firepot Breakfast
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.
Moroccan Jasmine Mint
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.
Iron Goddess
Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.
Hibiscus Elixir
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.
Himalayan Mountain
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.
Indian Rose Garden
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.
Italian Grey
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.
Fujian White Peony
Organic White Tea (16oz) - Notes of clover and honey.
Genmaicha
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.
Kagoshima Kukicha
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of bamboo shoot and raw pecan.
Matcha & Chai
Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk
Iced Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk
Masala Chai Latte
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Masala Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk
Matcha Latte
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte Iced
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
Rooibos Chai Latte
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk
Rooibos Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk
Unsweet Matcha Latte
Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte
Smoothies & Frozen Drinks
Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana
banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave
Strawberries and Cream
strawberry, oat milk and agave
Mango
soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave
Mango Banana Kale
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
Antioxidant Smoothie
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey
Mocha Chip Frozen
Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.
Vanilla Frozen
Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.
Caramel Frozen
Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.
Spiced Chai Frozen
A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.
Matcha Frozen
A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.
Turtle Frozen
A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.
Steamer
Juice, Water & Soda
Canned Cold Brew
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack
Absopure Bottle Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Natalie's OJ
San Pellegrino Bottle
San Pellegrino Can
Companion Pineapple Kombucha
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena
Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.
Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger
Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.
Cup of Juice
Cup of Milk
FOOD
Seasonal Specials
Breakfast
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich
Crustless Quiche & Salad
Spicy Black Bean, Sweet Potato, & Cheddar Burrito
Spicy black bean mash, sweet potatoes, Cheddar cheese, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Egg, Impossible Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito
Baked eggs, Impossible Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side