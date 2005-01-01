Queens park Swizzle

$12.00

2 oz White rum .75 oz Lime Juice .75 oz Turbo Syrup 10-150 Mint leaves Top with 8 dashes of Ango Bitters Glass: Collins Ice: Crushed Method: Add mint, Syrup, and Lime to Glass< Muddle, Rinse With White rum, Add ice and Swizzle, adding more ice as needed. Try your best to leave the mint at the bottom of the drink. Once very cold pack more ice and dash bitters on top to layer Garnish: Mint and Lime Wedge