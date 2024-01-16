Karv Bistro 102 Marsh Harbour Pkwy
Food
Appetizers
- Dip Trio
Pita, Classic Red pepper and Tzatziki sampler$9.00
- Spanakopita
Spinach Feta Filo$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiropita
Greek Ceese Filo$6.00
- Dolmades
Stuffed Grape Leaves$8.00
- Grilled Cheese Pita
Three Cheese Blend Grilled Pitas$7.00
- Greek Fries
1/2 lbs French fries Feta Olive Oil feta$8.00
- Zucchini Sticks
1/2 lbs Zuchini Sticks Ranch$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
1/2 lbs Sweet Potato$8.00
- Poutine Fries
1/2 lbs FF w Gravy and Chees Sauce$8.00
- Loaded Cheese and Bacon
1/2 lbs. FF w Cheese sauce$8.00
- Karv Fries$7.99
- Side Of Fries$3.00
Salad
- Greek Village Salad
Tom, Persian Cucumber, Feta, Pepp$14.99
- Greek Salad
Let, tom, onion, olives Feta$11.99
- Chik Laki Salad
Greek Chicken and Greek Salad$14.99
- Chik Ceasar
Greek Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.99
- Chik Southwest Salad
Southwest Strips Chipotle Guac$14.99
- Chik Cali Salad
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Poppy Seed$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tumeric Rice Bowls
Tumeric Rice Protein White Sauce$12.99
Gyro Philly
- Greek Gyro
Traditional Beef and Lamb Off the Spit$10.99
- Shawarma
Shawarma off the Spit$10.99
- Greek Souvlaki
Marinated Greek Pork$10.99
- Greek Chicken
Greek Marinade Grilled Chicken$10.99
- Southwest
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Jalapenos$10.99
- Buffalo
Blue Cheese, Buffalo Chicken$10.99
- Falafel
Vegan Chic Pea White Sauce$10.99
- Grilled Veggie
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables$10.99
- Philly Steak$10.99
Tenders/BLWings/BoneIn
- 3Piece Tenders
3 Jumbo tenders$6.99
- 4Piece Tenders
4 jumbo tenders$8.99
- 6Piece Tenders
6 Jumbo tenders$11.99
- 6Pcs Boneless Wings
6 Boneless$5.99
- 9Pcs Boneless Wings
9 Boneless$8.99
- 12Pcs Boneless Wings
12 Boneless$9.99
- 10Pcs Bone in Wings
10 Piece Bone In 2 Sauces 1BC/Ranch$16.49OUT OF STOCK
- 20Pcs Bone in Wings
20 Pcs Bone In 4 Sauces 2BC/Ranch$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- 30Pcs Bone in Wings
30 Pcs Bone in 6 Sauces 3BC/Ranch$44.99OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
- Karv King
Double Cheese 2 1/4 Pound Patties HS$10.99
- Karv St. Mary's
Single Cheese 1/4 Pound Patty HS$7.99
- Karv Deluxe
Grilled Cheese w/ Ch patty$8.99
- Karv Grlled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w. 3 Slices of Cheese$6.99
- Karv Tender Sandwhich
Two Jumbo Tenders, Lett. Mayo Pickle$7.99
- Nashville Hot Tender
Two Tenders, Lett May Pickle HS$9.99
- Karv Hots Red White$7.99
Pasta
Platters
- Gyro Platter
FF Grk salad Pita Rice$16.99
- Greek Chicken Platter
FF GrK salad Pita Rice$16.99
- Falafel Platter
Grilled Veg salad pita rice$16.99
- Chopped Steak Platter
FF GrK salad Pita Rice$16.99
- The Hamburger Platter
Two Hamburgs FF Mac Salad Karv Sauce$16.99
- Wing Platter
8 wings FF Mac Salad Sauce$16.99
- Tender Platter
5 tenders Ff Mac Salad sauce$16.99
- Gizzard Platter$16.99