Kansas City Smoked
Meat
Brisket by the pound
$28.00
Brisket half pound
$14.00
Pulled Pork by the pound
$18.00
Pulled Pork Half Pound
$14.00
Birria by the pound
$25.00
Slab of Ribs
$28.00
Half Slab
$14.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
$22.00
Sandos
Brisket Sando
$12.00
Pulled Pork Sando
$10.00
Brisket Sando and Side
$15.00
Pulled Pork Sando & Side
$14.00
Smoked Burger
$13.00
Smoked Burger and Side
$16.00
Small Plates
Pork Belly & Grits
$11.00
3 Ribs & Grits
$12.00
3 Ribs & Elotes
$11.00
Birria & Elotes
$12.00
Drinks
Soda Cans
$1.50
Mexican Coke Bottles
$2.50
Desserts
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
$5.00
Apple Crisp Cheesecake
$5.00
Rubs
7oz Rub
$6.00
Kansas City Smoked Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 830-8357
Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Closed
All hours
