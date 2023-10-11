DINNER

COLD APPETIZERS

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Chopped raw tuna, mango, wasabi,avocado, nori wasabi yuzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$16.00

Shokku Salmon

$16.00

Seared salmon top with fried shiiitake mushroom served with chef specail sauce

Tuna Pizza

$17.00

Tuna, guacamole, jalapeno, black olive, microgreens, spicy aioli peanut, sweet thai chilli

Spicy Tuna Gyoza

$15.00

Crispy Tuna gyoza, guacamole, Thai mango chili aioli

Tuna Prigles

$15.00

Seafood Salad

$14.00

HOT APPETIZERS

Kobe Meatball

$15.00

Super Short Ribs appetizer

$16.00

bone-in short rib with black pepper sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Diced onion, french beans, red pepperm tempura crunch heart of romaine, miso kosho chilies sauce

Fried Oyster

$18.00

Fried oyster side with japanese oyster sauce

Grilled Squid

$18.00

Grilled Squid with garlic teriyaki sauce

Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Tamarind chili glazed

Short Ribs

$16.00

Slow braised angus beef short ribs w. Japanese BBQ sauce

Shishito Pepper

$7.00

Grilled shishito pepper with Japanese seasoning

Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken, salt, pepper and Basil

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo

APPETIZERS

Beef Negimaki

$15.00

Edamame

$7.00

Shrimp shumai

$7.00

Spring Roll

$7.00

Shishito Pepper

$14.00

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura APP

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari, champagne mango salsa

Regular fries

$8.00

Chicken Temp Apptz

$10.00

SOUP OR SALAD

Miso Soup

$4.00

Chives, tofu, tosak seaweed & shitake mushroom

Mushroom Clear Soup

$4.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup

$12.00

Shrimp, scallop, chives, fish cake, shiitake mushroom

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Mix greens, lettuce & avocado ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$9.00

Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo

Seweed Salad

$8.00

Seaned w. sesame & sweet rice wine

Ginger Salad

$7.00

Garden salad with our ginger dressing

SUSHI OR SASHIMI A LA CARTE

Ahi Tuna

$4.00

Big Eye

White Tuna

$4.00

Escolar

Pepper Tuna

$4.00

Toro

$9.00

Blue fin

Salmon

$4.00

Sake

Smoke Salmon

$4.00

Wild Salmon

$6.00

Seasonal

Yellowtail

$4.00

Hamachi

Amber Jack

$5.00

Kampachi

Stripe Bass

$4.00

Suzuki

Japanese Red Snapper

$6.00

Madai

Mackerel

$4.00

Saba

Spanish Mackerel

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel

$5.00

Unagi

Salmon Roe

$6.00

Ikura

Flying Fish Roe

$4.00

Tobiko

Red Clam

$4.00

Hokkigai

Crab Stick

$3.00

Kani

Squid

$4.00

Mongo Ika

Octopus

$4.00

Tako

Sea Scallop

$6.00

Hotate

Jumbo Shrimp

$4.00

Ebi

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Boton Ebi

Sea Urchin

$9.00

Uni

COOKED SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS

California

$7.00

Kani with avocado

Philadelphia

$7.00

smoke salmon with avocado & cream cheese

Boston

$7.00

Jumbo shrimp with cucumber & Japanese mayo

Shrimp Avocado

$7.00

Eel Avocado

$8.00

Eel Cucumber

$8.00

Spicy Crab

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura ROLL

$9.00

Chicken Tempura ROLL

$9.00

Salmon Skin

$9.00

Shrimp Cucumber

$7.00

VEGETABLE SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLL

Avocado

$6.00

Peanut Avocado

$6.00

Veggie

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber

$6.00

Cucumber

$6.00

RAW SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS

Tuna

$7.00

Tuna Avocado

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Jalapeno

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Avocado

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$7.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Sea Scallop

$9.00

Tricolor Naruto

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado w.cucumber wrap

Tuna Cucumber

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion

$7.00

KASHI SIGNATURE ROLLS

American Dream

$17.00

Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped w. kani, served w. spicy mango sauce

Sex on The Beach

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, soy nori wrap, topped w. salmon, tuna & avocado spicy aka sauce

Cajun Tuna

$17.00

Tuna and seaweed salad inside top with spicy crunchy tuna, ccajun spicy sauce

Angry Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado insde, topped w. spicy kani, orange edamame sauce

