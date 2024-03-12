Katsu Bar Brea
Appetizers
- Calamari Fries$8.00
Fried seasoned calamari with garlic aioli sauce on the side
- Shrimp Sticks$8.00
Crispy battered seasoned ground shrimp with garlic aioli sauce on the side
- Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)$10.00
Korean style crispy Chicken with choice of Honey garlic or Sweet & Spicy Garlic
- Sausage Rice Cake$10.00
Fried sausage with rice cake in sweet & spicy sauce
- Cauliflower Tempura$8.00
Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.
- Mushroom Tempura$8.00
Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce
- Waffle Fries$6.00
Seasoned fries
- Kimchi Mandu$8.00
Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling
- Coleslaw$3.50
Freshly made coleslaw
- Curry Dip$3.50
Side of curry dip
- White Rice$3.50
Katsu Sando
- Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides$13.00
Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread served with Waffle Fries
- Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries
- Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides$13.00
Portobello Katsu with arugula, wholegrain mustard aioli & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries
- Shrimp Katsu Sando W/ Sides$14.00
Crispy shrimp katsu with coleslaw, wholegrain mustard aioli and berry katsu sauce on soft milk bread served with waffle fries or curry dip
- Dill Egg Salad Sando$10.00
Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread
Katsu Sandwich
- Apple Chili Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Served with Coleslaw and Pickle
- Nashville Hot Chicken W/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Served with Coleslaw and Pickle
- Kamikaze Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Served with Jalapeno, Coleslaw and Pickle
- Baja Chipotle Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Served with Avocado, Coleslaw, Pickle
- Original Katsu Sandwich w/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Served with Coleslaw and Pickle
- Fish Katsu Sandwich w/ Waffle Fries$13.00
Katsu Plate
- Katsu Curry Plate$15.00
Curry Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Kimchi Mandu Curry Plate$15.00
Curry with korean kimchi mandu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Cauliflower Curry Plate$15.00
Curry with cauliflower tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Mushroom Curry Plate$15.00
Curry with mushroom tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Shrimp Curry Plate$16.00
Curry with shrimp katsu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Fish Curry Plate$16.00
Curry with fish katsu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Plain Curry Plate (No Katsu)$10.00
Curry, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
- Korean Katsu Plate (No Curry)$15.00
Katsu with Korean Style katsu sauce (no curry), rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish.
Noodle / Special Menu
- Tteokbokki with Katsu$15.00
Korean spicy rice cake with Katsu, odeng, cabbage and flat noodle
- Tteokbokki (No Katsu)$13.00
Korean spicy rice cake with odeng, cabbage and flat noodle
- Curry Udon with Katsu$15.00
- Black Garlic Udon with Katsu$15.00
- Black Garlic Ramen with Katsu$15.00
Black garlic Tonkotsu base Ramen served with Katsu, arugula and soft boiled egg
- Spicy Chicken Udon$15.00
- Chicken Yaki Udon$15.00Out of stock
Stri-fried chicken with udon noodle
- Caprese Salad with Katsu$15.00
Fresh arugula salad with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
- Katsu Rice Bowl$15.00
Japanese "rice-bowl dish" with onion, cabbage and egg with Katsu over rice.
- Yubu Pockets
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.00
Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.
- Milk$5.00
Strawberry Milk Banana Milk Dalgona Coffee Latte
- Kimino Juice$4.50
Yuzu(Citrus) Mikan(Orange) Ume(Plum) Ringo(Apple)
- Fresh Ade$4.50
Homemade Puree with sparkling water
- Aquafina Water$2.50