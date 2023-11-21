Karim Coffee 3395 CLEVELAND AVE
Food
- Beef Sambusa$2.99
samosa is prepared Beef with an all-purpose flour onions, green spices and green chili. or non spicy A samosa can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending on the filling.
- Bajiya$2.50
black-eye fritters this snack served with green chili sauce,
- Mandasi$2.00
water, sugar, flour, yeast, and milk.
- Fish sambusa$2.99
samosa is prepared fish with an all-purpose flour onions, green spices and green chili. or non spicy A samosa can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian, depending on the filling.
- Malawah$2.50
Flatbread/pancake sugar , eggs ,water
- Beef Sandwich$11.99Out of stock
8 inch Italian bread Beef Sandwich Recipe is loaded up with thinly sliced roast beef, vegetables,spinach onion and sauce and cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$11.99
The 8-inch Italian bread chicken sandwich is a that typically consists of boneless, skinless chicken breast or thigh, served between slices onion and sauce and spinach and cheese
- Karim Specail$13.99
guacamole, shredded lettuce, cheese, grilled corn, pinto beans, black olives, pickled red onions, shredded chicken
- Tuna Sandwich$8.50
8 inch Italian bread spinach onion tomato and sauce cheese
- Chicken Nacho$10.99
chicken,grilled corn guacamole, cheese, grilled corn,, black olives, pickled red onions shredded lettuce chicken,
- Chicken Salad$12.99
chicken and shredded lettuce,guacamole , cheese sauce black olives
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Torttilo, Chicken ,onion tomato spinach and sauce cheese
Drinks
- Coffee Latte$3.50+
one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk and sugar
- Mango Shake$6.50+
Mango with ice carmel sauce and whip cream
- Masala Tea$3.50+
Kenyan tea, sugar, fresh ginger masala powder and milk
- Mango Lassi$6.50+
mango ice with yogurt carmel sauce
- Pina colada$6.50+
Pina colada with ice Carmel sauce and whip cream
- Ginger Tea$3.50+
Fresh Ginger honey and green lemon kenyan tea
- Strawbbery Banana$5.99+
Strawbbery Banana with milk and ice carmel sauce and whip cream
- Ice Coffee$6.50+
Ice coffee powder with ice milk, carmel sauce and whip cream
- Vanilla Smoothie$6.50+
Vanilla powder with ice milk Carmel sauce whip cream
- Karim Smoothie$6.50+
mango ,strawbbery banana pina colada with ice carmel sauce whip cream
- Green Smoothie$6.99+
pina colada Spinach ice with milk