Kashi King

$19.00

Fried, avocado, kani & shrimp, topped with spicy tuna & sweet Thai chili sauce

Volcano

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber topped w. tuna, salmon, served w. sriracha & spicy kabayaki aioli

Takayama

$19.00

spicy crunchy tuna, avocado jalapeno, soy nri wrap topped with black pepper tuna, wasabi ranchi aioli

Valentine Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy tuna with avocado inside, tuna, wasabi aioli

Cracked Lobster

$18.00

cooked lobster salad, weet potato tempura, topped with kani and japanese cracker, garlic mango sauce

Spicy Tropical

$17.00

spicy raw salmon, spicy cooked shrimp, spicy cooked lobster, topped with spicy raw tuna, paprika sauce

Manhattan Roll

$20.00

Kani, cucumber, Avocado inside top with seared filet mignon, served with balsamic vinger & wasabi mayo

Ogobono Roll

$17.00

Kani Mango inside fresh salmon served with mango yuzu sauce

Lobster Rainbow

$18.00

Spicy crunchy lobster & kani inside, topped w tuna, salmon & avocado, yuzu miso& eel sauce

Mermaid Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, mango, soy paper, topped with spicy kani lobster, and avocado, spicy mango sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

SUSHI BAR ENTREES

Tricolor Sashimi

$33.00

6 pcs of tuna, 6 pcs of salmon & 6 pcs yellowtail

Tricolor Sushi

$30.00

3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs of yellowtail w. spicy crunchy salmon roll

Kashi Sashimi

$32.00

24 pcs of chef's selected sashimi

Maki A

$18.00

California, salmon avocado and tuna avocado roll

Maki B

$20.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy crab roll

Kashi Sushi

$26.00

10 pcs of chef's selected sushi and tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi For 1

$35.00

5 pcs of sushi, 15 pcs sashimi & spicy tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi For 2

$58.00

KITCHEN ENTREES

King of The Sea

$36.00

Grilled Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, with seasonal vegetable, Lemon butter sauce

Kashi Short ribs Entree

$32.00

served with seasonal vegetable and kashi homemade special sauce

Chilean XO Sea Bass

$35.00

Grilled chilean sea bass, served with black rice and xo sauce

Duck Confit

$30.00

Roast Duck leg served with seaonal vegetable and multi- colored pee wee potatoes

Thai Basil Chicken

$26.00

Wok sauteed chicken, mushroom, onion, carrot, fresh basil with chili paste sweet basil sauce

Pineapple Ribeye Steak

$30.00

rib eye steak, Asparagus, green red peppers, onion and fresh pineapple cook in chef special steak sauce

HIBACHI ENTREES

Organic Chicken Hibachi

$22.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Shrimp Hibachi

$23.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Scallop Hibachi

$27.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Angus Steak Hibachi

$27.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$30.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Vegetable Hibachi

$17.00

Comination Hibachi

$29.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon + 1

$32.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Maine Lobster Tail + 1

$34.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$38.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Ocean's Treasure

$41.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Land & Sea

$48.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Side HIbachi Fried rice

$3.00

Side HIbachi Noodles

$3.00

Side Veg

$11.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Scallop

$16.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Lobster tail

$20.00

Side FM

$17.00

Side Chicken

$15.00

Kid Chicken Hibachi

$15.00

served with 1 pieces of shrimp

Kid Shrimp

$15.00

Kid Steak

$17.00

Kid Fliet Mignon

$21.00

Kid Vegetable

$13.00

TERIYAKI ENTREES

Organic Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$24.00

Angus Steak Teriyaki

$27.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$22.00

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$22.00

Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

SIDES

Steam Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

Classic Fired Rice

$13.00

Hibachi Noodles

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Side HIbachi Fried rice

$3.00

Japanese White Rice

$3.00

BLACK RICE

$4.00

Side HIbachi Noodles

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi YumYum Sauce

$1.00

Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

DESSERT

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Salmon carpaccio

$14.00

Foie Gras

$30.00

Sake chocolate martini

$14.00

Blueberry Collins

$12.00

BEER/WINE/SAKE

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Sapporo 22oz

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Yuengling Light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Sake

