Kashi - Syosset 343 Jericho turnpike
Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
- Hot Roasted Edamame$8.00
Roasted edamame with chives and sesame in hot chili garlic mayo
- Shrimp shumai$7.00
- Pork Spring Roll$8.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll$8.00
- Pork Gyoza$8.00
- Vegetable Gyoza$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura App$10.00
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Fried calamari, champagne mango salsa
- Chicken Tempura App$10.00
- Vegetable Tempura App$9.00
COLD APPETIZERS
- Kumamoto Oyster (6pcs)$24.00
Served with cocktail sauce & yuzu Mignonette
- Winter Truffle White Tuna$15.00
Seared white tuna yuzu citrus & shaved truffle
- Crispy Rice Tuna$15.00
Crispy rice top with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce & tobiko
- Crispy Rice Salmon$15.00
Crispy rice top with spicy salmon, wasabi mayo, eel sauce & tobiko
- Wild Salmon Appetizer$20.00
Crispy potato with creamy Thai lemon dressing
- Tuna Pizza$16.00
Tuna, guacamole, jalapeno, black olive, microgreens, spicy aioli peanut, sweet thai chilli
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$16.00
Foam ponzu, wasabi aioli
- Spicy Tuna Gyoza$15.00
Crispy tuna gyoza, guacamole, Thai mango chili aioli
- Sushi Tasting$22.00
toro, yellowtail, wild salmon, seared scallop, Japanese red snapper w. paired toppings
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
Ginger scallion ponzu with seasoning spices
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$16.00
'served w. crispy wonton skin and avocado
HOT APPETIZERS
- Wasabi Sea Scallop$18.00
Grilled scallop wasabi mashed potato, asparagus, yuzu miso black pepper sauce.
- Baked Stuffed Lobster$22.00
Grilled lobster, stuffed onion, pepper, crabmeat, rock shrimp, celery with wasabi dressing
- Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs$16.00
Tamarind chili glazed
- Short Ribs$16.00
Slow braised angus beef short ribs w. Japanese BBQ sauce
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo
- Petite Filet Mignon$17.00
Mini potato, wasabi butter sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$15.00
Diced onion, french beans, red pepperm tempura crunch heart of romaine, miso kosho chilies sauce
- Shishito Pepper$7.00
Grilled shishito pepper with Japanese seasoning
Soup & Salad
SOUP OR SALAD
- Lobster Tom Yang Soup$14.00
Lobster with garlic mozzarella bread
- Lobster Miso Soup$14.00
Lobster, chives, fish cake and shiitake mushroom
- Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup$10.00
Shrimp, scallop, white fish
- Seafood Bisque$14.00
Shrimp & scallop, garlic mozzarella bread
- Sashimi Salad$15.00
Mixed green with salmon, tuna, yellowtail sashimi, creamy yuzu wasabi dressing
- Kani Salad$7.00
Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaned w. sesame & sweet rice wine
- Ginger Salad$6.00
Garden salad with our ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.00
Mix greens, lettuce & avocado finger dressing
- Crabmeat Avocado Salad$15.00
Jumbo lump crabmeat, avocado spicy mayo & soy yuzu dressing
Lunch
LUNCH ROLL SPECIAL
POKE BOWL
- Tuna Poke Bowl$17.00
w. avocado, seaweed salad, hijiki, oshinko, crispy potato, micro green, sesame seaweed
- Salmon Poke Bowl$17.00
w. avocado, seaweed salad, hijiki, oshinko, crispy potato, micro green, sesame seaweed
- Yellowtail Poke bowl$17.00
w. avocado, seaweed salad, hijiki, oshinko, crispy potato, micro green, sesame seaweed
- Tri-Coloor Poke Bowl$18.00
Mixture of salmon, tuna & yellowtail w. seasona pickles and sesame seaweed.
SUSHI/SASHIMI LUNCH
LUNCH BOX
HIBACHI LUNCH
- L. Chicken Hibachi$14.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Shrimp Hibachi$17.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Salmon Hibachi$17.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Angus Steak Hibachi$16.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Filet Mignon Hibachi$19.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Vegetable Hibachi$12.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
- L. Chilean Sea Bass Hibachi$19.00
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
CLASSIC LUNCH
- L. Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
- L. Shrimp Teriyaki$15.00
- L. Steak Teriyaki$16.00
- L. Vegetable Tempura$12.00
- L. Chicken Tempura$14.00
- L. Shrimp Tempura$15.00
- L. Chicken Yaki Udon$13.00
- L. Shrimp Yaki Udon$14.00
- L. Steak Yaki Udon$12.00
- L. Chicken Yakisoba$13.00
- L. Shrimp Yakisoba$14.00
- L. Vegetable Yaki Udon$11.00
- L.Vegetable Yakisoba$11.00
RAW BAR
SIDES
Dinner
SUSHI A LA CARTE
- Ahi Tuna Su$4.00
Big Eye
- Alaska King Crab Su$10.00
Uni
- Amber Jack Su$5.00
Kampachi
- Crab Stick Su$4.00
Kani
- Fluke Su$4.00
Hirame
- Flying Fish Roe Su$5.00
Tobiko
- Fresh Water Eel Su$4.00
Unagi
- Japanese Red Snapper Su$5.00
Madai
- Jumbo Shrimp Su$4.00
Ebi
- Mackerel Su$4.00
Saba
- Octopus Su$5.00
Tako
- Pepper Tuna Su$4.00
Big Eye
- Red Clam Su$4.00
Hokkigai
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Su$5.00
Ikura
- Salmon Su$4.00
Sake
- Sea Scallop Su$6.00
Hotate
- Sea Urchin Su$9.00
Uni
- Smoke Salmon Su$4.00
- Spanish Mackerel Su$4.00
- Squid Su$4.00
Mongo Ika
- Stripe Bass Su$4.00
Suzuki
- Sweet Shrimp Su$5.00
Boton Ebi
- Tamago Su$4.00
B
- Tuna Belly (toro) Su$12.00
Big Eye
- White Tuna Su$4.00
Escolar
- Wild Salmon Su$6.00
Seasonal