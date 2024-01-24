Kao Weston 1390 weston road
Food Menu
Starters
- Pork Dumplings$14.00
Steamed and sautéed pork dumplings with pico de gallo, ponzu, and huancaina sauce
- Dynamite Geishas$18.00
Salmon geishas with flavored cream cheese, covered with tempura flakes 5 units
- Miso Soup$8.00
Green onions, tofu
- Oniguri$15.00
Flavored sushi rice topped with salmon and red pepper jam 5 units
- Crispy Rice$16.00
Spicy tuna tartar, topped with tobico caviar and micro cilantro
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
Steamed and sautéed in Asian sweet and spicy sauce
- Tuna Tataki$10.00
6oz seared sliced tuna with asian spices, accompanied with KAO sauce, topped with potato chips, scallions, and peppers
- Wakame$9.00
Seaweed salad
- Edamame$7.00
- Bao buns$12.00
- Spring rolls$8.00
Sushi
- Buenos Aires Roll$19.00
Rice, seaweed, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, shrimp and sesame sauce
- California Roll$16.00
Rice, seaweed, krab, avocado and sesame seeds
- Cream Cheese Roll$22.00
Cream cheese roll, tamago, salmon, palm heart, topped with caramelized nuts.
- Crispy Salmon Roll$19.00
Panko fried roll, rice, spicy cream cheese, salmon, topped with spicy mayo
- Guava Roll$18.00
Sushi rice, Cream cheese, guava, vinegar potato chips and sesame seeds
- Huancaina Roll$20.00
Rice, seaweed, shrimp tempura, avocado, covered with salmon, huancaina sauce, tempura red flakes, sesame seeds, cilantro and lime
- KAO Tempura Roll$19.00
Pako fried roll, rice, seaweed, tempura shrimp, Asian flavored cream cheese and honey mustard sauce
- Placer Real Roll$21.00
Salmon, palm heart, cream cheese, and avocado, topped with passion fruit sauce and potato chips
- Spicy Tuna Roll$21.00
- Tamago Roll$19.00
Tuna, rice, sweet chili, cream cheese and avocado, topped with pepper jam and jalapeno.
- Tiger Roll$19.00
Rice, seaweed, shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, tiger milk and tempura flakes
- Vegan roll$16.00
Rice, seaweed, pickled onion, red peppers, and steamed asparragus
- Volcano Roll$19.00
Rice, seaweed, krab, avocado, sesame seeds, krab with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce, togarashi and tempura red flakes
Ramen
- Beef Ramen$22.00
Tonkatsu soup base, 6oz macerated beef, noodles egg, edamame beans, carrots, and green onions.
- Vegan Ramen$16.00
Stir-fried rice with vegetables, sautéed in our home-made soy and oyster sauce
- Pork Belly Ramen$19.00
Tonkatsu soup base, macerated pork belly, noodles, egg, edamame beans, carrots and green onions.