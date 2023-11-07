Karma Kolache
Favorites
- Donut 1.19$1.19
- Reg Size Kolache 1.99$1.99
- Premium Kolache 3.99$3.99
- Doz SMALL Kolache 23.88$23.88
- Doz Kronuts 26.28$26.28
- 1/2 Doz. Donuts $6.49$6.49
- 1/2 Kronut Holes 1.79$1.79
- Gourmet Kolache 3.49$3.49
- Kronut 2.19$2.19
- Doz JUMBO Kolache 41.88$41.88
- Doz Donuts 11.95$11.95
- Kronut Holes 2.99$2.99
- Boudin 3.79$3.79
- Kroissant 3.99$3.99
- Biscuit 2.99$2.99
- 1/2 Doz. Donut Holes 1.19$1.19
- Donut Holes 1.99$1.99
- Americano$2.99
- iced coffee$4.49
$1.99 Reg. Kolaches
$3.49 Gour. Kolaches
- Egg Cheese & Grits $3.49$3.49
- Jalapeño Popper $3.49$3.49
- Mac & Cheese $3.49$3.49
- Roasted Potato & Egg $3.49$3.49
- Boudin $3.79$3.79
- Sausage Gravy $3.49$3.49
- Scalloped Potato $3.49$3.49
- Spicy Egg & Cheese $3.49$3.49
- Doz JUMBO Kolache $41.88$41.88
- JUMBO Sausage & Cheese $3.49$3.49
- JUMBO Spicy Sausage & Cheese $3.49$3.49
- JUMBO Real Smoked Kolache $3.49$3.49
- Bacon Egg Cheese $3.49$3.49
- Chorizo Egg Cheese $3.49$3.49
$3.99 Prem. Kolaches
Donuts
- Donuts 1.19$1.19
- Doz Donuts 11.95$11.95
- 1/2 Doz Donuts 6.49$6.49
- Doz Donut Holes 1.99$1.99
- 1/2 Doz Donuts Holes 1.19$1.19
- Donut Hole Tray 2.99$2.99
- Kronut 2.19$2.19
- Doz Kronut Holes 2.99$2.99
- 1/2 Doz Kronut Holes 1.75$1.75
- Doz Kronuts 26.28$26.28
- Strawberry 2.99$2.99
- Roll 2.29$2.29
- Twisted 2.29$2.29
- Fritter 2.29$2.29
- Filled 2.29$2.29
- Macaroon 2.79$2.79
Drinks
Karma Kolache Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 404-6798
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4:45AM