BTL Senken Kamenoo

$22.00

BTL Joto Junmai

$29.00

HOT SAKE

$10.00

BTL Hana Awaka

$18.00

BTL Asian Beauty

$28.00

BTL Little Sumo

$12.00

BTL Ozeki Nigori

$12.00

BTL Bunraku

$32.00

BTL Black & Gold

$35.00

BTL Ozeki Junmai Daiginjo

$18.00

Red Wine

GLS Knotty Vines

$10.00

GLS Mondavi Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Chateau St. Jean

$10.00

GLS Portillo Malbec

$10.00

BTL Knotty Vines

$34.00

BTL Mondavi Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Chateau St. Jean

$34.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$34.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cabn

$88.00

White Wine

GLS Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS KungFu Girl Riesling

$10.00

GLS Mondavi Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Prophecy Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLS Koshu Plum

$9.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL KungFu Girl Riesling

$34.00

BTL Mondavi Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BTL Koshu Plum

$32.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$58.00

Rose Wine

GLS Hampton Bay

$12.00

BTL Hampton Bay

$38.00

BTL Notorious Pink

$65.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS Mionetto Prosecco

$11.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Charles 1818

$90.00

NA BEVERAGES

Voss Still (750ml)

$8.00

Voss Sparkling

$8.00

Japanese Soda

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Voodoo Juice

$6.00

Lychee sprite

$6.00

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Threesome

$14.00

1738 Sidecar

$15.00

Kashi Espresso Martini

$15.00

Sweet Poison

$13.00

Yoshi Kiss

$13.00

Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Voodoo Juice

$14.00

Red Sake Sangria

$13.00

Scorpion Bowl

$21.00

Tokyo go-go

$14.00

Geisha's Treat

$14.00

Lemon drop Martini

$14.00

Lycheetini

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Saketini

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

Asian Pear

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Henny Sidecar

$17.00

L.I. Ice Tea

$15.00

Top Shelf LIT

$20.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Zombie

$13.00

Lemon drop Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Lime

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Absolut Pears

$12.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

HOUSE VODKA

$11.00

Effen Cucumber

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$12.00

Ketel One Grpt

$12.00

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$15.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Raz

$12.00

Stoli Strawberry

$12.00

Stoli Vanila

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Van Gogh Caramel

$12.00

Van Gogh Chocolate

$12.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$18.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Absolut Pears

$18.00

DBL Chopin

$19.00

DBL Ciroc

$19.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$19.00

DBL HOUSE VODKA

$17.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Grpt

$18.00

DBL Haku Vodka

$18.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$19.00

DBL Stoli

$18.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$18.00

DBL Stoli Elit

$21.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$18.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$18.00

DBL Stoli Strawberry

$18.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Van Gogh Caramel

$18.00

DBL Van Gogh Chocolate

$18.00

DBL Van Gogh Espresso

$18.00

Gin

HOUSE GIN

$11.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Roku gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$12.00

Beefeater Pink

$11.00

DBL HOUSE GIN

$17.00

DBL Beefeater

$17.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$17.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$19.00

DBL Hendrick's

$19.00

DBL Roku gin

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray Rangpur

$18.00

DBL Beefeater Pink

$17.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi 151

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Captain Morgan Apple

$12.00

HOUSE RUM

$11.00

Cruzan Banana

$11.00

Cruzan Citrus

$11.00

Cruzan Coconut

$11.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$11.00

Ron Zacap Rum

$15.00

Malibu watermelon

$13.00

Hercules Muligan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Myer's

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan Apple

$18.00

DBL HOUSE RUM

$17.00

DBL Cruzan Banana

$17.00

DBL Cruzan Citrus

$17.00

DBL Cruzan Coconut

$17.00

DBL Cruzan Pineapple

$17.00

DBL Ron Zacap Rum

$21.00

DBL Malibu watermelon

$19.00

DBL Hercules Muligan

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Myer's

$18.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$12.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron ex anejo

$20.00

Patron Ex ALTO

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$18.00

DBL Avion Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$43.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$21.00

