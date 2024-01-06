Kannappa Catering & Indian Restaurant 501 North Fairview Street
Breakfast Combos 7AM-11AM and 5PM- 10PM
- Idly vada Pongal (2 Each )$14.45
South Indian breakfast combo featuring fluffy idlis, crispy vada, and creamy Pongal, providing a diverse and satisfying medley of textures and flavors.
- Set dosa vada Pongal (2 Each )$14.45
Set Dosa, Vada, and Pongal make for a delectable South Indian breakfast trio featuring soft, spongy rice pancakes, savory fried lentil doughnuts, and a comforting rice and lentil porridge
- Ghee Podi idly ( 3 Idly )$14.45
Soft idlies coated with a delectable blend of ghee and flavorful podi (spice powder), creating a savory and aromatic South Indian breakfast treat.
- Poori Set ( 2 Pieces) Aloo Masala$14.95Out of stock
Poori Set Aloo Masala is a classic Indian dish featuring deep-fried bread (poori) served with a flavorful potato (aloo) masala, creating a delicious and satisfying meal.
- Chappathi Veg Kurma ( 2 Pieces)$14.95
Chapathi Veg Kurma is a wholesome dish with soft Indian bread served alongside a flavorful vegetable curry.
- Rasa Vadai 2 Pieces$8.45
Rasa Vadai is a South Indian dish featuring crispy lentil fritters soaked in a flavorful and tangy spiced broth
- Lemon Sevai 16oz$14.45
Lemon Sevai is a South Indian dish consisting of rice vermicelli tossed in a zesty and tangy lemon-flavored seasoning
- Rava Kichadi 16oz$14.45
Rava Kichadi is a South Indian semolina-based dish seasoned with vegetables and aromatic spices, offering a flavorful and wholesome breakfast option
- Rasa Idly ( 2 Pieces)$11.95
Rasa Idly is a South Indian dish featuring fluffy idlis soaked in a flavorful and tangy spiced broth
- Sambar Idly ( 2 Pieces)$11.45
Sambar dip for idly is a delicious South Indian accompaniment, a lentil-based stew with vegetables, tamarind, and spices.
Appetizers
- Chicken 65$15.95
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in house spices & deep-fried.
- Mirchi Bajji$8.95
Whole jalapeños deep-fried with spiced chickpea flour.
- Chicken Vepudu Boneless$16.95
Hot & spicy Boneless chicken made with fresh ground masala.
- Goat Pepper Fry$19.95
Goat pepper fry is a spicy South Indian dish that features tender goat meat marinated in a flavorful blend of spices and then stir-fried to perfection, resulting in a mouthwatering, fiery delight. It's a must-try for those who enjoy the bold flavors of Indian cuisine.
- Beemavaram Chicken$15.95
Home made spices with fried chicken pieces come with mild spicy chilli sauce.
- Gobi 65$12.95
Gobi 65 is a crispy and spicy Indian cauliflower dish, where cauliflower florets are coated in a seasoned batter and deep-fried to perfection
- Idly ( 2 Pieces)$7.95Out of stock
Steamed rice & lentil cakes prepared with freshly fermented long grain rice & lentil. Served with chutney & sambar.
- Chettinadu Samosa ( 7 piece )$10.95
Chettinadu Samosa is a spiced and flavorful South Indian variation of the popular deep-fried pastry, typically filled with a mix of Mushroom and unique Chettinad spices
- Chicken Manchurian$15.45
Boneless chicken stir fry with onion and bell peppers.
- Masala Fried Fish$15.95
Tilapia fillets marinated in south Indian spices & deep-fried.
- Shrimp Pepper Fry$17.45
Marinated shrimps sautéed with bell pepper, onions, red chili sauce.
- Paneer Chili$13.45
Cottage cheese tossed with onion, bell pepper in spicy sauce.
- Hyderabad Onion Samosa( 7 piece )$10.95
spiced and flavorful South Indian variation of the popular deep-fried pastry, typically filled with a mix of Onions and unique Chettinad spices
- Idly Vada (2 Idly 1 Vada )$10.99Out of stock
Steamed rice & lentil cake and deep-fried lentil donut. Served with sambar & chutney.
- Onion & Spinach Pakora$10.95
Onion slices & chopped spinach, mixed in chickpea flour & fried.
- Vegetable Samosa ( 2 pieces)$6.95
2 pieces, deep-fried crispy savory, stuffed with mixed vegetable & potatoes.
- Egg Bhurji ( 3 eggs )$11.95
3 whole eggs scrambled with chopped onion, tomato and green chilies.
- Chicken 555$15.95
Boneless chicken marinated with homemade Indian seasoning roasted with mild gravy and crushed Cashews on top.
- Dahi Vada (2 Pieces)$10.95
Vadas dipped in special yogurt sauce & served with tamarind chutney.
- Chili Chicken$15.95
Boneless chicken stir fry with onion and bell peppers.
- Paneer pakora 6 Pieces$12.95
Paneer pakora is a popular Indian snack consisting of spiced cottage cheese cubes coated in gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy
- Medu Vada (2 Pieces)$8.45
Deep-fried lentil donuts. Served with sambar & chutney.
