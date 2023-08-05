Food

Apps

Crawfish Dip

$14.00

Nawlin's Shrimp

$14.00

Crabcakes

$14.00

Catfish Nuggets

$14.00

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Crawdad Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Alligator

$16.00

Boucherie Board

$18.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.00+

Soup/Salad

Seafood Chowder

$8.00

Gumbo

$9.00

Southern Wedge

$14.00

Heart of New Orleans

$14.00

Kanes Cajun Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Oysters!

3

$9.00

6

$16.00

12

$28.00

Lunch

Kanes Spicy Chicken Sand

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Lobster Mac

$16.00

Gator Po Boy

$17.00

Andouille Brat

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Dinner

Jamabalaya

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Pastalaya

$29.00

Blackened Snapper

$29.00

Nola Steak

$34.00

French Qtr Chicken

$28.00

Crawfish Boil

$29.00

Lobster Pot

$84.00

Lobster Tail

$72.00

King Crab

$69.00

Prime Rib

$29.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

ALA CARTE

Corn

$4.99

Sweet Potato Puree

$4.99

Garlic Button Mushrooms

$4.99

Brussel Sprouts

$4.99

Veg Of Day

$4.99

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Grits

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Ex Pita Chips

$2.00

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Basket Cornbread

$4.99

Single Corn Bread

$1.50

Drinks

Non Alcohol

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.75

Bottled Rootbeer

$4.50

Beer

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.50

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00

Blackrocks 51k IPA

$6.50

Blackrocks Honey Lavender

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Brew Detroit Campin Beer

$7.00

Brew Detroit Yumtown

$7.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cheboygan Blood Orange

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Founders Dream Zebra

$7.00

Four Sixes Hazy Session IPA

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.50

Keewenaw Widowmaker

$6.50

Labbat Blue

$6.00

M43 IPA

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

New Holland Space Machine Hazy IPA

$7.00

Petoskey Blueberry Crush

$7.00

Petoskey Horny Monk

$7.00

Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$6.50

Upperhand Laughing Fish

$7.00

Walker Brother KOMBUCHA Blueberry Juniper

$7.00

Walker Brother KOMBUCHA Cucumber Melon

$7.00

Walker Brothers KOMBUCHA Blueberry Jasmine

$7.00

Bourbon

1792

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Finished RYE

$16.00

Assassins Creed

$10.00

Bardstown Fusion Series

$12.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish

$12.00

Basil Haydens Suttle Smoke

$10.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Brown Jug BOURBON CREAM

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Buffalo Trace BOURBON CREAM

$12.00

Buffalo Trace KOSHER RYE

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Colonel Taylor

$25.00

Eagle Rare

$24.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Heavens Door

$16.00

J Mattingly 1845 HIgh Rise

$50.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Joseph Magnus

$20.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$27.00

Kentucky Owl St Patricks Edition

$27.00

Kentucky Owl Takumi

$27.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Masteron's 10yr Rye

$38.00

Old Elk 4 Grain

$22.00

Old Elk Cognac Cask

$22.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer PX Sherry Cask

$16.00

Sazerac RYE

$18.00

Old RIP VAN WINKLE 10 YR

$80.00

Van Winkle Family Reserve RYE 13 year

$140.00

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year

$100.00

Weller Antique 107

$30.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Western Reserve

$18.00

Whistle Pig 10 year

$18.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$33.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$45.00

Whistle Pig 18 year

$60.00

Whistle Pig 6 year RYE

$10.00

Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten 13yr

$45.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tangurey

$6.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tangurey

$10.00

Bombay

$14.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$10.00

Lemon Cello

$6.00

Lemon Cello

$10.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Crown

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jack

$14.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$22.00

DBL Crown

$18.00

Wine

1924 Butter Chardonnay

$10.00

Harken Chardonnay

$12.00

Georges D 2019 Chardonnay

$12.00

Miraval Rose

$12.00

Claude Val Rose

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Nine Hats Reisling

$12.00

Grand Traverse Reisling

$12.00

Tramin Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTL 1924 Butter Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Georges D 2019 Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Miraval Rose

$39.00

BTL Claude Val Rose

$28.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Nine Hats Reisling

$39.00

BTL Grand Traverse Reisling

$39.00

BTL Tramin Pinot Grigio

$39.00

1924 Bourbon Barrel

$14.00

Cask & Barrel

$12.00

Copper & Thief

$14.00

Crane Lake Cellars

$8.00

Donati

$13.00

Durant & Booth

$15.00

Federalist Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel

$15.00

George Duboeuf

$10.00

Hahn GSM

$17.00

Josh Bourbon Barrel

$14.00

Kenwood

$11.00

Maddelena

$11.00

Red Schooner Voyage 11

$20.00

Three Finger Jack

$12.00

Torbeck Woodcutter's

$17.00

Zac Brown Uncaged

$12.00

Los Vascos Le Dix bottle only

$80.00

Caymus Cabernet bottle only

$99.00

BTL Durant & Booth

$49.00

BTL Federalist Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL George Duboeuf

$30.00

BTL Hahn GSM

$49.00

BTL Josh Bourbon Barrel

$42.00

BTL Kenwood

$33.00

BTL Maddelena

$33.00

BTL Red Schooner Voyage 11

$59.00

BTL Three Finger Jack

$36.00

BTL Torbeck Woodcutter's

$49.00

BTL Zac Brown Uncaged

$42.00

BTL Donati

$39.00

BTL Crane Lake Cellars

$28.00

BTL Copper & Thief

$42.00

BTL Cask & Barrel

$36.00

BTL 1924 Bourbon Barrel

$42.00

Hard Ciders, Seltzers & Smoothies

Florida Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$6.00

Florida Naval Orange Yuzu

$6.00

Florida Apricot Kumquat

$6.00

Florida Strawberry Kiwi

$6.00

Florida Pineapple Mango

$6.00

Florida Blood Orange Pomegrant

$6.00

Florida Blackberry Agave

$6.00

FLorida Prickly Pear Guava

$6.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Smooj Tropical

$6.00

Sweet Southern Palmer

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Bearded Dogg Martini

$12.00

Bee's Knee's

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bourbon Cream Espresso Martini

$14.00

Bourbon Peach Cooler

$14.00

Bourbon Prosecco Spritzer

$14.00

Bourbon St Mardi Gras

$15.00

Chambord Sunset

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

French Quarter

$15.00

Granny's Sweet Peach Tea

$9.00

Hurri-Kane

$12.00

Kanehattan

$12.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$12.00

Pineapple Bourbon Mule

$12.00

Pineapple Long Island

$14.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Strawberry Bourbon Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00