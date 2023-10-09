Food

Katsu-ya Creation

Crispy Rice

$12.80

Albacore Sashimi w/ Crispy Onion

$15.50

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno

$17.00

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Wagyu Sliders

$12.80

Wagyu Cheese Sliders

$13.80

Appetizer

Green Beans

$7.80

Edamame

$4.80

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.80

Shishito Pepper

$7.80

Seaweed Salad

$5.30

Cucumber Sunomono

$4.80

Miso Marinated Black Cod

$16.00

Yellowtail Collar

$12.00

Sushi

Katsu-ya Bento

$32.00

Sushi Sampler Plate

$21.80

Sushi Sampler Plate (no shellfish)

$21.80

Tuna Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Yellowtail Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Yellowtail Belly Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Salmon Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Albacore Sushi 1pc

$3.50

Albacore Belly Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Shrimp Sushi 1pc

$3.25

White Fish Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Jumbo Scallop Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Toro Sushi 1pc

$9.00

Hand Roll

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$7.80

California Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.80

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.00

Avocado & Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.30

Creamy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.80

Negihama (YT Scallion) Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$6.80

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Hand Roll Set

$17.30

Katsu-ya Hand Roll Set

$18.30

Eel Cucumber Hand Roll

$7.30

Side Dishes

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Extra Sauce, Sides

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Extra Popcorn Shrimp Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra Wasabi 3 packages

$0.50

Extra Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Siracha Sauce 1oz

$0.50

Eel Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Side of Crispy Onion 4oz

$1.50

Side Avocado 1/2

$2.50

Side Avocado 1/4

$1.50

Side Sesame Seeds 1oz

$0.75

Side Chili Oil 1oz

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
7UP

7UP

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ramune Original

Ramune Original

$4.00

Utensils

Chopsticks Choice

Chopstick Set x 1

NO chopstick set needed

Otter Menu

Katsu-ya Creation

Crispy Rice

$12.80

Albacore Sashimi w/ Crispy Onion

$15.50

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno

$17.00

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$12.00
Wagyu Slider

Wagyu Slider

$12.80
Wagyu Cheese Slider

Wagyu Cheese Slider

$13.80

Appetizer

Green Beans

$7.80

Edamame

$4.80

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.80

Shishito Pepper

$7.80

Seaweed Salad

$5.30

Cucumber Sunomono

$4.80

Miso Marinated Black Cod

$16.00

Yellowtail Collar

$12.00

Sushi

Katsu-ya Bento

$32.00

Sushi Sampler Plate

$21.80

Sushi Sampler Plate (no shellfish)

$21.80

Tuna Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Yellowtail Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Yellowtail Belly Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Salmon Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Albacore Sushi 1pc

$3.50

Albacore Belly Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Shrimp Sushi 1pc

$3.25

White Fish Sushi 1pc

$3.75

Jumbo Scallop Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi 1pc

$4.00

Toro Sushi 1pc

$9.00

Hand Roll

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$7.80

California Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.80

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.00

Avocado & Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.30

Creamy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.80

Negihama (YT Scallion) Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$6.80

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.80
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.80
Eel & Cucumber Hand Roll

Eel & Cucumber Hand Roll

$7.30
Katsu-ya Hand Roll Set

Katsu-ya Hand Roll Set

$18.30
Spicy Hand Roll Set

Spicy Hand Roll Set

$17.30

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll Spicy Albacore Hand Roll Spicy Salmon Hand Rol

Side Dishes

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Extra Sauce, Sides

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Extra Popcorn Shrimp Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra Wasabi 3 packages

$0.50

Extra Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Siracha Sauce 1oz

$0.50

Eel Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Side of Crispy Onion 4oz

$1.50

Side Avocado 1/2

$2.50

Side Avocado 1/4

$1.50

Side Sesame Seeds 1oz

$0.75

Side Chili Oil 1oz

$0.50

Non Food

Chopstick Set x 1

NO chopstick set needed

Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
7UP

7UP

$3.00