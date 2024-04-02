Kate's Food Truck 261 VT rt.15
soup pop-up
Soup
Everything else
- 1/2 LB Brisket steak burger$14.89
Brisket steak beef burger cooked on the grill. Comes on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and side pickle
- BBQ pulled pork sandwich$13.89
20 hr smoked pulled pork sandwich
- Potato Skins
Home-made potato skins! 2 skins loaded with toppings
- Quart of battered fries$8.00
- Quart of onion rings$8.00
- Waffle fries poutine$13.89
- Lasagna$13.89
ICE CREAM
ICE CREAM
Served in a cup or a cone.
MILKSHAKES
Made thick with your choice of ice cream and whole milk. out of whipped cream for this week, sorry!
- Strawberry Milkshake - Gifford's Strawberry$7.39
- Vanilla Milkshake$7.39
Made thick with vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Cookies And Cream Milkshake$7.89
Vanilla creemee blended together with Oreo cookies and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Cookie Dough Milkshake$7.89
Cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, whole milk, chocolate swirl and whipped cream
- Reese's Pieces Shake$7.89
Vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk and Reese's peanut butter cups served in a chocolate drizzled cup. Topped with whipped cream.
Kate's Food Truck 261 VT rt.15 Location and Ordering Hours
(802) 355-9612
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM