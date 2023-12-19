Kashi - Huntington.
Dinner
Seasonal Special
- Badass Mango Roll$19.00
eel, crabmeat, avocado, & mango inside, top w. salmon flame seared with mayo, garnished w. chopped fresh mango, served w. eel sauce
- Baked Stuffed Lobster$22.00
grilled half lobster, crabmeat, rock shrimp, with wasabi dressing
- Blue Crab w. Baguettes$15.00
thinly sliced crispy baguettes, top with blue crab, avocado, & corn, garnished w. fried onions, served w. momiji coconut sauce
- Champagne Seabass$17.00
grilled chilean seabags w. corn, served with mirin & white miso sauce
- Four Season Roll$19.00
spicy lobster salad, avocado, spicy tuna inside, topped w. tuna, salmon, inure, black tobiko, served with Thai chili mayo eel sauce
- Lob & Filet Hibachi$40.00
fresh half lobster w. 6 oz filet mignon, hibachi style, with sautéed vegetables
- Lobster Nori$18.00
cooked diced lobster, mango, avocado, top with wasabi crackers, with bedding of truffle mash potato
- Mango Tuna Tartar$16.00
layers of diced tuna, mango, & avocado, served with chili pepper, & citrus soy dressing
- Salmon w. Rice Paper$15.00
diced salmon mixed w. seaweed salad, cucumber, & tobiko, bedding w. crispy rice paper, served w. spicy mango mayo sauce
- Stuffed Jalapeno$16.00
jalapeno wrapped with seaweed paper, stuffed with cream cheese & spicy tuna, oil fried, served with salsa sauce
- Yellowtail Tartar$15.00
diced yellowtail, bedding with guacamole, with coconut mango sauce on the side