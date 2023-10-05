Kats Kitchen & Company
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Orange Soda
Mountain Dew
Cherry Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Strawberry Iced Tea
Peach Iced Tea
Decaf Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Basket Of Fries
Mozzerella Sticks
5 Deep Fried Mozzerella Sticks served with our homemade Marinera Sauce on Side.
Zuchinni Sticks
Fresh thick cute zuchinni sticks, seasoned to perfection and served with our homemade marinera sauce on the side.
Kats Famous Potato Skins
Kat Freshly Scooped Potato skins, smothered in cheddar cheese and freshly cooked bacon, topped with green onion, choice of sour cream, ranch or our chiptole ranch on the side.
Kats Chicken Tenders
Kats freshly hand tossed, breaded and deep fried chicken tendloins. Served with choice of dressing on side.
Fried Wings(6)
Deep fried wings, cooked to preference, with choice of our selection of dry rubs or sauce, serbed with celery and blue cheese or ranch or the side.4
Fried Wings(10)
Deep fried wings, cooked to preference, with choice of our selection of dry rubs or sauce, serbed with celery and blue cheese or ranch or the side.4
Fried Wings(20)
Deep fried wings, cooked to preference, with choice of our selection of dry rubs or sauce, serbed with celery and blue cheese or ranch or the side.4
Fried Wings(30)
Deep fried wings, cooked to preference, with choice of our selection of dry rubs or sauce, serbed with celery and blue cheese or ranch or the side.4
Fried Wings(50)
Deep fried wings, cooked to preference, with choice of our selection of dry rubs or sauce, serbed with celery and blue cheese or ranch or the side.4
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons, salad dressing of choice(served on the side).
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, freshly grated parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Large Garden Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons, salad dressing of choice(served on the side).
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, freshly grated parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Sliced deli ham and turkey, swiss and cheddar cheese, topped with croutons, salad dressing of choice(served on the side).
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
8 oz Angus beef, American cheese, freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, comes w/fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8 oz Angus beef, Swiss cheese, Sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, comes w/fries.
Build Your Own Burger
8 oz. Angus beef, with toppings of choice,comes w/fries.
Sandwiches/Subs
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Toasted Bread(choice of bread...White, Wheat, or Rye), comes w/fries.
Rueben
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing, on buttered& grilled rye bread, comes w/fries.
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered haddock fillet, tartar sauce, on toasted bread(choice of bread...White,Wheat, or Rye) comes w/fries & our homemade coleslaw.
Meatloaf Sandwich
1 thick cut piece of our famous homemade meatloaf, served in lightly toast toast(choice of bread,,,White, Wheat, or Rye), served with a side of beef gravy comes w/fries.
Kats Triple Decker Club
Sliced Deli Ham, turkey, bacon,lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese, on choice of Bread(white, wheat, or rye), comes w/fries.
Steak&Cheese Sub
Sliced Steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on a sub roll, comes w/fries.
Meatball&Cheese Sub
3 of our famous homemade meatballs, homemade marinera sauce, and provolone cheese, served on a sub roll, comes w/fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Thick & Juicy Chicken Breast, breaded and deep fried to perfection, our homemade marinera sauce, and provolone cheese, served on a sub roll, comes w/fries.
French Dip Sub
Angus Beef and grilled onions on a sub roll, auju served on the side, comes w/fries.
Kats Hoagie Sub
Sliced salami, pepperoni, capricola, lettuce, tomato,oil and vinegar, served on a sub roll, comes w/fries.
Gyro Sub
Sliced lamb meat, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, served on a pita bread, comes w/fries.
Dinner Platters
Meatloaf Dinner
2 Thick Slices of Our famous Meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and side of beef gravy.
Beef Liver Dinner
2 Slices of Beef Liver,topped with grilled white onions served with mashed potatoes, beef gravy on the side.
Grilled Porkchop Dinner
2 Thick cut pork chops, seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with caramelized white onion, served with mashed potatoes.
Fish&Chips
1 to 2 pieces Beer battered haddock fish, served with fries and homemade coleslaw & side of tartar sauce.
Pastas
Lasagna
Our famous homemade lasagna, served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti&Meatballs
2 of our famous homemade meatballs, spaghetti noodles, & homemade marinara, served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Thick & Juicy Chicken Breast, breaded and deep fried to perfection, our homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese, served on a sub roll, comes w/fries.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled & seasoned to perfection chicken breast, homemade Alfredo sauce, and fettuccine noodles, served with garlic bread.
Create your own Pasta
Choice of spaghetti noodles or fettucine noodles, choice of alfredo sauce, garlic and oil, butter, or marinera, choice of pork sausage, ground meat, grilled chicken, breaded chicken, or meatballs.
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Small White Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade garlic&oil sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Small Margherita Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade garlic&oil sauce & mozzarrella cheese, basil& tomato.(choice of a balsamic glaze drizzle).
Small Veggie Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, white onion, green pepper, and mushrooms.
Small Hawiian Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple.
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarrella cheese,ham, pepperoni,pork sausage, and ground beef.
Small Create Your Own Pizza
10” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with toppings of choice.
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large White Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade garlic and oil sauce and mozzarella cheese..
Large Margherita Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade garlic and oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and tomato.(choice of balsamic glaze drizzle).
Large Veggie Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, white onion, green pepper, and mushroom.
Large Hawiian Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, prok sausage, and ground beef.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, pork sausage, and ground beef.
Large Create Your Own Pizza
18” Famous homemade pizza dough, topped with toppings of choice.
Desserts
Side Dishes
Small Side of Fries
Home cut fresh fries.
Coleslaw
Famous homemade coleslaw, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, celery seed, red vinegar, & mayo, seasoned to perfection.
Green Beans
Asparagus
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes, choice of beef gravy or no gravy.
Veggie of the Day
Kids Dinners
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 pieces of famous homemade deep fried and seasoned to perfection chicken tenderloins, comes w/fries or cup of fruit and comes w/a soft drink.
Kids Hamburger
4 oz angus beef burger, no cheese, and topped with topping of choice, comes w/fries or a cup of fruit, and comes w/a soft drink.
Kids Cheese Burger
4 oz angus beef burger, american cheese, and topped with toppings of choice, comes w/fries or a cup of fruit, and comes w/a soft drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese served on choice of bread(white, wheat, or rye) comes w/fries or a cup of fruit, and comes w/a soft drink.
Kids Spaghetti
One famous homemade meatball, served on spaghetti noodles, with our homemade marinera sauce. Choice of one piece if garlic bread, and comes w/a soft drink.
Kids Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodle w/alfredo sauce