DBL HOUSE TEQUILA

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

DBL Patron Silver

$19.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$24.00

DBL Patron ex anejo

$26.00

DBL Patron Ex ALTO

$48.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$43.00

DBL Vida Mezcal

$19.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Seagram's 7

$12.00

Seagram's VO

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Hibiki

$18.00

Yamazaki 12ys

$30.00

Chivas 12

$14.00

Dewar's

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 18

$30.00

Glenlivet 14

$18.00

Glen Caribbean R

$14.00

JW Red

$11.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Blue

$35.00

JW Green

$15.00

Kikori

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$35.00

Oban 18

$28.00

Oban 14

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Canadian Club

$19.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$19.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$19.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$18.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$18.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$18.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$18.00

DBL Hibiki

$26.00

DBL Yamazaki 12ys

$38.00

DBL Chivas 12

$22.00

DBL Dewar's

$19.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$21.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$38.00

DBL Glenlivet 14

$26.00

DBL Glen Caribbean R

$20.00

DBL JW Red

$19.00

DBL JW Black

$21.00

DBL JW Blue

$43.00

DBL JW Green

$21.00

DBL Kikori

$22.00

DBL Macallan 12

$23.00

DBL Macallan 18

$43.00

DBL Oban 18

$36.00

DBL Oban 14

$26.00

Cognac

Remy 1738

$16.00

HOUSE BRANDY

$11.00

Dusse

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Remy XO

$35.00

DBL Remy 1738

$22.00

DBL HOUSE BRANDY

$17.00

DBL Dusse

$23.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$23.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$26.00

DBL Hennessy XO

$43.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$22.00

DBL Remy XO

$43.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$11.00

B & B

$13.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Godiva White

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Cherry Brandy

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

X-rated

$11.00

Pama Pomegranate

$11.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$13.00

St. Germain Eldrflwr

$13.00

Hypnotis

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$19.00

DBL B & B

$21.00

DBL Bailey's

$21.00

DBL Campari

$19.00

DBL Chambord

$21.00

DBL Cointreau

$21.00

DBL Disaronno

$19.00

DBL Drambuie

$21.00

DBL Frangelico

$20.00

DBL Godiva

$20.00

DBL Godiva White

$20.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$21.00

DBL Cherry Brandy

$17.00

DBL Jagermeister

$19.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

DBL Midori

$20.00

DBL X-rated

$17.00

DBL Pama Pomegranate

$19.00

DBL Sambuca

$20.00

DBL Sambuca Black

$21.00

DBL St. Germain Eldrflwr

$19.00

DBL Hypnotis

$18.00

PLATTERS & PACKAGES

SMALL SUSHI PLATTERS

S1

$65.00

12 sushi rolls

S2

$85.00

9 sushi rolls & 15 assorted sushi

S3

$120.00

6 sushi rolls & 12 assorted sushi & 3 signature rolls

LARGE SUSHI PLATTERS

L1

$175.00

30 sushi rolls

L2

$200.00

21 sushi rolls & 30 assorted sushi

L3

$230.00

18 sushi rolls & 18 assorted sushi & 7 signature rolls

APPETIZER PLATTER

Edamame Platter

$35.00

steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled sea salt

Vegetable Spring Roll Platter

$35.00

(15 pcs) crispy fried with sweet & sour dipping sauce

Shrimp Shumai Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Fried shrimp dumplings, with dipping sauce

Pork Gyoza Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce

Vegetable Gyoza Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$55.00

(20 pcs) Slow cooked with tamaride chili glazed

Crispy Calamari Platter

$55.00

Fried calamari, Champagne mango salsa

SALAD PLATTER

Seaweed Salad Platter

$30.00

Shredded green seaweed, sesame seeds, vinegar, chilis

House Ginger Salad Platter

$35.00

Garden salad with our ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$35.00

Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo

HOT ENTREE PLATTER

Sautee Vegetable

$49.00

Teriyaki Platter

$110.00

Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with sauteed seasonal vegetable

Hibach Platter

$110.00

Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with sauteed seasonal vegetable

Japanese Fried Rice Platter

$60.00

Choice of: egg & Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or steak

Stir-fry Noodle Platter

$65.00

Choice of: egg & Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or steak

GROUP PACKAGE

L1

$21.00

L2

$31.00

D1

$32.00

D2

$50.00

G. Steamed Edamame

G. STIR-FRY Noodles

Chocie of: chicken, shrimp, or steak

G. Shrimp Shumai

G. VEG Spring Roll

G. Rock Shrimp Temp

G. Any Three Rolls

G. Signature Rolls

Choice of a Signature Roll

G. Chef's Sushi Special