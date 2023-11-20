Karma's Express
Coffee Bar
Espresso, Cappuccino & More
Americano
- Americano - Hot 12oz$3.50
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
- Americano - Hot 16oz$3.75
- Americano - Hot 20oz$4.00
- Americano - Iced 16oz$3.75
- Americano - Iced 20oz$4.00
Shot in the Dark
Latte
Flavored Latte
Yin Mocha
Yang Mocha
Chai
Dirty Chai
Barista Crafted
Golden Yang
Kurt Kobean
- Hot 12oz$5.50
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Hot 16oz$6.00
- Hot 20oz$6.50
- Iced 16oz$6.00
- Iced 20oz$6.50
- Frappe$8.25
Nutty Irishman
Turtle Mocha
Seasonal
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Chai
- Pumpkin Chai - Hot 12oz$6.25
white chocolate and caramel
- Pumpkin Chai - Hot 16oz$6.50
- Pumpkin Chai - Hot 20oz$6.75
- Pumpkin Chai - Iced 16oz$6.50
- Pumpkin Chai - Iced 20oz$6.75
- Pumpkin Chai - Iced 32oz$13.00
- Pumpkin Chai - Frozen 16oz$6.50
Maple Spice Latte
Bottled Drinks
Karmas Coffee House - Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(256) 531-7008
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 6AM