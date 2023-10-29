2x points now for loyalty members
Karpollo 267 Orange St
Entradas | Appetizers
Sopas | Soups
Chicken soup with angel hair.
Beef with onions, tomatoes, and previous spices. Served with thin spaghetti.
Fish soup concentrate.
Peruvian style fish soup.
Peruvian style shrimp soup.
Soup concentrate seafood.
Pollo a la Brasa | Rotisserie Chicken
Pescados y Mariscos | Fish & Seafood
Marinated fish in lime juice with onions, sweet potatoes, and lettuce.
Seafood, shrimp and fish marinated in lime juice with onions, sweet potatoes, and lettuce.
Seafood and shrimp in lime juice with onions, sweet potatoes, and lettuce.
Seafood marinated in lime juice with onions, sweet potatoes, and lettuce.
Marinated fish and shrimp in lime juice with onions.
Marinated cocktail fish.
Fried fish and seafood with marinated fish.
Fried fish and seafood with onions and yucca.
Fish fillet, rice, and potato fried with salad.
Whole fried fish.
Deep fried fish, fried cassava with salad, and onions.
Fried fish filet with a seafood combination in a cream cheese sauce.
Yellow rice with seafood.
Yellow rice with seafood and cocktail fish.
Sauteed spaghetti with seafood, tomatoes, onions, and house seasoning.
Chaufas
Fried rice with chicken.
Fried rice with beef.
Fried rice with beef and chicken.
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, and beef.
Fried rice with seafood.
Fried rice with vegetables.
Fried rice with fish.
Fried rice with shrimp.
Lomos Saltados
Sauteed beef with onions, tomatoes, and French fries.
Sauteed chicken, beef with tomatoes, onions, and French fries.
Sauteed chicken with onions tomatoes and French fries.
Sauteed chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and French fries.
Sauteed fish with onions, tomatoes, and French fries.
Sauteed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and French fries.
Platos a la Carte
Linguini in spinach cream with steak.
Linguini in spinach cream with chicken.
Linguini in spinach cream.
Linguini in a cream huancaina sauce with steak.
Linguini in a cream huancaina sauce.
Sauteed spaghetti with beef, chicken, tomatoes, onions, and house seasoning.
Sauteed spaghetti with beef, tomatoes, onions, and house seasoning.
Sauteed spaghetti with chicken, tomatoes, onions, and house seasoning.
Sauteed spaghetti with chicken, beef, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and house seasoning.
A la Parilla | On the Grill
1/2 chicken, pork, beef, anticuchos, chorizo, pancita, rachi potatoes and corn.
Quarter chicken, pork, beef, anticuchos, chorizo, pancita, rachi potatoes, and corn.
Steak with French fries, rice, and salad.
Grilled chicken breast with French fries, rice, and salad
Grilled pork chops with French fries, rice, and salad.
Beef stomach, potatoes, and corn
Pork stomach potato and corn.