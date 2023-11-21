A 3% Kitchen Share (surcharge) will be added to all Take-Out orders
Korudo (Cold App)
- Tsukemomo$8.00
house cured and pickled vegetables
- Tofu Pockets$15.00
kani, sushi rice, yuzu tartar, pumpernickel
- Cucumbers$11.00
karikari ume, kelp, sunflower, shiso
- Shaved Broccoli & Miso Goma$15.00
ham, burnt honey, crunchy ra-yu
- Addictive Cabbage$11.00
sesame, wasabi, hondashi
- Kani Crab Salad$16.00
mango, cucumber, chili kewpie, nori crumbs
- Red Cabbage + Subarashi Pear Salad$16.00
persimmon, cashew, puffed rice, mint, yuzu-miso
Hotto (Hot Apps)
Dumplings
tamarind, maple, noc chuom
Nama (Raw)
Nigiri/Onigiri/Temaki
daikon, hijiki
- Creamy Spicy Tuna Nigiri (2 Piece)$13.00
daikon, hijiki
- Creamy Spicy Tuna Nigiri (4 Piece)$21.00
daikon, hijiki
- Red Curry Coconut Onigiri$14.00
autumn squash, tofu, cilantro
- Salmon Temaki$18.00
ume, sesame, seiko miso, shiso
- Scallop Temaki$22.00
kosho verde, wasabi peas, sesame
- Beef Tartare Temaki$26.00
subarashi pear, fermented chili, pignoli, pecorino, kombu oil
- Wasabi Tuna Temaki$24.00
ginger, black + white sesame, kombu oil
- Extra Nori
Sandoitchi
Donburi
Men
Ramen
- Mushroom-Dashi$17.00
roasted mushrooms, green onions, hijiki, wakame, tokyo noodles
- Spicy Kai Udon$21.00
crab, pickled clams, sesame, udon noodles
- Pork & Garlic$18.00
braised belly, shoyu egg, buttered corn, black garlic, tonkotsu noodles
- Kid's Ramen$10.00
- Kaedama$4.00
Extra Serving Of Noodles
- Singapore Noodles$16.00
Sides
