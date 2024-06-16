Karahi House 1409 POLK STREET
KARAHI DISHES
- Lamb Karahi
Lamb cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds$19.99
- Chicken Karahi for Two
Chicken cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds$16.99
- Whole Chicken Karahi
(With Bones) Chicken cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds$22.99
- Boneless Chicken Karahi
Chicken cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds$19.99
- Fish Karahi
Salmon with diced peppers, onions cooked in yogurt, tomato puree$19.99
- Lamb Seekh Kabob Karahi
Mildly spiced minced lamb skewered seekh kabob grilled in clay over. Cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds.$19.99
- Beef Sekh Kabob Karahi Boneless
Mildly spiced minced beef skewered seekh kabob grilled in clay over. Cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds.$19.99
- Brains Mughas Amalas
(Lamb Brain) Cooked with house spices, fresh tomatoes, and herbs$16.99
- Chicken Seekh Kabob Karahi
Mildly spiced minced chicken skewered seekh kabob grilled in clay over. Cooked with onions, pepper, tomatoes, and cumin seeds.$14.99
- Shrimp Butter Masala Karahi
Shrimp with rich buttery sauce made from tomatoes, cream, and fresh herbs.$19.99
BBQ DISHES
- Tandoori Chicken Botti (8PCS)
Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices skewered and grilled.$15.99
- Tandoori Chicken Breast / Legs Two PCS
Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices skewered and grilled.$15.99
- Lamb Seekh Kabob Two PCS
Mildly spiced minced labm skewered seekh kabob$15.99
- Lamb Botti (8PCS)
Mildly spiced minced labm skewered seekh Botti$15.99
- Fish Tandoori
Cubes of fresh fish marinated and grilled to perfection in the clay oven.$20.99
GOAT AND LAMB
- Goat Curry
goat meat cooked with Pakistani and Indian home spices, onions, and tomatoes$17.99
- Lamb Curry
lamb meat cooked with Pakistani and Indian home spices, onions, and tomatoes$17.99
- Goat Butter Masala
goatwith rich butter sauce made from tomatoes, cream, and fresh herbs$17.99
- Lamb Butter Masala
lamb with rich butter sauce made from tomatoes, cream, and fresh herbs$17.99
- GoatTikaa Masala
goat with diced peppers, onions in yogurt, tomato puree, cream, and fresh herbs$17.99
- Lamb Tikaa Masala
lamb with diced peppers, onions in yogurt, tomato puree, cream, and fresh herbs$17.99
- Goat Korma
goat meat in creamy, fruity, slightly sweet sauce from gorgeous valleys of Kashmir$17.99
- Lamb Korma
lamb meat in creamy, fruity, slightly sweet sauce from gorgeous valleys of Kashmir$17.99
- Goat Bhuna
goat cubes sauteed with onion, tomatoes, and other flavorful blends of spices.$17.99
- Lamb Bhuna
Lamb cubes sauteed with onion, tomatoes, and other flavorful blends of spices.$17.99
CHICKEN
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken with diced peppers, onions cooked in yogurt, tomato puree, cream, and fresh herbs$17.99
- Chicken Korma
Chicken prepared with creamy Chekcen cooked with simple home spices, onions, and tomatoes$16.99
- Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken stir-fried in a thick spicy sauce with green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.$16.99
DESSERTS
- Rasmaslai
Rich cheesecake cubes without crust soaked in condensed milk with a hint of rosewater$4.99
- Kheer
Rice pudding made with milk, almonds, rice, and rose waters$4.99
- Ice Cream
A variety of traditional ice cream$4.99
- Mango Lassi
A creamy blend of mangoes and yogurt with a touch of cardamom$4.50
- Falooda Ice Cream
A Mughalai cold dessert made with vermicelli$7.00
VEGETARIAN
- CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas slowly simmered with pomegranate flavored sauce and other spices$12.99
- DAAL MAHKNI
Black lentis cooked in a tomato-based buttery sauce$13.99
- ALOO GOBI
Fresh cauthower and potatoes cooked with Ginger tomatoes and greenpeas$12.99
- OKRA MASALA
Fresh okra cooked with diced onions, tomatoes. and lightly spices$12.99
- SAAG PANEER
-Pancer cooked with simmered spinach sauce$12.99
BIRIYANI
- Chicken BIRIYANI
Baked rice with seasoned Chicken Served with raita (yogurt sauce)$16.99
- Lamb BIRIYANI
Baked rice with seasoned Lamb Served with raita (yogurt sauce)$16.99
- Goat BIRIYANI
Baked rice with seasoned Goat Served with raita (yogurt sauce)$17.99
- Vegetable BIRIYANI
Baked rice with seasoned Veggies Served with raita (yogurt sauce)$12.99