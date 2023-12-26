Curry Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, ginger
Curry with korean kimchi dumpling, white rice, side salad, macaroni, ginger
Curry, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread served with Waffle Fries
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato with Berry Katsu Sauce, served with Waffle Fries
Homemade egg salad on Japanese Milk Bread
Seasoned fries
Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling
Side of curry dip
Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.
Yuzu(Citrus)
Mikan(Orange)
Ume(Plum)
Ringo(Apple)