KANA SOHO BAR 324 SPRING STREET
BAR
COCKTAILS
- Margarita$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Coronarita$20.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$17.00
- Malibu Bay Breeze$16.00
- Sex On The Beach$16.00
- Tom Collins$16.00
- Moscow Mule$17.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Piña colada$17.00
- Meszcalita$18.00
- Old fashion$17.00
- Fernet$17.00
- Summer Mule$17.00
- Espresso Martini$15.99+
BEER
TAKE OUT FOOD MENU
Appetizers
- Camarones al ajillo$13.00
Juicy and succulent shrimp smothered in a fragrant garlic sauce. The perfect balance of savory and sweet.
- Empanadas$9.00
Our empanadas are a delicious option for those looking for a savory and satisfying dish. Filled with your choice of juicy beef or tender chicken, along with a variety of flavorful spices and seasonings and our chef's famous aioli sauce.
- Guac and chips$14.00
Homemade guacamole served with crispy hot tortilla chips. The creamy, tangy flavor of the guacamole pairs perfectly with the crunch of the chips for a delicious and satisfying bite.
- Classic Quesadillas$8.00
Our classic quesadilla is a simple yet satisfying dish, featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican blend shredded cheese $8 or your choice of Chicken $14 Steak $16 Shrimp $19
- Traditional Wings$12.00
Delicious crispy skin and tender meat coated in your choice of sauce like classic buffalo or BBQ, accompanied with choice of Blue cheese or Ranch on the side
- Loaded Kanadilla$10.00
Kana style quesadilla, featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican blend shredded cheese, our homemade pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, and your choice of savory meat cheese $10 Chicken $16 Steak $19 Shrimp $21
Cheesburger
- Kana Cheeseburger$18.00
Savor the classic taste of our Cheeseburger, featuring a juicy Beef Hamburger topped with melted cheese, fresh lettuce and tomato, sweet caramelized onions and creamy mayo. Complemented with a side of crispy home made fries, this dish is a timeless favorite that will leave you craving for more.
Sandwichs
- Kana Steak Sandwich$23.00
Indulge in the bold flavors of our signature Kana Sandwich, featuring succulent filet mignon and melted mozzarella cheese, perfectly complemented with juicy tomatoes, creamy mayo, tangy green olives, sweet roasted red peppers, crispy bacon, and a fried egg on top for an extra kick. Served with a side of crispy, hand-cut French fries, this sandwich is a feast for your senses.
Tacos
- Tacos $17 - $22
Our delicious tacos come with your choice of mouthwatering meat - Pollo Asado $17, Carne Asada $20 or Shrimp $22 piled high with fresh Pico de Gallo and crispy lettuce, all nestled in a traditional corn tortilla. Each order includes three tacos, Come and enjoy the authentic taste of Kana today!
Entrees
- NY Steak$26.00
Our 8oz Grilled New York steak is a succulent and tender cut of meat, perfectly cooked to your liking and topped with our mouthwatering homemade white wine steak sauce. It's served alongside fluffy and creamy mashed potatoes for the ultimate comfort food experience.
- Entraña$32.00
Our 8oz (skirt steak) is a premium cut of meat that comes served with our mouthwatering chimi-churri sauce and crispy french fries. It's the perfect choice for anyone looking for a hearty and satisfying meal.
- Salmon$22.00
Our Grilled Salmon is a healthy and flavorful option that comes served with our creamy homemade mashed potatoes and fresh broccoli. It's the perfect dish for anyone looking for a nutritious and delicious meal.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic dish featuring fresh, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy and tangy dressing, topped with crunchy croutons and grated parmesan cheese. A perfect choice for a light and refreshing meal or as a side dish to complement your main course and you can also add Chicken 14 | Shrimp 17