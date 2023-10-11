Kashi Japanese - Rockville Centre 222 Sunrise Hwy
DINNER
COLD APPETIZERS
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Chopped raw tuna, mango, wasabi,avocado, nori wasabi yuzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Shokku Salmon
Seared salmon top with fried shiiitake mushroom served with chef specail sauce
Tuna Pizza
Tuna, guacamole, jalapeno, black olive, microgreens, spicy aioli peanut, sweet thai chilli
Spicy Tuna Gyoza
Crispy Tuna gyoza, guacamole, Thai mango chili aioli
Tuna Prigles
Seafood Salad
HOT APPETIZERS
Kobe Meatball
Super Short Ribs appetizer
bone-in short rib with black pepper sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Diced onion, french beans, red pepperm tempura crunch heart of romaine, miso kosho chilies sauce
Fried Oyster
Fried oyster side with japanese oyster sauce
Grilled Squid
Grilled Squid with garlic teriyaki sauce
Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs
Tamarind chili glazed
Short Ribs
Slow braised angus beef short ribs w. Japanese BBQ sauce
Shishito Pepper
Grilled shishito pepper with Japanese seasoning
Popcorn Chicken
Crispy chicken, salt, pepper and Basil
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo
APPETIZERS
SOUP OR SALAD
Miso Soup
Chives, tofu, tosak seaweed & shitake mushroom
Mushroom Clear Soup
Lobster Bisque
Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup
Shrimp, scallop, chives, fish cake, shiitake mushroom
Avocado Salad
Mix greens, lettuce & avocado ginger dressing
Kani Salad
Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo
Seweed Salad
Seaned w. sesame & sweet rice wine
Ginger Salad
Garden salad with our ginger dressing
SUSHI OR SASHIMI A LA CARTE
Ahi Tuna
Big Eye
White Tuna
Escolar
Pepper Tuna
Toro
Blue fin
Salmon
Sake
Smoke Salmon
Wild Salmon
Seasonal
Yellowtail
Hamachi
Amber Jack
Kampachi
Stripe Bass
Suzuki
Japanese Red Snapper
Madai
Mackerel
Saba
Spanish Mackerel
Fresh Water Eel
Unagi
Salmon Roe
Ikura
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko
Red Clam
Hokkigai
Crab Stick
Kani
Squid
Mongo Ika
Octopus
Tako
Sea Scallop
Hotate
Jumbo Shrimp
Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Boton Ebi
Sea Urchin
Uni
---------------------
COOKED SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS
VEGETABLE SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLL
RAW SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS
Tuna
Tuna Avocado
Seared Pepper Tuna Jalapeno
Salmon
Salmon Avocado
Yellowtail Scallion
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy Crunchy Sea Scallop
Tricolor Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado w.cucumber wrap
Tuna Cucumber
Salmon Cucumber
Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion
KASHI SIGNATURE ROLLS
American Dream
Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped w. kani, served w. spicy mango sauce
Sex on The Beach
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, soy nori wrap, topped w. salmon, tuna & avocado spicy aka sauce
Cajun Tuna
Tuna and seaweed salad inside top with spicy crunchy tuna, ccajun spicy sauce
Angry Dragon
Shrimp tempura, avocado insde, topped w. spicy kani, orange edamame sauce
Kashi King
Fried, avocado, kani & shrimp, topped with spicy tuna & sweet Thai chili sauce
Volcano
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber topped w. tuna, salmon, served w. sriracha & spicy kabayaki aioli
Takayama
spicy crunchy tuna, avocado jalapeno, soy nri wrap topped with black pepper tuna, wasabi ranchi aioli
Valentine Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna with avocado inside, tuna, wasabi aioli
Cracked Lobster
cooked lobster salad, weet potato tempura, topped with kani and japanese cracker, garlic mango sauce
Spicy Tropical
spicy raw salmon, spicy cooked shrimp, spicy cooked lobster, topped with spicy raw tuna, paprika sauce
Manhattan Roll
Kani, cucumber, Avocado inside top with seared filet mignon, served with balsamic vinger & wasabi mayo
Ogobono Roll
Kani Mango inside fresh salmon served with mango yuzu sauce
Lobster Rainbow
Spicy crunchy lobster & kani inside, topped w tuna, salmon & avocado, yuzu miso& eel sauce
Mermaid Roll
Shrimp tempura, mango, soy paper, topped with spicy kani lobster, and avocado, spicy mango sauce
Rainbow Roll
Dragon Roll
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
Tricolor Sashimi
