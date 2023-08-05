Kane's Lobster Pot and Bourbon Bar
Food
Apps
Soup/Salad
Lunch
Dinner
ALA CARTE
Drinks
Beer
Atwater Dirty Blonde
$6.50
Atwater Vanilla Java Porter
$7.00
Bells 2 Hearted
$7.00
Bells Oberon
$7.00
Blackrocks 51k IPA
$6.50
Blackrocks Honey Lavender
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.50
Brew Detroit Campin Beer
$7.00
Brew Detroit Yumtown
$7.00
Bud
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Cheboygan Blood Orange
$7.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Founders All Day IPA
$7.00
Founders Dream Zebra
$7.00
Four Sixes Hazy Session IPA
$9.00
Guinness
$7.00
Heineken
$6.50
Keewenaw Widowmaker
$6.50
Labbat Blue
$6.00
M43 IPA
$9.00
Mich Ultra
$6.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
New Holland Space Machine Hazy IPA
$7.00
Petoskey Blueberry Crush
$7.00
Petoskey Horny Monk
$7.00
Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy
$6.50
Upperhand Laughing Fish
$7.00
Walker Brother KOMBUCHA Blueberry Juniper
$7.00
Walker Brother KOMBUCHA Cucumber Melon
$7.00
Walker Brothers KOMBUCHA Blueberry Jasmine
$7.00
Bourbon
1792
$10.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Angels Envy Finished RYE
$16.00
Assassins Creed
$10.00
Bardstown Fusion Series
$12.00
Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish
$12.00
Basil Haydens Suttle Smoke
$10.00
Blanton's
$30.00
Brown Jug BOURBON CREAM
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Buffalo Trace BOURBON CREAM
$12.00
Buffalo Trace KOSHER RYE
$13.00
Bulliet Rye
$10.00
Colonel Taylor
$25.00
Eagle Rare
$24.00
Elijah Craig
$10.00
Heavens Door
$16.00
J Mattingly 1845 HIgh Rise
$50.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Joseph Magnus
$20.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
$27.00
Kentucky Owl St Patricks Edition
$27.00
Kentucky Owl Takumi
$27.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Masteron's 10yr Rye
$38.00
Old Elk 4 Grain
$22.00
Old Elk Cognac Cask
$22.00
Old Forester 1870
$10.00
Old Forester 1897
$16.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer PX Sherry Cask
$16.00
Sazerac RYE
$18.00
Old RIP VAN WINKLE 10 YR
$80.00
Van Winkle Family Reserve RYE 13 year
$140.00
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year
$100.00
Weller Antique 107
$30.00
Weller Special Reserve
$20.00
Western Reserve
$18.00
Whistle Pig 10 year
$18.00
Whistle Pig 12 Year
$33.00
Whistle Pig 15 Year
$45.00
Whistle Pig 18 year
$60.00
Whistle Pig 6 year RYE
$10.00
Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten 13yr
$45.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Liquor
Tito's
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Tito's
$12.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Tangurey
$6.00
Bombay
$8.00
Hendrick's
$8.00
Tangurey
$10.00
Bombay
$14.00
Hendrick's
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
Meyer's Dark Rum
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Meyer's Dark Rum
$10.00
Lemon Cello
$6.00
Lemon Cello
$10.00
Don Julio
$8.00
Don Julio
$14.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jack
$8.00
Sazerac Rye
$12.00
Crown
$10.00
DBL Jameson
$18.00
DBL Jack
$14.00
DBL Sazerac Rye
$22.00
DBL Crown
$18.00
Wine
1924 Butter Chardonnay
$10.00
Harken Chardonnay
$12.00
Georges D 2019 Chardonnay
$12.00
Miraval Rose
$12.00
Claude Val Rose
$8.00
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
Nine Hats Reisling
$12.00
Grand Traverse Reisling
$12.00
Tramin Pinot Grigio
$12.00
BTL 1924 Butter Chardonnay
$39.00
BTL Harken Chardonnay
$35.00
BTL Georges D 2019 Chardonnay
$35.00
BTL Miraval Rose
$39.00
BTL Claude Val Rose
$28.00
BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
BTL Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc
$39.00
BTL Justin Sauvignon Blanc
$39.00
BTL Nine Hats Reisling
$39.00
BTL Grand Traverse Reisling
$39.00
BTL Tramin Pinot Grigio
$39.00
1924 Bourbon Barrel
$14.00
Cask & Barrel
$12.00
Copper & Thief
$14.00
Crane Lake Cellars
$8.00
Donati
$13.00
Durant & Booth
$15.00
Federalist Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel
$15.00
George Duboeuf
$10.00
Hahn GSM
$17.00
Josh Bourbon Barrel
$14.00
Kenwood
$11.00
Maddelena
$11.00
Red Schooner Voyage 11
$20.00
Three Finger Jack
$12.00
Torbeck Woodcutter's
$17.00
Zac Brown Uncaged
$12.00
Los Vascos Le Dix bottle only
$80.00
Caymus Cabernet bottle only
$99.00
BTL Durant & Booth
$49.00
BTL Federalist Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel
$45.00
BTL George Duboeuf
$30.00
BTL Hahn GSM
$49.00
BTL Josh Bourbon Barrel
$42.00
BTL Kenwood
$33.00
BTL Maddelena
$33.00
BTL Red Schooner Voyage 11
$59.00
BTL Three Finger Jack
$36.00
BTL Torbeck Woodcutter's
$49.00
BTL Zac Brown Uncaged
$42.00
BTL Donati
$39.00
BTL Crane Lake Cellars
$28.00
BTL Copper & Thief
$42.00
BTL Cask & Barrel
$36.00
BTL 1924 Bourbon Barrel
$42.00
Hard Ciders, Seltzers & Smoothies
Florida Meyer Lemon Watermelon
$6.00
Florida Naval Orange Yuzu
$6.00
Florida Apricot Kumquat
$6.00
Florida Strawberry Kiwi
$6.00
Florida Pineapple Mango
$6.00
Florida Blood Orange Pomegrant
$6.00
Florida Blackberry Agave
$6.00
FLorida Prickly Pear Guava
$6.00
Angry Orchard Apple
$5.00
High Noon Peach
$6.00
High Noon Pineapple
$6.00
Smooj Tropical
$6.00
Sweet Southern Palmer
$8.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$10.00
Bearded Dogg Martini
$12.00
Bee's Knee's
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Bourbon Cream Espresso Martini
$14.00
Bourbon Peach Cooler
$14.00
Bourbon Prosecco Spritzer
$14.00
Bourbon St Mardi Gras
$15.00
Chambord Sunset
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
French Quarter
$15.00
Granny's Sweet Peach Tea
$9.00
Hurri-Kane
$12.00
Kanehattan
$12.00
Key Lime Pie Martini
$14.00
Long Island
$14.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Smoked Old Fashion
$12.00
Pineapple Bourbon Mule
$12.00
Pineapple Long Island
$14.00
Sangria
$8.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Strawberry Bourbon Smash
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Kane's Lobster Pot and Bourbon Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(989) 448-2444
Closed • Opens Saturday at 3PM