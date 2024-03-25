Kanoon - North Brunswick 572 MILLTOWN RD
Food
Hot Appetizers
- 1. Smoked Buffalo Chicken Wings$16.99
(8 Pieces)
- 2. Kanoon Starter Chef Special Platter$18.99
Smoked meat, fries, served with cheese
- 3. Meat Arayes$12.95
Grilled pita stuffed with meat
- 4. Borak$9.99
(4 Pieces)
- 5. Kebbah$11.99
(4 Pieces) Cracked wheat dough filled with spiced meat, pine nuts & onions fillo with feta cheese and parsley
- 6. Sambousek$11.99
(4 Pieces) Crispy puffy pastry stuffed with seasoned smoked ground beef
- 7. Soujuk$12.99
Savory slices of smoked sausage
- 8. Nakonik$12.99
Smoked lamb sausage topped with fresh lemon juice & garlic
- 9. Falafel$6.99
(6 Pieces) Crispy ground chickpeas
- 10. Kanoon Hot Mezza Platter$39.99
Sombousek (2 pieces), soujuk, nakanik & fried kebbah (2 pieces)
- Special fries$11.99
Mixed with cilantro, garlic, and olive oil
Cold Appetizers
- 11. Hummus Plate$7.99
Chickpeas with sesame sauce, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil
- 12. Tabbouleh Salad$8.99
Cracked wheat, parsley, onions, tomato, lemon juice & oil
- 13. Muhammara$7.99
Red pepper paste, walnuts, bread crumbs, and olive oil
- 14. Baba-Ganouj$7.99
Charcoal smoked eggplants with fresh diced tomatoes & onions, garlic
- 15. Cucumber and Yogurt$8.99
Yogurt, cucumber, garlic mint
- 16. Fattoush Salad$8.99
Chopped garden salad with toasted pita chips, olive oil, lemon
- 17. Greek Salad$9.99
Chopped garden salad with pita chips, lemon & olive oil, feta cheese
- 18. Stuffed Grape Leaves$11.95
Hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice
- 19. Kanoon Cold Mezza Platter$29.99
Muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, cucumber and yogurt
- House salad$5.99
Smoked Meat Dishes
- 20. Smoked Brisket Prime Angus Beef$34.99/lb
Per lb
- 21. Smoked Shorts Ribs Prime Angus Beef$34.99
Per lb
- 22. Smoked Beef Shank$34.99
Per lb
- 23. Smoked Lamb Neck$34.99
Per lb
- 24. Smoked Lamb Shoulder SMALL$34.99
Per lb
- Smoked Lamb Shoulder LARGE$69.98
Starts at 2 pounds
- 25. Smoked Lamb Chops$44.99
Per lb
- 26. Kanoon Whole Chicken$28.99
- 27. Kanoon Half Chicken$19.99
- 28. Kanoon Stuffed Whole Chicken$34.99
With farika or rice
- Smoked Chicken fukharat$34.99
- Smoked Meat Furkharat$34.99
A pound of smoked meat with vegetables baked slowly to perfection in clay pots.
Kanoon Grilled Kabobs & Steaks
- 29. Mix Grill$27.99
1 kufta, 1 shish tawook, chicken chop, and 1 shish kabob. (No substitution)
- 30. Shish Kabob$29.99
2 skewers
- 31. Grilled Lamb Chops$34.99
4 pieces of chargrilled lamb chops
- 32. Kufta Kabob$21.99
Grilled marinated chopped meat 2 skewers
- 33. Shish Tawook$24.99
Grilled marinated chicken 2 skewers
- 34. Chicken Chops$21.99
Grilled marinated chicken chops 3 pieces
- 35. Family Mix Grill Special - Medium$89.99
3 kufta kabob, 2 shish tawook, 3 chicken chops, 2 shish kabob
- 36. Family Mix Grill Special - Large$149.99
5 kufta kabob, 4 shish tawook, 5 chicken chops, 3 shish kabob
- 37. T-Bone Steak$54.99
- 38. Boneless Ribeye Steak$49.99
- 39. Sirloin Steak$29.99
- Bone-In Steak$54.99