6 pcs of tuna, 6 pcs of salmon & 6 pcs yellowtail
Tricolor Sushi
3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs of yellowtail w. spicy crunchy salmon roll
Kashi Sashimi
24 pcs of chef's selected sashimi
Maki A
California, salmon avocado and tuna avocado roll
Maki B
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy crab roll
Kashi Sushi
10 pcs of chef's selected sushi and tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi For 1
5 pcs of sushi, 15 pcs sashimi & spicy tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi For 2
KITCHEN ENTREES
King of The Sea
Grilled Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, with seasonal vegetable, Lemon butter sauce
Kashi Short ribs Entree
served with seasonal vegetable and kashi homemade special sauce
Chilean XO Sea Bass
Grilled chilean sea bass, served with black rice and xo sauce
Duck Confit
Roast Duck leg served with seaonal vegetable and multi- colored pee wee potatoes
Thai Basil Chicken
Wok sauteed chicken, mushroom, onion, carrot, fresh basil with chili paste sweet basil sauce
Pineapple Ribeye Steak
rib eye steak, Asparagus, green red peppers, onion and fresh pineapple cook in chef special steak sauce
KICHEN HIBACHI ENTREES
Organic Chicken Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Shrimp Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Scallop Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Salmon Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Angus Steak Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Filet Mignon Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Vegetable Hibachi
Comination Hibachi
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Filet Mignon + 1
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Maine Lobster Tail + 1
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Ocean's Treasure
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Land & Sea
served with 2 pieces of shrimp
Kids Chicken Hibachi
served with 1 pieces of shrimp
Kids Shrimp Hibachi
served with 1 pieces of shrimp
Kids Angus Steak Hibachi
served with 1 pieces of shrimp
Kids Filet Mignon
served with 1 pieces of shrimp
Kids Vegetable
NO shrimp
Kids Chicken Tenders
served with french frieds
KICHEN HIBACHI SIDES
TERIYAKI ENTREES
SIDES
Steam Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed Mixed Vegetable
Classic Fired Rice
Hibachi Noodles
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
Side HIbachi Fried rice
Japanese White Rice
BLACK RICE
Side HIbachi Noodles
Spicy Mayo
Eel Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Hibachi Ginger Sauce
Hibachi YumYum Sauce
Calamari Sauce
Spring Roll Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Side of Ginger
BROWN RICE
DESSERT
OPEN ITEMS
Seasonal Special
BEER/WINE/SAKE
Beer
Sake
Red Wine
White Wine
GLS Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
GLS KungFu Girl Riesling
GLS Mondavi Chardonnay
GLS Prophecy Sauv Blanc
GLS Koshu Plum
BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
BTL KungFu Girl Riesling
BTL Mondavi Chardonnay
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
BTL Koshu Plum
BTL Santa Margherita
NA BEVERAGES
Voss Still (750ml)
Voss Sparkling
Japanese Soda
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Orange Soda
Ginger Ale
Seltzer
Iced Tea
Unsweet Ice Tea
Lemonade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Virgin Voodoo Juice
Lychee sprite
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Threesome
1738 Sidecar
Kashi Espresso Martini
Sweet Poison
Yoshi Kiss
Coconut Margarita
Voodoo Juice
Red Sake Sangria
Scorpion Bowl
Tokyo go-go
Geisha's Treat
Lemon drop Martini
Lycheetini
Moscow Mule
Pineapple Mojito
Saketini
Appletini
Asian Pear
Mai Tai
Mojito
Henny Sidecar
L.I. Ice Tea
Top Shelf LIT
Mimosa
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Zombie
Lemon drop Shot
Green Tea Shot
Vodka
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Belvedere
Absolut Pears
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
HOUSE VODKA
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber
Ketel One Grpt
Haku Vodka
Absolut Elyx
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Elit
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raz
Stoli Strawberry
Stoli Vanila
Tito's
Van Gogh Caramel
Van Gogh Chocolate
Van Gogh Espresso
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Lime
DBL Belvedere
DBL Absolut Pears
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Coconut