- Apollo Fish Salmon$15.45
Salmon Battered with breadcrumbs also deep frying and serving with Special and Spicy South Indian Sauce.
- Omelet South Style ( 3 eggs )$8.45
South Style Omelet is a flavorful and spiced egg dish, typically seasoned with regional spices and herbs for a distinctive taste.
- Lamb Sukka ( Roast )$16.45
Lamb Sukka (Roast) is a spiced and dry South Indian dish where tender lamb pieces are marinated and cooked to perfection with aromatic spices.
- Tava Fish ( Full Fish Slices )$21.95
Pompano fish slices are cooked on a griddle with aromatic spices, creating a delicious and wholesome seafood experience.
- Tava Fish Roast ( Whole Fish)$21.95
Pompano whole fish cooked on a griddle with aromatic spices, creating a delicious and wholesome seafood experience.
- Vijayawada Fish Finger$15.45
Wild Alaska Pollock Fish battered with deep frying and serving with Special Vijayawada yummy and Spicy Sauce.
- Apollo Fish Bengaluru$15.45
Tilapia Battered with black pepper deep frying and serving with Special and Spicy South Indian Bengaluru Style.
- Mushroom Pepper Fry$11.95
Mushrooms are sautéed with aromatic South Indian house spices and a generous amount of black pepper for a delicious and spicy twist.
Beverage
- Mango Lassi$5.99
Mango lassi is a refreshing Indian yogurt-based drink blended with ripe mangoes, offering a sweet and creamy flavor.
- Madras Coffee / Filter Coffee$4.45
Filter coffee is a South Indian specialty, a strong and aromatic coffee brewed with finely ground coffee beans and served with hot milk and sugar
- Buttermilk / Chaas$5.45
Buttermilk, or chaas, is a refreshing yogurt-based drink, often seasoned with spices and herbs for a cool and tangy flavor.
- Strawberry Lassi$7.99
Strawberry Lassi is a refreshing Indian yogurt-based drink blended with ripe strawberries for a sweet and fruity twist.
- Masala Chai$3.45
Made with milk and Indian Spices like fresh cardamom and ginger.
- Chikoo Milk Shake / Sappotta$7.45
Chikoo Milkshake, or Sapota Milkshake, is a creamy and sweet beverage blending ripe chikoo fruit with milk, creating a delightful and refreshing drink
- Bottled Water 500 ML$1.50
Bottled water, 500 mL
- Nannari Sharbat ( Lemon Juice)$4.99
Nannari Sharbat is a refreshing Indian drink made from the extract of Indian sarsaparilla root, offering a sweet and herbal twist to lemon juice
Biryani & Rice Specialties
- Special Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$17.95
Boneless chicken cubes and Basmati rice cooked to perfection with the blend of special house spices.
- Special Vijayawada Paneer Biryani$16.95
Paneer cubes and basmati rice cooked to perfection with the blend of special house spices.
- Chicken Fried Rice$16.45
Chicken Fried Rice is a savory and satisfying indo-Chinese dish made with cooked basmati rice, stir-fried with seasoned chicken, vegetables, and soy sauce
- Ven Pongal$12.95
Rice cooked with lentils, cashew, cumin, whole pepper & melted butter.
- Curd Rice$11.95
Rice flavored & seasoned with fresh yogurt & cream.
- Bisi Bele Bath$14.95
Rice well cooked in lentil sauce with fresh vegetables.
- Egg Dum Biryani$16.95
Boiled egg served with home cooked biryani.
- Egg Fried Rice ( 3 eggs )$15.45
savory and satisfying indo-Chinese dish made with cooked basmati rice, stir-fried with seasoned Egg, vegetables, and soy sauce
- Ulava Charu Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani$16.95
Ulava Charu Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani is a flavorful South Indian rice dish combining boneless chicken and horse gram stew, cooked in layers for a rich and aromatic experience.
- Special Vijayawada Fish Biryani$17.45
Boneless fish cubes and Basmati rice cooked to perfection with the blend of special house spices.
- Veg Fried Rice$14.45
savory and satisfying indo-Chinese dish made with cooked basmati rice, stir-fried with seasoned vegetables, and soy sauce
- Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani$18.95
Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful Indian rice dish, where marinated mutton is slow-cooked with aromatic basmati rice and spices in a sealed pot, resulting in a deliciously tender and aromatic biryani.
- Vegetable Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice cooked with fresh mixed vegetables & garnished with spices.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$17.45
savory and satisfying indo-Chinese dish made with cooked basmati rice, stir-fried with seasoned Shrimp and , vegetables, and soy sauce
- Thalapakadi Goat Dum Biryani$19.95
Marinated goat Meat and basmati rice cooked to perfection with the blend of Indian spices.
- Hyderabadi Lamb Dum Biryani$18.45
Flavorful Indian rice dish, where marinated Boneless Lamb meat is slow-cooked with aromatic basmati rice and spices in a sealed pot, results in a deliciously tender and aromatic biryani.
- Ulava Charu Mutton Dum Biryani$19.95
Ulava Charu Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani is a flavorful South Indian rice dish combining bon-in goat meat and horse gram stew, cooked in layers for a rich and aromatic experience.