DBL HOUSE VODKA
DBL Effen Cucumber
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Cucumber
DBL Ketel One Grpt
DBL Haku Vodka
DBL Absolut Elyx
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Blueberry
DBL Stoli Elit
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Stoli Raz
DBL Stoli Strawberry
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Tito's
DBL Van Gogh Caramel
DBL Van Gogh Chocolate
DBL Van Gogh Espresso
Gin
HOUSE GIN
Beefeater
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Roku gin
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Beefeater Pink
DBL HOUSE GIN
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Dry
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Hendrick's
DBL Roku gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Tanqueray Rangpur
DBL Beefeater Pink
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Apple
HOUSE RUM
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Citrus
Cruzan Coconut
Cruzan Pineapple
Ron Zacap Rum
Malibu watermelon
Hercules Muligan
Malibu
Myer's
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi 151
DBL Bacardi Gold
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Captain Morgan Apple
DBL HOUSE RUM
DBL Cruzan Banana
DBL Cruzan Citrus
DBL Cruzan Coconut
DBL Cruzan Pineapple
DBL Ron Zacap Rum
DBL Malibu watermelon
DBL Hercules Muligan
DBL Malibu
DBL Myer's
Tequila
1800 Coconut
Avion Silver
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
HOUSE TEQUILA
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron ex anejo
Patron Ex ALTO
Don Julio 1942
Vida Mezcal
DBL 1800 Coconut
DBL Avion Silver
DBL Casamigos Silver
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Clase Azul Reposado
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Repo
DBL HOUSE TEQUILA
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron ex anejo
DBL Patron Ex ALTO
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Vida Mezcal
Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Suntory Toki
Hibiki
Yamazaki 12ys
Chivas 12
Dewar's
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 18
Glenlivet 14
Glen Caribbean R
JW Red
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Green
Kikori
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Oban 18
Oban 14
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Suntory Toki
DBL Hibiki
DBL Yamazaki 12ys
DBL Chivas 12
DBL Dewar's
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Glenlivet 18
DBL Glenlivet 14
DBL Glen Caribbean R
DBL JW Red
DBL JW Black
DBL JW Blue
DBL JW Green
DBL Kikori
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Macallan 18
DBL Oban 18
DBL Oban 14
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Aperol
B & B
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Cherry Brandy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
X-rated
Pama Pomegranate
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
St. Germain Eldrflwr
Hypnotis
Amaretto
DBL Aperol
DBL B & B
DBL Bailey's
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Disaronno
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva
DBL Godiva White
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Cherry Brandy
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL X-rated
DBL Pama Pomegranate
DBL Sambuca
DBL Sambuca Black
DBL St. Germain Eldrflwr
DBL Hypnotis
PLATTERS & PACKAGES
SMALL SUSHI PLATTERS
LARGE SUSHI PLATTERS
APPETIZER PLATTER
Edamame Platter
steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled sea salt
Vegetable Spring Roll Platter
(15 pcs) crispy fried with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Shrimp Shumai Platter
(30 pcs) Fried shrimp dumplings, with dipping sauce
Pork Gyoza Platter
(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce
Vegetable Gyoza Platter
(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce
Baby Back Ribs Platter
(20 pcs) Slow cooked with tamaride chili glazed
Crispy Calamari Platter
Fried calamari, Champagne mango salsa
SALAD PLATTER
HOT ENTREE PLATTER
Sautee Vegetable
Teriyaki Platter
Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with sauteed seasonal vegetable
Hibach Platter
Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with sauteed seasonal vegetable
Japanese Fried Rice Platter
Choice of: egg & Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or steak
Stir-fry Noodle Platter
Choice of: egg & Vegetable, chicken, shrimp or steak